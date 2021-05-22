Boys soccer
Division 4
Nogales 0, Ayala 0 (Nogales wins on penalty kicks, 5-3)
Nogales converted on all five penalty kicks after the Nobles and Ayala were tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes Wednesday afternoon in a CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal game at Nogales High in La Puente. Ayala, the two-time Palomares League champion, ends its season at 11-5-2.
Girls tennis
Division 5
Chino 11, Canyon Springs 7
Chino High advanced to its first CIF-Southern Section semifinal after beating Canyon Springs Monday in the quarterfinals.
The teams were tied 6-6 after two rounds of play.
Chino singles winners: Falyse Sheets (6-0, 6-0), Brooklynn Bradley (6-4, 6-2), Maya Bandik (6-2, 6-3, 6-3).
Doubles winners: Elaine Reyes and Kassandra Jimenez (7-6, 6-3), Erica Valenzuela and Rilynn Green (6-3), Cura Barragan-Ochoa and Marisa Gozun (6-2).
Girls golf
Ayala Fall Classic
Results from Monday’s Ayala Fall Classic held at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills:
Team scores: Palos Verdes 398, Torrance 412, Huntington Beach 434; Claremont 458, Great Oak 460, Vista Murrieta 468, Ayala (Red) 470, Murrieta Mesa 480, Glendora 491, Rosary Academy 505, Mission Viejo 541, Ayala (Black) 665.
Top three individuals: Elina Kuang, Murrieta Mesa, 71 (1-under); Kelly Xu, Claremont, 72 (par); Frances Kim, Palos Verdes 74 (2-over).
Ayala (Red): Jamie Park, 83; Meera Devine 94, Giselle Budiman 97, Samantha Fong 98, Julianna Limchu 98, Allyson Wu 122.
Ayala (Black): Malaya Csupak 122, Rachel Oh 125, Rebecca Liu 123, Carolina Gil 145, Bella Campagna 150, Isabella Vasquez 164.
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 14, Colony 3
Ayala’s Troy McCain homered and Mateo Matthews went 3 for 5 with two doubles in the Bulldogs’ win Wednesday over Colony.
Ayala 4, Glendora 3
Ayala’s Damien Delgadillo hit two solo home runs, including a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning May 14 to extend the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 13 games. Troy McCain hit a home run in the second inning and had a game-tying double in the sixth for Ayala, which improved to 17-1 overall.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 9, Baldwin Park 3
Julian Ramirez, Jacob Cate, Dylan Lancaster and Eduardo Soto drove in two runs apiece in Chino’s win May 14 over the Braves. Cowboys pitcher Porter Rincon tossed five innings, struck out four and allowed three hits to earn the win.
Ontario 16, Don Lugo 6
Ontario High’s Noel Aldrete singled, doubled, homered, four runs scored and two RBIs in the Jaguars’ May 14 win over Don Lugo. Julian Ledesma, Brandon Munoz and Robert Corona each had three RBIs and Felix Guevara added two RBIs for the Jaguars.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 5, Damien 0
Chino HIlls pitchers Braden Hofmeyer and Zachry Hart held the Spartans to three hits Monday in the Huskies’ shut out victory to improve to 16-5 overall, 8-2 in the Baseline League standings.
Chino Hills 13, Etiwanda 10
Chino Hills scored eight runs in the sixth inning and held off the Eagles in league play on May 14.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Colony 1
Ayala pitcher Emily Leavitt struck out 17 hitters and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday in the Bulldogs’ win over the Titans.
Ayala 3, Claremont 1 (8 innings)
Ayala’s Kamryn McCrury hit an RBI triple and pitcher Emily Leavitt tossed a complete-game five hitter and struck out nine May 14 to lead the Bulldogs past Claremont. Leavitt also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs and Madison Zaro finished with an RBI single for the Bulldogs.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 11, Rancho Cucamonga 1
The Huskies improved to 6-1 in league with Tuesday’s win over the Cougars.
Nonleague
Rio Hondo Prep 11, Ontario Christian 1 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Rio Hondo Prep’s Kaitlynn Key went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and Madison Metz finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs in the Kares’ mercy-rule win May 13 over Ontario Christian.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 77, Chaffey 51
Chino’s 26-point win over Chaffey Tuesday night improved the Cowboys’ league record to 8-1.
Don Lugo 48, Montclair 41
Don Lugo’s record improved to 7-1 with Tuesday’s win over the Cavaliers.
Chino 98, Baldwin Park 45
Chino led 24-6 after one quarter, 43-22 at halftime and outscored the Braves 39-10 in the second half for a 53-point win on May 14. Andrew Palacios scored 16 points, Rudy Brown added 15 points, Aaron Harris and Manuel Alba had 14 points apiece and Jason Hillard finished with 11 points for Chino.
Don Lugo 84, Ontario 26
Don Lugo improved to 6-1 in league with a 58-point victory May 14 against the Jaguars.
Palomares League
Colony 58, Ayala 42
Colony (16-1 overall) remained undefeated in league play at 8-0 with Tuesday night’s win over Ayala (9-10, 3-6)
Claremont 60, Ayala 56
Claremont’s Marcus Sheppard and Isaiah Love scored 14 points apiece, Sebastian Perez added 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and Reid Morgan had 10 points to lead the Wolfpack past Ayala on May 14.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 76, Western Christian 54
Ontario Christian’s Ricky Freymond scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Knights past Western Christian Tuesday. Lee Bruinsma added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ryan Freymond added 10 points for the Knights (13-4, 10-3).
