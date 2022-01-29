Wrestling
Chino 78, Baldwin Park 14
The Cowboys clinched the Mt. Baldy League championship Sunday morning with a 64-point victory over the Braves. Chino, along with Don Lugo High, will compete Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Mt. Baldy League Finals at Montclair High School.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 89, Ontario 44
Andrew Palacios-DeLeon scored 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and four blocks and Jason Hilliard scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds for Chino High in its 45-point win Tuesday over the Jaguars.
Don Lugo 62, Chaffey 50
Don Lugo improved to 5-1 in league with Tuesday’s win against the Tigers.
Chino 76, Montclair 53
Chino High’s Jason Hilliard scored 16 points and Andrew Palacios-DeLeon and Justin Reyes had 15 points apiece in the Cowboys’ victory Jan. 21 at the Chino High gym. Manuel Alba and Nathan Mendoza each scored eight points for Chino.
Don Lugo 47, Baldwin Park 43
Don Lugo led 11-3 after one quarter and improved to 4-1 in the league standings with a four-point win over the Braves on Jan. 21.
Palomares League
Glendora 62, Ayala 48
Jermaine Rogers II finished with a game-high 22 points and Zack Murphy scored 13 points for Ayala in its loss Tuesday to Glendora. Luke Jacobson had a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds and Noah Smith scored 20 points with seven assists and four rebounds for Glendora.
Ayala 68, Alta Loma 56
Ayala’s Jermaine Rogers II scored 29 points, including three first-half 3-pointers, and Zack Murphy scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half Jan. 21 to lead the Bulldogs over the Braves in league play. Nathan Cipriano added 11 points for Ayala.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 65, Chino Hills 37
Rancho Cucamonga’s Kwabena Banahene scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Aaron Glass chipped in with 15 points Tuesday night to lead the Cougars past Chino Hills.
Chino Hills 65, Upland 63
Chino Hills kept Upland out of the Baseline League win column Jan. 22 with a two-point victory. The Huskies improved to 10-11 overall, 2-4 in league with Upland falling to 10-9 overall, 0-4 in league.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 63, Desert Christian 36
Ontario Christian outscored the Conqueros 38-14 in the second half of Tuesday’s league victory.
Linfield Christian 61, Ontario Christian 57
Ontario Christian’s Matthew Ericson scored 16 points and Cole Jones and Trell Deaver had 14 points apiece but the Knights fell short Jan. 21 in a loss to Linfield Christian.
Girls basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 63, Ontario 19
Chino’s Lyndsey Valverde scored a game-high 20 points and Genesis Enriquez and Kimberly Day added 14 points apiece in the Cowgirls’ win Tuesday.
Don Lugo 40, Chaffey 30
Don Lugo’s Maliyah Alvarez scored 14 points Tuesday in the Conquistadores’ win Tuesday.
Chino 37, Montclair 27
Chino’s league record improved to 4-0 with its Jan. 21 win over Montclair.
Don Lugo 66, Baldwin Park 11
Five Don Lugo players scored in double figures in the Conquistadores’ 55-point win over the Braves. Alinah Lujan-Harrison and Makena Encarnacion each had 13 points, Maliyah Alvarez finished with 12 points and Mercedes Castellanos and Issabela Medina had 10 points apiece for Don Lugo. Encarnacion grabbed 12 rebounds, Castellanos had 10 rebounds, eight steals and four assists and Lujan-Harrison had nine steals and three assists for Don Lugo.
Chino 73, Baldwin Park 12
Cowgirls’ junior Kimberly Day had a game-high 19 points and Genesis Enriquez and Lyndsey Valverde added 12 points apiece Jan. 21 in Chino High’s 61-point victory over Baldwin Park.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 62, Rancho Cucamonga 33
Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 22 points, Erica Collins had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Leah Hudson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Chino Hills High’s win Tuesday over Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino Hills 43, Upland 39
Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Phoebe Jones scored 13 points with six rebounds and two assists to lead the Huskies past Upland on Jan. 21. Leah Hudson added nine points and Kyra Phaychanpheng chipped in with eight points for Chino Hills.
Chino Hills 54, Los Osos 40
Erica Collins and Kyra Phaychanpheng each scored 14 points Jan. 20 in the Huskies’ victory against the Grizzlies. Collins pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked eight shots and Leah Hudson scored 11 points for the Huskies.
