Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Bonita 0
Ayala High won its second straight Palomares League championship Wednesday night with a shutout victory over the Bearcats. Conner Kilde scored a first-half goal on an assist from Trisstian Hillenbrand and Nikolas Dinh added a goal in the 55th minute on an assist from Johnathan Guerrero for Ayala (9-3-2-, 7-2-1). The Bulldogs will play their CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round game Thursday, May 13.
Ayala 4, Colony 0
Palomares League-leader Ayala improved to 8-3-2 overall, 6-2-1 in league with its April 30 shutout over the Titans (1-8, 0-8).
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Chaffey 2
Adrian-Antonio Lopez and Hector Arellanes each had a goal for Chino in Monday’s tie with Chaffey.
Montclair 7, Don Lugo 1
Montclair’s Adrian Anquinao scored two goals and Israel Rodriguez, Luke Perez, Aidrick Alejandre, Alexandre Pelaez and Matthew Gomez each had a goal in Monday’s win over Don Lugo.
Baldwin Park 3, Chino 0
Chino’s Ian Salmeron-Garcia made six saves during the Cowboys’s shutout loss to Baldwin Park on April 29.
Ontario 5, Don Lugo 2
Don Lugo fell to 0-8 with its April 29 loss to the Jaguars.
Baseline League
Upland 3, Chino Hills 0
Chino Hills fell to 2-7 in league with Monday’s shutout loss to Upland (8-3-2, 8-2).
Chino Hills 4, Damien 0
Chino Hills scored three of its four goals in the second half April 30 to hand the Spartans a shutout loss in league play.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Claremont 2, Ayala 0
Claremont (7-2 in league) jumped into first place in the league standings with Monday’s shutout victory over Ayala (7-2-1 in league).
Ayala 8, Colony 0
Ayala (10-2-1, 7-1-1) kept Colony (0-9, 0-8) out of the win column with an eight-goal shut out victory on April 30.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 2, Don Lugo
Montclair (10-1, 9-0) remained undefeated in league play with Monday’s one-goal victory over Don Lugo (9-2, 9-2).
Chino 3, Chaffey 0
Chino improved to 6-4 overall, 5-4 in league after Monday’s shutout victory against Chaffey (1-14, 1-10).
Don Lugo 4, Ontario 0
Don Lugo improved its record to 9-1 on April 30 with a shutout victory over the Jaguars.
Chino 2, Baldwin Park 0
Chino evened its league record to 4-4 with a shutout victory over Baldwin Park on April 29.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3, St. Lucy’s 0
Chino Hills improved to 5-6 overall, 3-5 in league play with its shutout win April 30 over St. Lucy’s (1-10, 0-9).
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 15, Alta Loma 7
Ayala’s Mateo Matthews homered and finished with four RBIs and Troy McCain hit a solo home run in the Bulldogs’ win April 30. Ty Borgogno went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Cole Koniarsky, Marcus Galvan and Damien Delgadillo knocked in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 8, Baldwin Park 6
Don Lugo scored seven first-inning runs and held on for a two-run win over Baldwin Park on April 30. Chris Soto had two doubles and an RBI and Andrew Hamilton and JoJo Galindo had two RBIs apiece for Don Lugo.
Chino 8, Montclair 1
Chino erased a 1-0 deficit with five runs in the fifth innings and three runs in the sixth inning April 30 in its win over Montclair. Anthony Vargas had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored, Dylan Lancaster had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run and Porter Rincon and E.J. Felix each knocked in a run for Chino.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 9, Rancho Cucamonga 0
The Huskies, who are ranked third in Division 3 of the CIF-Southern Section, scored twice in the second inning and added four runs in the third inning in their shutout victory Monday over the Cougars.
Chino Hills 9, Upland 7
Chino Hills defeated Upland for the third time in five days on April 30 to improve to 3-0 in league play.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 3, Woodcrest Christian 2
Ontario Christian erased a 2-0 deficit and improved to 11-5 overall, 4-2 in league with Monday’s win over the Royals (8-5, 4-2).
Softball
Palomares League
Glendora 5, Ayala 3
Glendora scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a two-run victory over Ayala, which fell to 7-1 in league play. Ashley Hibbard went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Glendora. Marissa Hassis, Aleanna Ramirez and Emily Leavitt each recorded an RBI for Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 18, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo remained undefeated in league play with a shutout victory April 30.
Chino 13, Montclair 0 (5 innings)
Chino scored two runs each in the second and third innings, added two runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth for a mercy-rule shutout victory April 30 over Montclair.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 10, Etiwanda 5
Chino Hills improved to 3-0 Tuesday with a win over Etiwanda.
Chino Hills 19, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Chino Hills High’s Mykenzie Hanna hit two home runs and finished with seven RBIs, Kayla Chavez and Maria Luna each knocked in three runs and Samantha Bland went 4 for 4 with two RBIs in the Huskies’ April 29 win over Rancho Cucamonga. The Huskies led 4-2 after three innings before scoring six runs in the fourth innings and nine runs in the fifth inning.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 16, Woodcrest Christian 4 (5 innings)
Ontario Christian scored nine runs in the second, five runs in the third and two runs in the fourth during Monday’s league win. Xoe Ulloa finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Bridgette Trujillo went 4 for 4 with an RBI, Kylie Maldonado and Kyra Miedecke each had three hits, three RBis and scored three runs for Ontario Christian.
