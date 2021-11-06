Football
Nov. 5 CIF-Southern Section playoff games
(played after Champion press time)
Division 5: St. Genevieve (9-0) at No. 4 Chino Hills (5-5).
Division 9: Chino (7-3) at No. 1 Laguna Beach (9-1); Ontario Christian (6-2-1) at Rancho Mirage (6-3).
Nov. 4 score
Division 3
Foothill 31, Ayala 14
Ayala’s Chandler Carthan had a pair of touchdowns Thursday night, but the Bulldogs season came to an end with a loss to Foothill. The Bulldogs end their season at 9-2.
Oct. 29 scores
Mountain West League
Ayala 40, Charter Oak 14
Ayala High captured the Mountain West League title with a 3-0 league mark with a 26-point win over Charter Oak. Jedi Hernandez ran 13 times for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Drew Merrill had four carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and Alex Thomas ran for a score for Ayala (9-1 overall). Quarterback Bryan Wilson finished 6 of 12 for 93 yards and tossed a touchdown pass to Vincent Garcia , who had three catches for 24 yards.
San Antonio League
West Covina 42, Don Lugo 0
West Covina High’s Amarion Hull had touchdown runs for 20- and 17-yard and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Don Lugo, which finished the season at 1-9 overall, 0-3 in league. Aaron Ramiro had a 14-yard touchdown run, Youssef Salama caught a 20-yard touchdown pass and Jayden Ortiz returned an interception 70 yards for a score for West Covina, which won the San Antonio League title with a 3-0 record. In 10 games this season, Don Lugo was shut out five times, including in four of their first five games of the season.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 36, Ontario Christian 7
Aquinas (6-4 overall, 3-0 in league) won the Ambassador League championship with a 29-point victory over Ontario Christian at Aquinas High stadium in San Bernardino. Freshman Jusyis Solis ran for three touchdowns — 44- 77- and 20-yards — and Cesar Fernandez and Kaden Willerford caught touchdown passes from quarterback Dre Robles in the victory. Ontario Christian running back Tyler Ford scored on a 6-yard run for the Knights, who finish its regular season at 6-2-1 overall, 2-1 in league.
Girls tennis
Division 3
Ventura 11, Ayala 7
Ayala, the third-place team from the Palomares League, finished their season Wednesday with a first-round loss at Ventura High, the Pacific View League champ.
Ayala 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart 5
Ayala advanced out of the wild-card round and into the first-round with Tuesday’s win at Flintridge Sacred Heart. The Bulldogs improved to 6-11 with the victory.
Division 4
Chino 13, Calvary Chapel Santa Ana 5
Chino singles winners from Wednesday’s first-round victory over Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana: Falyse Sheets (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Brooklynn Bradley (6-2, 6-2, 6-0).
Doubles winners: Erica Valenzuela and Paige Green (6-1, 6-1, 6-1); Elaine Reyes and Kassandra Jimenez (6-1, 6-0); Marisa Gozun and Cura Barragan-Ochoa (6-3, 6-2).
Geffen Academy 12, Chino Hills 6
Chino Hills’ season ended Wednesday with a first-round loss to Geffen Academy at UCLA.
Chino Hills 10, Rosemead 8
Chino Hills High, the third-place team from the Baseline League, defeated Rosemead, the second-place team from the Mission Valley League, in a wild-card round match Tuesday to advance to the first-round.
Division 5
Ontario Christian 10, Western 8
Ontario Christian High singles winners from Wednesday’s first-round win versus Western: Lauren Liang (6-4, 6-0, 7-5); Chloe Angeles (6-2, 6-0, 6-1); Marin Augustine (6-4).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-1, 6-3); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-3).
Boys water polo
Division 3
Glendora 8, Chino Hills 7
Glendora’s Josh Lamberton and Charlie Peralta had three goals apiece Tuesday in the Tartans win over Chino Hills, which led 4-3 at halftime. With the loss, the Huskies conclude their season at 16-16.
Division 4
Long Beach Poly 22, Don Lugo 8
Mt. Baldy League champion Don Lugo was defeated Thursday in a second-round game to top-ranked Long Beach Poly.
Long Beach Poly 18, Ayala 5
Ayala (12-14) had its season end Tuesday with a first-round loss at Long Beach Poly (13-9). Long Beach Poly, the Moore League champion, advanced to play Don Lugo High Thursday.
Division 5
South Torrance 23, Chino 5
Chino finished its season at 10-9 with Tuesday’s first-round loss to South Torrance. South Torrance (14-5) played Valley View (17-13) in a second-round game Thursday.