Palomares League
Glendora 63, Ayala 34
Glendora’s Hailey Schaffer and Rylie Anderson each had 14 points and Kennedy Herrman added 12 points to lead the Tartans past the Bulldogs Tuesday.
Alta Loma 46, Ayala 25
The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 in the league standings last Saturday with a loss to Alta Loma, which improved to 8-7 overall, 1-4 in league.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 74, Desert Christian 28
Ontario Christian, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2AA by the CIF-Southern Section, improved its league record to 11-0 with Tuesday’s victory over Desert Christian. Shayla Gillmer finished with 34 points, 19 rebounds, six steals and four assists for Ontario Christian (21-3 overall).
Glendora Showcase
Ontario Christian 78, Woodbridge 38
The Knights led 47-24 at halftime and outscored Woodbridge 31-14 in the final two quarters last Saturday to earn the victory. Chloe Briggs recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists and Shayla Gillmer scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and four assists for Ontario Christian.
Walnut 45, Don Lugo 39
Don Lugo’s Maliyah Alvarez scored a team-high 20 points last Saturday in the Conquistadores’ loss to Walnut at Glendora High School. Walnut led 8-7 after one quarter and 30-15 at halftime. Walnut’s Jolleen Olia finished with 21 points and was the only Mustangs’ player in double figures. Don Lugo’s Makena Encarnacion finished with six points and a game-high 18 rebounds.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 51, Sonora 46
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs had 22 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists and Shayla Gillmer added 12 points and nine rebounds Jan. 21 to lead the Knights past Sonora. Madeline Martinez had nine points and Brooklyn Goedhart finished with eight points and 13 rebounds for Ontario Christian.
Boys soccer
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3, Upland 2
Chino Hills High’s Nathan Heredia had a pair of goals, Matthew Gelyana finished with a goal and an assist and Dylan Boswell recorded two assists Jan. 21 in the Huskies’ win over Upland.
Palomares League
Bonita 3, Ayala 2
Bonita scored two of its three goals in the first half and held onto defeat Ayala Jan. 21.
Mt. Baldy League
Chaffey 1, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo High goalie Omar Aguilera made six saves but the Conquistadores were held scoreless Tuesday in a loss to the TIgers.
Baldwin Park 4, Chino 1
Chino fell to 1-4 in league with last Saturday’s loss to the Braves.
Montclair 2, Chino 0
Montclair improved its overall record to 10-5-1 overall and 5-1 in league with a Jan. 21 victory over Chino (2-7, 1-4) at Chino High School.
Baldwin Park 4, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo fell to 0-6 in league with a Jan. 21 loss to Baldwin Park.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 2, Desert Christian 1
Ontario Christian rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Desert Christian Tuesday to improve its record to 6-5-7 overall, 3-4-4 in league.
Ontario Christian 1, Linfield Christian 1
The Knights and Lions battled to a tie Jan. 21 in league play. It was Ontario Christian’s fourth tie game in league and seventh overall during the 2021-22 season.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 2, Montclair 0
Don Lugo snapped its 15-game losing streak to the Cavaliers on Jan. 21 after Gionna Diaz scored a goal and recorded an assist, Leah Montenegro had a goal and Michelle Vasquez-Leyva recorded an assist for the Mt. Baldy League leader Conquistadores, who improved to 5-0 in league games.
Chino 2, Chaffey 2
Chino rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to force a tie with the Tigers (4-7-2, 0-3-1) last Saturday. With the tie, Chino’s record moved to 1-5-2 overall, 0-3-2 in league.
Montclair 3, Chino 0
Montclair’s league record went to 4-1 with a Jan. 21 shutout victory over Chino.
Palomares League
Ayala 1, Bonita 0
Ayala improved its record to 3-2 in league with one-goal victory Jan. 20 over Bonita (7-7-3, 3-3).
Baseline League
Chino Hills 1, Rancho Cucamonga 1 (OT)
Chino Hills tied the game with a second-half goal Tuesday to earn a tie with the Cougars in league play.
Chino Hills 4, Upland 1
The Huskies scored two first-half goals and added a pair of goals in the second half in their victory Jan. 21 over Upland.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 4, Linfield Christian 1
The Knights improved to 10-5 overall, 6-4 in league with a three-goal victory over the Lions on Jan. 21.
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 12, Montclair 3
Mt. Baldy League standings leader Chino improved its record to 9-4 overall, 4-0 in league Jan. 21, beating Montclair (4-12, 1-2) by nine goals in league play.
Send scores to the Champion at sports@championnewspapers.com.
