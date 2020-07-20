High school sports season calendars released for 2020-21 year

CIF-Southern Section and CIF State officials released their calendars for the 2020-21 sports seasons on Monday with some fall sports starting in late December and others in early January.
Sports taking place during the spring season will begin in either late February or early- to mid-March.
“Over the last several months, and through the ever-changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working on various scenarios to deliver fall, winter and spring sports during the 2020-21 school year,” said CIF-Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod on Monday. “From start to finish, the focus has been on how we can serve the young men and young women we are so fortunate to serve in the best way we possibly can.”
Sports will be divided into two seasons —fall and spring— instead of the usual three of fall, winter and spring.
Fall season sports are football, boys and girls cross country, competitive cheer, boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls water polo.
Spring sports are baseball, softball, badminton, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls wrestling.
Athletes, for the 2020-21 school year, will be allowed to participate on both high school and club teams at the same time, which had been previously barred by the CIF-Southern Section and CIF State.
“The thought behind this decision was it would not be a realistic expectation, with the major adjustments of our sports seasons, that we would still prohibit students from participating in contest for outside teams during the high school season of sport,” Mr. Wigod said.
Don Lugo High athletic director James Donoho said this sports season should be more about letting the student-athletes have fun.
“I always want to win, you know that,” Mr. Donoho said. “But this year, it should be more about just letting the kids compete and have fun and have some type of a normal year. Specifically, the seniors."
He said there could be issues with transporting student-athletes to games, having them playing more than one sport and having facilities available to accommodate the teams for games and practices.
“I think if the coaches get creative, we can make this work,” Mr. Donoho said.
Chino High athletic director Mike Hinkle said he texted or emailed his coaches, asking them to be creative, flexible and diligent to ensure the safety of student-athletes.
“Especially with the moratorium on student-athletes playing multiple sports and on club teams,” Mr. Hinkle said. “I have had families email me (about the CIF-Southern Section schedules) and they said they will have to make some tough choices on which sports to play.”
Logistics could play a factor at Chino High, too, because of the ongoing construction to rebuild the school.
“For probably three years, we will not have any additional soccer fields or baseball fields for lower-level teams,” Mr. Hinkle said.
Fall sports calendars
Football
●First practice date: Monday, Dec. 14
●Week 1 contest date: Friday, Jan. 8.
●Week 10 contest date: Friday, March 12.
●CIF-Southern Section Playoffs: March 19, March 26, April 2 and April 9-10.
●CIF State Championship Bowl Games: Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.
Boys and girls cross country
●First contest: Saturday, Dec. 26.
●Last league contest: Thursday, March 4.
●CIF-Southern Section prelims: Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13.
●CIF-Southern Section championships: Saturday, March 20.
●CIF State Championships: Saturday, March 27.
Competitive Cheer
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Saturday, April 3.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: Saturday, April 17.
Boys Volleyball
●First contest: Saturday, Dec. 12.
●Last league contest: Thursday, Feb. 11.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Saturday, March 6.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: March 15-20.
Girls volleyball
●First contest: Saturday, Dec. 19.
●Last league contest: Thursday, Feb. 18.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13.
●CIF State Championships: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.
Boys water polo
●First contest: Monday, Dec. 21.
●League league contest: Thursday, Feb. 18.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Saturday, March 6.
●CIF-Southern Regional Championships: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.
Girls water polo
●First contest: Monday, Dec. 28.
●Last league contest: Thursday, Feb. 25.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Saturday, March 13.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.
Winter sports calendars
Baseball
●First contest: Friday, March 19
●Last league contest: Friday, May 28
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: Saturday, June 26.
Boys and girls basketball
●First contest: Friday, March 12.
●Last league contest: Friday, May 21.
●CIF Southern Section Championships: Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.
●CIF State Championships: Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
Boys and girls golf
●First contest: Saturday, March 20.
●Last league contest: Friday, May 28.
●CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals: Monday, May 31.
●CIF-Southern Section Team Championships: Monday, June 7.
●CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships and Team Qualifier: Thursday, June 10.
●CIF/SCGA Southern Regional Championships: Thursday, June 17.
●CIF State Championships: Wednesday, June 23.
Boys and girls soccer
●First contest: Friday, March 12.
●Last league contest: Thursday, May 20.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Saturday, June 12.
Softball
●First contest: Friday, March 19.
●Last league contest: Thursday, May 27.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: Saturday, June 26.
Boys and girls swimming-diving
●First contest: Saturday, March 13.
●Last league contest: Friday, May 21.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Monday, May 24 through Saturday, May 29.
●CIF State Championships: Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.
Boys tennis
●First contest: Monday, March 1.
●Last league contest: Friday, May 14.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Friday, May 28.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: Saturday, June 5.
Girls tennis
●First contest: Monday, Feb. 22.
●Last league contest: Friday, May 7.
●CIF-Southern Section Championships: Friday, May 21.
●CIF Southern Regional Championships: Saturday, June 5.
Track and field
●First contest: Saturday, March 20.
●Last league contest: Friday, May 28.
●CIF-Southern Section Prelims: Saturday, June 5.
●CIF-Southern Section Division Championships: Saturday, June 12.
●CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet: Saturday, June 19.
●CIF State Meet: Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.
Boys and girls wrestling
●First contest: Friday, March 5.
●Last league contest: Tuesday, May 11.
●CIF-Southern Section Dual Meet Championships: Saturday, May 15.
●CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships: Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.
●CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet: Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.
●CIF State Championships: Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.