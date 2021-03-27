Cross country
Baseline League Finals
Girls
Chino Hills 34, Rancho Cucamonga 42, St. Lucy’s 74, Etiwanda 82, Los Osos 143, Upland 167
Chino Hills High captured the Baseline League title for the seventh straight season last Saturday, with its runners taking three of the top five spots and five of the top 14.
Top 10 overall finishers: Allie Scimia, Rancho Cucamonga, 17:00.5; Jacqueline Duarte, Chino Hills, 18:06.3; Karis Brown, Chino Hills, 18:11.3; Jenna Gallegos, Chino Hills, 18:19.7; Victoria Escanuelas, Etiwanda, 18:28.2; Madilyn Siana, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:54.9; Renee Du, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:56.9; Natalie Esquibel, Rancho Cucamonga, 18:59.7; Alexis Corvese, St. Lucy’s, 19;03.5; Jasmine Munoz, Etiwanda, 19:11.7.
Other Chino Hills finishers: Isabella Duarte, 11th, 19:21.1; Riley Rivera, 14th, 19:39.2; Belinda Oceguera, 15th, 19:39.8; Megan Chiotti, 16th, 19:40.6; Miranda Mcgarry, 17th 19:40.9; Emma Gutierrez, 18th, 19:41.0; Maya Centeno, 19th, 19:50.8.
Boys
Rancho Cucamonga 21, Damien 83, Chino Hills 94, Los Osos 106, Upland 110, Etiwanda 112
Top 10 overall finishers from last Saturday’s Baseline League finals: Glenn Bell, Rancho Cucamonga, 14:53.7; Nathan England, Rancho Cucamonga, 14:54.4; Russel Mercado, Rancho Cucamonga, 15:23.7; Eric Martinez, Damien, 15:30.2; Ryan Mallon, Etiwanda, 15:43.3; Steven Song, Los Osos, 15:48.4; Joshua Llamas, Rancho Cucamonga, 15:51.6; Jacob Orta, Rancho Cucamonga, 15:51.6; Zyeir Lesley-Shabete, Rancho Cucamonga, 15:52.2; Efren Martin, Upland, 15:54.0.
Chino Hills finishers: Noah Chavez, 11th, 15:56.0; Aiden Gomez, 14th, 16:15.9; Rylan Dinneweth, 22nd, 16:46.5; Jacob Montenegro, 23rd, 16:54.4; Nick Shutes, 24th, 16:59.4; Jack Pusztai, 25th, 17:00.2; Samuel Uribe, 27th, 17:01.2; John Arriola, 31st, 17:19.9; Seth Romero, 34th, 17:26.5; Isaac Vargas, 52nd, 18:49.3.
Football
March 26 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Don Lugo (0-0) at Chino (0-1) (41st Milk Can Game); Ontario Christian (1-0) at Arrowhead Christian (1-0).
March 25 game
Ayala 27, Bonita 0
Ayala’s Elijah Crockett scored three touchdowns (1-, 7-, 75-yards) and Jacob Badawi scored on a 20-yard run in the Bulldogs’ win Thursday over the Bearcats. With the win, Ayala improved to 2-0.
March 19 games
Alta Loma 44, Chino 14
Alta Loma led 14-0 after one quarter, 27-7 at halftime and 41-14 at the end of three quarters in its win over the Cowboys. Sean Casey scored two touchdowns, and Nicholas Pasquarella and Braden Lynch and Trent Both each added a touchdown for Alta Loma.
Ontario Christian 29, Rim of the World 0
Four different Ontario Christian players scored a touchdown in the Knights’ shut out win over Rim of the World. Alexander Terriquez scored on a 44-yard run, Edward Frailing caught a 24-yard touchdown pass, Ricky Freymond blocked a punt and returned the ball 20 yards for a score and Jared Gaudy, a lineman, returned a punt for a touchdown. Kicker William Azar connected on a 20-yard field goal for Ontario Christian in the victory.
Claremont 28, Chino Hills 0
Claremont’s Caden Campuzano rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Isaiah Love caught three passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack past Chino Hills.
Baseball
Nonleague
Ayala 12, Foothill 3
Ayala High’s Ty Borgogno went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Mateo Matthews hit a solo home run and Troy McCain finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the Bulldogs win last Saturday. Luke Solis had two hits and scored two runs and Cole Koniarsky had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Ayala.
Preseason Tournament
Don Lugo 6, La Habra 3
Don Lugo’s Mario Barragan tossed five scoreless innings and Logel Mikel recorded the save Wednesday in the Conquistadores’ victory over La Habra.
Warren 14, Chino 1
Chino dropped to 1-2 this season with Wednesday’s 13-run loss to Warren (2-1).
