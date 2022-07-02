Habitat for Humanity Aug. 1
The Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity will host its annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per player, or $160 with lunch. Dinner is included.
Dinner-only tickets are $50.
Golfers will receive cart, driving range practice balls, giveaways and raffle tickets. On-the-course contests will be held, including putting, closest to the pin, best score and hole-in-one.
A silent auction will take place.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity, which provides services to Chino, Chino Hills, Claremont, Covina, Diamond Bar, Glendora, La Puente, La Verne, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, San Dimas, Upland, Walnut and West Covina.
Registration is available online at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
IVHS Dog Leg Classic Sept. 19
The annual Inland Valley Humane Society Dog Leg Classic golf tournament will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $200 for an individual.
Golfers will receive a cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and will be entered in the longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
Proceeds benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
Information: (909) 623-9777.
