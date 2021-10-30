Football
Oct. 30 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Ayala (8-1, 2-0) at Charter Oak (5-4, 0-2); Don Lugo (1-8, 0-2) at West Covina (5-4, 2-0); Ontario Christian (6-1-1, 3-0) at Aquinas (4-5, 3-0). Chino Hills, bye week.
Oct. 29 score
Chino 41, Rowland 0
Chino finished 2-1 in league play Thursday with a victory at Rowland High in Rowland Heights.
Oct. 22 scores
Mountain West League
Ayala 35, Bonita 14
Ayala’s Chandler Carthan intercepted two passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown, and quarterback Bryan Wilson tossed touchdown passes to Boston Wilson and Dominic Alloway in the Bulldogs’ win over Bonita. Jacob Munoz and Jedi Hernandez each ran in a score and Marquis Monroe ran eight times for a game-high 95 yards for Ayala.
San Antonio League
Chaffey 42, Don Lugo 6
Chaffey High running back LeeShawn Griffin had six carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers past the Conquistadores at Graber Field at Chaffey High School in Ontario. Isaiah Taylor had a rushing and receiving touchdown and Nick Muratalla had a team-high 14 carries with 74 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who improved to 2-7 overall, 1-1 in league.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 52, Western Christian 16
Ontario Christian’s Daniel Barron, Andrew Ortiz, Hayden Slegers, Luke Alvarez, Nathanyel Plascencia, Jack Molina and Evan Boston each ran in a touchdown in the Knights’ win against Western Christian to improve to 6-1-1 overall, 3-0 in league. The Knights played Aquinas Friday after Champion press time in a game to decide sole possession of the Ambassador League football title.
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 25, Chino 11
Don Lugo captured the Mt. Baldy League championship Wednesday afternoon with a 14-goal win over Chino High to finish its league season at 10-0. With the victory, Don Lugo ends its regular season with a 16-12 overall record.
Don Lugo 22, Montclair 10
Don Lugo remained undefeated in league play with Monday’s win at Montclair High. With the win, Don Lugo improved to 14-12 overall, 8-0 in league.
Palomares League
Ayala 20, Colony 9
Ayala concluded its Palomares League season Wednesday with an 11-goal victory at Colony High in Ontario. The Bulldogs improved to 12-13 overall, 2-8 in Palomares League play. Ayala played Chino High Friday in a nonleague game after Champion press time.
Glendora 17, Ayala 7
Glendora’s Sean Mansour had four goals and Aidan Boulle and Charlie Peralta finished with three goals apiece Monday in the Tartans’ victory over Ayala (11-13, 1-8).
Nonleague
Chino 12, Norco 8
Chino improved to 10-7 overall with its Oct. 22 victory against Norco, which fell to a 4-14 record.
Girls tennis
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 18, Don Lugo 0
Chino High won its first league title since 2012, finishing its league season with a 10-0 record Oct. 21 with a shut out victory over Don Lugo.
Chino singles winners: Falyse Sheets (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Brooklynn Bradley (6-0, 6-3, 6-0); Ashley Medel (6-0, 6-0, 6-1).
Doubles winners: Marisa Gozun and Cura Barragan-Ochoa (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Dulce Rivera and Jenifer Garcia (6-0); Kody Strengberg and Ash Vasquez (6-1); Elaine Reyes and Kassandra Jimenez (6-0, 6-0); Erica Valenzuela and Paige Green (6-0, 6-0).
Chino 12, Chaffey 6
Chino High singles winners from its Oct. 19 win over Chaffey: Falyse Sheets (6-1, 6-2); Brooklynn Bradley (6-4, 6-3); Ashley Medel (7-5, 6-2).
Doubles winners: Erica Valenzuela and Paige Green (6-1, 6-4, 6-0); Elaine Reyes and Kassandra Jimenez (6-1, 6-0); Marisa Gozun and Cura Barragan-Ochoa (6-1).