Ontario Christian 58, Arrowhead Christian 46
Trell Deaver scored 16 points, Ricky Freymond had 12 points and Maxwell Watkins pulled down 11 rebounds on May 14 for the Knights in their win over Arrowhead Christian.
Nonleague
Ayala 61, Patriot 53
Ayala improved to 9-8 overall last Saturday with an eight-point victory over Patriot (3-11).
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 64, Western Christian 24
Chloe Briggs scored 24 points and Taryn Mouw and Haagsma each scored 11 points Tuesday to lead the Knights to their 18th win in 18 games this season.
Ontario Christian 70, Arrowhead Christian 32
Ontario Christian remained undefeated with its 17th win of the season on May 14 in the Knights’ victory over Arrowhead Christian. Madeline Martinez scored 29 points, including nine 3-pointers, and Taryn Mouw added 12 points to lead the Knights.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 50, Chaffey 31
Chino improved to 8-2 in league with Tuesday’s win over the Tigers.
Montclair 55, Don Lugo 29
Reanne Reola scored 13 points and Fiona Baracael had eight points and nine rebounds, but the Conquistadores’ fell to league leader Montclair Tuesday.
Don Lugo 41, Ontario 32
Don Lugo’s Fiona Baracael led the Conquistadores with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Reanne Reola had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals in their team’s win over Ontario.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 60, St. Lucy’s 20
Phoebe Jones scored 17 points and Erica Collins had 16 points Tuesday in the Huskies’ win over St. Lucy’s.
Etiwanda 67, Chino Hills 28
Chino Hills High’s Kyra Phaychanpheng scored nine points May 14 in the Huskies’ loss to league-standings leader Etiwanda.
Palomares League
Ayala 61, Glendora 59
Ayala rallied from a 31-23 halftime deficit to outscore Glendora 39-28 in the second half to pull out a two-point win May 14 over the Tartans.
Nonleague
Sonora 58, Ontario Christian 57
The Knights had their 18-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night with a one-point loss to Sonora, the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A No. 1-ranked team.
Boys soccer
Division 4
Ayala 2, Montclair 1
Ayala’s Brandon Soto scored a first-half goal and Joshua Dinh had goal in the second half in the Bulldogs’ victory last Saturday over Montclair in a second-round game. Montclair, the No. 3-seed in the division, played with 10 players for most of the second half senior Israel Rodriguez was issued a red card after receiving his second yellow card of the game.
Girls soccer
Division 5
Marshall 2, Don Lugo 1
Marshall High of Pasadena advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals with a one-goal win over Don Lugo, which finishes the season at 11-3 overall, 8-2 in the Mt. Baldy League.
Track and field
Inland Empire Championships
The Ontario Christian High boys track and field team placed seventh out of 27 teams and the girls’ team took 17th out of 24 teams at last Saturday’s Inland Empire Championships at Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta.
Ontario Christian boys results: Isaac Cortez, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford, 4x100m 15th, 45.99; Micah Belden, 110m hurdles, third, 16.31; Tyler Ford, 100m, 34th, 11.86; Blake Demoff, 100m, 45th, 12.02; Edward Frailing, 400m, 19th, 53.23;
Micah Belden, 300m hurdles, 11th, 44.37; Blake Demoff, 200m, 30th, 24.00; Tyler Ford, 200m, 33rd, 24.04; Edward Frailing, Aiden Thigpen, Micah Belden, Aidan Vorster, 4x400m, eighth, 3:50.40; Edward Frailing, long jump, 13th, 19-02.25;
Christian Burroughs, shot put, second, 54-00.75; Jacob Monarrez, shot put, 28th, 37-10; Christian Burroughs, discus, second, 156-01; Luke Lin, discus, 25th, 110-05; Aidan Vorster, 1,600, fourth, 4:32.26; Aidan Vorster, 3,200 invitational, eighth, 9:37.44.
Ontario Christian girls results: Rachel Aguilar, 400m, fifth, 59.11; Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley, 4x400m, fourth, 4:29.91; Isabella Sanchez, long jump, 17th, 12-02.50; Isabella Sanchez, high jump, eighth, 4-07.
Palomares League
Boys
Ayala 102, Bonita 33
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Ayala, 4x100m, 45.00; Ayala, 4x400, 3:37.60; Vincent Bachofner, 100m, 11.29; Spencer Shuler, 100m hurdles, 16.81; Chase Mars, 200m, 22.71; Spencer Shuler, 300m hurdles, 40.77; Ted Woodbury, 400m, 51.92; Austin Lemus, 800m, 2:02.47; Yael Grimaldi, 1,600m, 4:46.83; Sebastian Conteras, 3,200m, 10:48.61; Xavier English, discus, 126-00; Marcus Monroe, high jump, 6-06; Marcus Monroe, long jump, 22-05; Vincent Arreguin, shot put, 41-06; Marcus Monroe, triple jump, 43-07.50.
Girls
Ayala 124, Bonita 7
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Ayala, 4x100m, 50.51; Ayala, 4x400m, 4:12.90; Lauren Williams, 100m, 13.18; Ariana Gonzalez, 100m hurdles, 15.39; Kayla McBride, 200m, 25.28; Ariana Gonzalez, 300m hurdles, 48.06; Nia Dinkins, 400m, 1:01.28; Roxanne Ehrig, 800m, 2:24.51; Shaina Berk, 1,600m, 5:28.20; Madison Bravo, 3,200m, 13:06.52; Priscilla Tristan, discus, 88-04; Summer McNeal, high jump, 5-00; Summer McNeal, long jump, 18-07.50; Madeline Seifert, pole vault, 12-00; Madeline Seifert, shot put, 32-00; Rochelle Henare, triple jump, 32-01.
