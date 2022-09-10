Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 13, Valley Christian 5
Ontario Christian (5-0) singles winners from Tuesday’s victory: Lauren Liang (6-3, 6-1, 6-1); Chloe Angeles (6-1, 6-0); Olivia Galindo (6-3, 6-4).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-3, 6-2); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-1, 6-2); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (6-4); Marin Augustine and Julene Ochoa (7-6).
Girls volleyball
Nonleague
Chino Hills defeats Santiago 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Chino Hills, the No. 2-ranked team in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3 poll, improved to 12-0 this season with Tuesday’s straight-sets victory over Santiago High of Corona. Malena The’ led the Huskies with 11 kills and nine digs, Alexia Athens and Ashlee Sento each had 10 kills and Eryn Lim served five aces, had six digs and recorded 29 assists for the Huskies. Kamryn Santi added nine digs and Athens had a team-high four blocks for Chino Hills.
Orange Lutheran defeats Ontario Christian 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 15-11
Ontario Christian rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set, but fell to Orange Lutheran, which improved to 4-0 this season. With the loss, the Knights dropped to 5-3.
Chino defeats Jurupa Hills 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
The Cowgirls improved to 6-2-1 this season with their Sept. 1 straight-sets win over Jurupa Hills. Chino will host Don Lugo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Ontario Christian defeats Rosary Academy 25-11, 25-17, 20-25, 25-4
The Knights improved to 5-2 with its Sept. 1 four-set win over Rosary Academy of Fullerton.
Chino Hills defeats Glendora 25-16, 25-19, 15-25, 25-13
Malena The’ had 14 kills and Ashlee Santo recorded 10 kills for Chino Hills High on Aug. 31 in its win against the Tartans. Chino Hills served 10 aces in the victory. Cierra Grant and Alexia Athens each finished with nine blocks, Kamryn Santi had a team-high 10 digs and Grant and Eryn Lim combined for 38 assists for Chino Hills.
West Covina Tournament
Chino High reported scores from the Aug. 26-27 tournament: Chino defeats Eisenhower 25-13, 25-20; Chino defeats Chaffey 27-25, 25-22; Chino and West Covina tie at 25-19, 19-25; Chino defeats Cabrillo 26-24.
Football
Sept. 9 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Monrovia (3-0) at Ayala (3-0); Chino (0-3) at Valley Christian-Cerritos (1-2); Chino Hills (3-0) at Charter Oak (2-0); Rancho Christian (2-1) at Ontario Christian (3-0). Don Lugo, bye week.
Sept. 3 score
Ontario Christian 42, Salesian 9
Ontario Christian improved to 3-0 this season with its win at Salesian High School in Los Angeles. The Knights led 21-3 at halftime. Brandon Rodgers ran for two touchdowns, Hayden Slegers, Alexander Chavez and Logan Escoto each rushed for a score and sophomore reciever Marquis Bradley caught three passes for 82 yards for Ontario Christian.
Sept. 2 results
Chino Hills 48, JW North 13
Chino Hills High quarterback Favian Vasquez tossed five first-half touchdown passes, including three to Jalen Thompson-Delgado, and the Huskies led 41-0 at halftime in the victory over JW North to improve to 3-0 this season. Vasquez completed 10 of 14 passes for 320 yards and also had a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Boss and an 81-yard scoring pass to Jose Saldana. Thompson-Delgado finished with a game-high five catches for 175 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown catch on the Huskies’ first touchdown of the night. Chino Hills’ Connor Dakovich capped the scoring on the night with a 5-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown midway through the third quarter.
Don Lugo 40, Hawthorne 0
The Conquistadores won their first game of the 2022 season with a shutout victory against Hawthorne. Marquette Moore scored on a punt return, Ayden Machado had a 2-yard touchdown run, Elijah Montijo and Sam Plunkett each scored on a 1-yard run, Marshall Anderson returned an interception for a touchdown and senior kicker Mickey Aguilera had field goals of 25- and 37-yards for Don Lugo.
Baldwin Park 27, Chino 13
Baldwin Park quarterback Drew Knight finished 11 of 25 for 307 yards, two touchdown and ran in a touchdown to lead the Braves past Chino, which fell to 0-3 this season. Tec Nunez caught three passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Caleb Calvin added four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown for Baldwin Park.
