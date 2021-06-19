Girls basketball
CIF State Division 2A
El Camino 59, Ontario Christian 45
Ontario Christian trailed 32-14 at halftime and cut its deficit to six points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats pulled away with a 9-1 run to end the Knights season Tuesday.
Chloe Briggs and Madeline Martinez scored 16 points apiece for Ontario Christian, which will end its season at 22-3.
CIF State Division 3A
Buchanan 85, Ayala 66
Ayala, the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A champion, lost its CIF State South Region first-round game Tuesday night, falling to Buchanan High of Clovis. The Bulldogs will end their season at 15-5.
CIF-Southern Section Division 3A title game
Sage Hill 62, Ontario Christian 55
Sage Hill captured the Division 3A championship June 11, scoring the game’s final eight points and outscoring Ontario Christian, 21-8, in the fourth quarter.
Ontario Christian sophomore Chloe Briggs finished with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Madeline Martinez connected on four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Ontario Christian was playing in its second consecutive CIF-Southern Section title game after falling to Paloma Valley, 64-47, in the Division 4AA title game in 2020.
The Knights last won a CIF-Southern Section title in 1980.
Baseball
Division 1
Ayala 7, Corona 3
Ayala scored seven unanswered runs after trailing 3-0 after two innings June 11 in quarterfinal-round win over Corona at the Corona High field. Marcus Galvan had a two-run double, Cole Koniarsky hit a two-run home run and Luke Solis and Mateo Matthews each drove in a run for Ayala, which improved to 24-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.