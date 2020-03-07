CIF State Wrestling
Chino High’s Victoria Rodriguez finished with a 2-2 record at last week’s CIF State Girls Wrestling meet at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
The senior, ranked eighth from the CIF-Southern Section in the 111-pound division, lost her opening match to No. 1-ranked Cristelle Rodriguez of Buchanan High by pin in 1:46.
Rodriguez pinned Sierra High’s Cami Jarmon at the 5:00 mark and Granada Hills High’s Christy Jose in 2:46 before getting pinned by Hillcrest High’s Niah Ledesma in 2:46.
It was the second straight appearance for Rodriguez at the CIF State Girls meet.
She finished with a 1-2 record in the 106-pound division in 2019.
Boys golf
Ayala Spring Classic
Results from Monday’s tournament held at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills
Team scores: Mater Dei 370, Santa Margarita 370, Long Beach Wilson 375, Sunny Hills 375, Edison 379, Palm Desert 382, Huntington Beach 385, Mira Costa “A” 385, Villa Park 391, Mater Dei “B” 395, Ayala “A” 400, Chino Hills 410, Marina 413, Cypress 421, Mira Costa “B” 431, South Torrance 433, Canyon 441, Ayala “B” 450, Redondo Union 451, Mission Viejo 459.
Top five golfers: Matthew Schafer, Long Beach Wilson, 68; Howard Yoon, Sunny Hills, 70; Steven Wang, Santa Margarita, 70; Shioa Cong, Santa Margarita, 71; Tyler Hsieh, Ayala, 72.
Ayala “A” results: Tyler Hsieh, fifth, 72; Amaan Patel, 10th, 73; Anthony Reynoso, 73rd, 83; Tommy Ramirez, 79th, 84; Daniel Choi, 90th, 88; Zach Quesada, 98th, 91.
Ayala “B” results: Joseph McCormick, 86th, 86; Julian Rocha, 94th, 89; Cole Costa, 97th, 91; Noah Milton, 107th, 96; Ryan Salazar, 112th, 99.
Chino Hills results: Jonah Camarillo, 15th, 74; Anthony Castaneda, 20th, 75; Patrick Lagura, 33rd, 76; Alex Cui Ediu, 99th, 92; Shane Jacobes, 101st, 93; Ryvan Scott, 104th, 93.
Girls basketball
CIF State Division 4 Tournament
Ontario Christian 48, Paramount 42
Chloe Briggs had 17 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, Maddy Martinez poured in 14 points and four rebounds and Mikayla Campbell added 10 points and five rebounds Thursday in the Knights’ win over Paramount.
Ontario Christian 63, Eagle Rock 51
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored a game-high 44 points, including 15 of 16 from the free throw line, and Maddy Martinez finished with 15 points Tuesday in the Knights’ win over Eagle Rock. Briggs, the nation’s third-leading scorer according to maxpreps.com, also finished with 15 rebounds and six assists for the Knights.
Girls soccer
CIF State So Cal Division 5 Tournament
Ontario Christian 2, Linfield Christian 1
Ontario Christian’s Emily Carrillo tied the game late in the second half and won it with a second goal in overtime Thursday in the Knights’ win over Linfield Christian.
Ontario Christian 5, Foothills Christian 1
Ontario Christian, the No. 2-ranked team in the Southern Regional, eliminated Foothills Chrisitan High of El Cajon Tuesday in a first-round game.
Track and field
Palomares League
Results from Wednesday’s meet at Ayala High in Chino Hills
Boys scores: Ayala 81, Colony 25, Alta Loma 21.
Girls scores: Ayala 107.33, Colony 16.33, Alta Loma 3.33
Ayala event winners: Ayala, girls 4x100, 49.69; Ayala, boys 4x100, 43.50; Ariana Gonzalez, girls 100 hurdles, 16.40; Sebastian Acosta, boys 110 hurdles, 15.45; Samyra Smith, girls 400, 59.43; Kelsey Ehinlaiye, girls’ 100, 13.01; Liberty Oritz, girls 300 hurdles, 51.13; Sebastian Acosta, boys 300 hurdles, 41.70; Kelsey Ehinlaiye, girls’ 200, 26.10; Chase Mars, boys’ 200, 23.07; Riya Patel, girls’ 3,200, 14:49.1; Ayala, girls 4x400, 4:10.26; Ayala, boys 4x400, 3:42.51; Madeline Siefert, girls long jump, 15-08; Geneva Baca, girls’ high jump, 4-06; Bryan Jung, boys pole vault, 11-06; Alexis Hoover, girls discus, 97-05; Jake Garcia, boys shot put, 47-00; Chizaram Okeiyi, girls triple jump, 30-10; Marcus Monroe, boys triple jump, 42-00; Madeline Siefert, girls pole vault, 11-00; Priscilla Tristan, girls shot put, 29-00; Michael Stine, boys discus, 135-01.