La Mirada Tournament
Chino High scores from games played April 24, May 1: Warren 8, Chino 1; Santa Fe 8, Chino 3.
Boys basketball
Palomares League
Bonita 82, Ayala 71
Ayala fell to 7-7 overall, 2-3 in league with Tuesday’s loss to the Bearcats (9-3, 3-2).
Colony 69, Ayala 55
Colony’s Brenton Knapper scored 22 points, Jaidyn Simpson had 15 points and Jaden Henley added 14 points in the Titans’ win April 30 against Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 79, Don Lugo 66
Chino (2-2, 2-1) led 21-13 after one quarter and 39-33 at halftime of its win Tuesday over Don Lugo.
Chino 74, Baldwin Park 31
Andrew Palacios had 21 points, Jason Hilliard scored 18 points, had 14 rebounds and six blocks and Rudy Brown chipped in with 15 points for Chino in its 43-point win April 30.
Baseline League
Damien 65, Chino Hills 32
Chino Hills fell to 2-3 overall, 0-2 in league with an April 30 loss to Damien. Damien improved to 19-1 overall, 3-1 in league with the victory. RJ Smith scored 21 points to lead Damien.
Nonleague
Walnut 60, Ayala 53
Ayala jumped out to a 7-0 lead but couldn’t hang on in a loss last Saturday to Walnut.
Pomona 66, Chino 51
Chino’s Aaron Harris scored 19 points and Rudy Brown added 15 points, 14 rebounds two assists and three steals in the Cowboys’ loss last Saturday against Pomona.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 72, Western Christian 47
Ontario Christian’s Ricky Freymond scored a game-high 17 points, Trell Deaver scored 16 points and Ryan Freymond had 13 points last Saturday in the Knights’ win over Western Christian.
Ontario Christian 56, Loma Linda Academy 26
Ricky Freymond had 17 points on 8 for 11 shooting, Trell Deaver scored 14 points and Lee Bruinsma finished with 10 points April 29 for Ontario Christian in its win over the Roadrunners.
Girls basketball
Palomares League
Bonita 77, Ayala 41
First-place Bonita improved to 5-0 in league, following Tuesday’s win over Ayala (2-3 in league).
Ayala 63, Colony 57
Ayala led 17-8 after one quarter and 37-27 at the half in its six-point victory over Colony on April 30. Emma Lazaro finished with a game-high 25 points for Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 44, Chaffey 35
Chino improved to 4-1 in league play with its April 30 win over Chaffey (1-3).
Montclair 35, Don Lugo 31
Don Lugo’s Fiona Baracael hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Reanne Reola added seven points, but the Conquistadores couldn’t catch the Cavaliers on April 30.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 48, Los Osos 30
Chino Hills’ Erica Collins finished 8 for 11 shooting for 22 points and had 11 rebounds, six steals, six blocks and four assists to lead the Huskies’ Tuesday. Kyra Phaychanpheng finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Huskies.
Chino Hills 68, St. Lucy’s 20
Chino Hills High’s Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 23 points and Erica Collins added 12 points April 30 in the Huskies’ victory over the Regents. Ten different Chino Hills High players scored at least two points in the win.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 68, Woodcrest Christian 26
Chloe Briggs scored 22 points in the Knights’ win Tuesday night over Woodcrest Christian to improve to 12-0 this season.
Ontario Christian 69, Western Christian 23
Ontario Christian sophomore Chloe Briggs recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and Madeline Martinez finished with 10 points in the Knights’ win last Saturday.
Ontario Christian 67, Loma Linda Academy 30
Chloe Briggs scored 24 points to lead the Knights past Loma Linda Academy on April 29.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 63, Glendora 54
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored 33 points to lead the Knights to their 13th victory in 13 games this season with Wednesday’s win over Glendora.
Ayala 55, Valley View 54
Ayala pulled out a one-point win over Valley View Monday night to improve to 5-2 this season. Valley View’s Ari Long scored a game-high 33 points for the Eagles.
Boys golf
Chino Hills 189, Etiwanda 206
Chino Hills recorded a school-record 189 Tuesday afternoon in its win over the Eagles. Jonah Camarillo won medalist honors with a 35 for Chino Hills.
Palomares League
Ayala 199, Claremont 204
Ayala moved into first place in the Palomares League standings April 29 with a five-stroke win over Claremont. Tyler Hsieh earned medalist honors for Ayala with an even-par 35.
Girls golf
Baseline League
Chino Hills 235, Etiwanda 299
Chino Hills High’s Catherine Li won medalist honors with a 37 Tuesday afternoon to lead the Huskies past Etiwanda.
Girls tennis
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 10, Western Christian 8
Ontario Christian captured the Ambassador League championship with an undefeated record April 29 with a win over Western Christian in the regular season finale played at the Claremont Tennis Club. The Knights finish the season 10-3 overall, 6-0 in league.
