The Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity will host its annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per player, or $160 with lunch. Dinner is included.
Dinner-only tickets are $50.
Golfers will receive a cart, driving range practice balls, giveaways and raffle tickets.
On-the-course contests will be held, including putting, closest to the pin, best score and hole-in-one.
A silent auction will take place.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity, which provides services to Chino, Chino Hills, Claremont, Diamond Bar, Glendora, La Puente, La Verne, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, San Dimas, Upland, Walnut and West Covina.
Registration is available online at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
The 14th annual California Inland Empire Council-Boy Scouts of America golf tournament will tee off at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
First-, second- and third-place prizes will be available.
A closest to the hold and longest drive contest will take place. Cost is $200 per golfer.
Sponsorship packages are available.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
A location for the tournament has not been announced.
Cost is $179 per golfer if registered by Monday, Aug. 29.
After that date, the cost rises to $199.
Sponsorship packages are available.
Proceeds will benefit the Chamber, which provides resources to the Chino and Chino Hills business community.
The annual Inland Valley Humane Society Dog Leg Classic golf tournament will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $200 for an individual.
Golfers will receive a cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and will be entered in the longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
Information: (909) 623-9777.