Ontario Christian 6, Valley View 3
Ontario Christian improved its record to 2-1 after Wednesday’s three-run win against Valley View.
Warren 5, Don Lugo 3
Don Lugo fell to a mark of 1-1 with Monday’s loss to Warran.
La Habra 3, Chino 0
La Habra’s Jesse Lopez, Matthew Flores and Cole Sciacca each knocked in a run Monday in the Highlanders’ victory over Chino.
Ontario Christian 13, Moreno Valley 2
The Knights evened their record to 1-1 with Monday’s 11-run win over the Vikings.
Don Lugo 7, Buena Park 1
Don Lugo’s Chris Soto and Austin Moon each had an RBI triple, and Fredy Turcios, David Lopez and Logan Mikel had one RBI apiece in the Conquistadores’ win over Buena Park on March 19.
Chino 3, Excelsior 1
Chino scored twice in the second inning and added a run in the third for a victory March 19 over Excelsior High.
Beaumont 7, Ontario Christian 1
Beaumont trailed 1-0 after two innings before scoring two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth to defeat the Knights on March 19.
South Hills Tournament
South Hills 4, Chino Hills 3
South Hills rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday in a battle of schools both nicknamed Huskies.
Chino Hills scored two runs in the first inning, added a third run in the second inning and was held to two hits and committed five errors in the loss.
Arcadia 5, Chino Hills 4
Chino Hills was trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh innings and had runners at second and third base when the Chino Hills High field sprinklers activated, prompting the umpires to stop the game. With the stoppage, the score reverted back to the end of the sixth inning with Arcadia winning by a run.
Chino Hills 17, Santa Fe 0
The Huskies led 4-0 after four innings before adding seven runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth in their shutout win over Santa Fe. The Huskies outhit Santa Fe, 13-3.
Chino Hills 10, Charter Oak 7
The Huskies jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning and led 8-0 after three innings in a win over Charter Oak on March 19.
Softball
Nonleague
Esperanza 3, Chino Hills 2 (10 innings)
Chino Hills, the No. 1-ranked team in the nation by maxpreps.com, fell in 10 innings Thursday to Esperanza at the Chino Hills High field.
Chino 10, Walnut 5
Chino High opened its season Monday with a five-run victory over the Mustangs.
Don Lugo 3, San Dimas 2
Don Lugo improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a one-run win against San Dimas (0-2).
Don Lugo 14, Diamond Bar 3
Don Lugo opened its season March 19 with an 11-run win over the Brahmas.
Nogales 10, Ontario Christian 6
Ontario Christian fell to 0-2 with Monday’s loss to Nogales.
Ontario Christian 6, Valley View 2
Ontario Christian won its first game of the 2021 season with Wednesday’s victory against the Defenders, who fell to 0-4.
Segerstrom 12, Ontario Christian 2
Ontario Christian’s Kyra Miedecke and Bridgette Trujillo each had a hit in the Knights’ loss to Segarstrom.
Boys soccer
Chino Hills 2, Rancho Mirage 1
Chino Hills High’s Brendyn Ponce and Rommee Jaridly scored a goal and Jake Laurent and Eric Humphries each recorded an assist Tuesday in the Huskies’ victory over the Rattlers.
Ontario Christian 2, Desert Christian 1
Ontario Christian’s Isaac Cortez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute Tuesday to lift the Knights past Desert Christian.
Roosevelt 2, Chino 0
Roosevelt scored both of its goals in the second half in its win over Chino High Tuesday.
Montclair 2, Ayala 1
Montclair’s Victor Murillo scored both goals for the Cavaliers Monday in their win over Ayala.
Chino 0, Claremont 0
Chino goalie Fabian Estrada made four saves in the Cowboys’ scoreless tie on March 19 with Claremont.
Chino Hills 5, La Sierra 0
Chino Hills High’s Rommee Jaridly had two goals and an assist and Brendyn Ponce, Dylan Boswell, Jake Laurent each scored a goal March 18 in the Huskies’ shut out win against La Sierra.
Girls soccer
Chino Hills 2, Glendora 1
The Huskies extended their winning streak to three games Wednesday with a win over Glendora.
Chino Hills 10, Rancho Mirage 0
Chino Hills improved to 1-2 this season with a 10-goal shut out victory over the Rattlers on Tuesday.
Ontario Christian 7, Desert Christian 0
Ontario Christian opened Ambassador League play with a shutout home victory over Desert Christian on Tuesday.
Chino 1, Corona 0
The Cowgirls opened their season Monday with a shut out win against the Panthers.
Canyon 1, Chino Hills 0
Canyon improved to 3-0 with a shutout win over Chino Hills on March 19.
