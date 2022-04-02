Track and field
Baseline League
Girls
Chino Hills 83.5, Rancho Cucamonga 49.5
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s meet at Rancho Cucamonga High School: Chino Hills, relay, 49.72; Karis Brown, 1,600m, 5:21.86; Makena Bailey, 100m hurdles, 16.21; Jordyn Thomas, 400m, 59.92; Alayna McGarry, 800m, 2:25.29; Alyssah Johnson, 300m hurdles, 50.10; Jordyn Thomas, 200m, 26.06; Karis Brown, 3,200m, 12:02.27; Chino Hills, 4x400m, 4:15.59; Makena Bailey, triple jump, 35-08.5; Makena Bailey, high jump, 5-0; Erica Collins, shot put, 36-04.75; Erica Collins, discus, 95-0.
Boys
Rancho Cucamonga 94, Chino Hills 42
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s meet at Rancho Cucamonga High School: Hunter Corbin, shot put, 40-02.25.
Meet of Champions
Ayala High results from last Saturday’s Meet of Champions Distance Classic at Azusa Pacific University:
Girls 3,200m: Natalie Sumner, 10th, 12:02.24; Klarissa Mente, 19th, 12:15.93; Madison Bravo, 22nd, 12:28.42; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 30th, 12:39.66; Ava Cornell, 38th, 13:07.67.
Girls 800m: Lauren Villegas, 42nd, 2:40.22; Valeria Cabadas, 55th, 2:47.40; Clarisse Nikaido, 57th, 2:48.06; Audrey Hernandez, 59th, 2:48.13; Jordan Gibson, 78th, 2:54.05.
Boys 800m: Mateo Cole, 11th, 2:01.93; Josh Aguayo, 28th, 2:07.63; Evan Seki, 39th, 2:10.08; Alejandro Aparicio, 42nd, 2:12.71; Damien Campos, 47th, 2:19.27.
Boys 3,200m: Logan Berkley, 22nd, 10:23.02; Dominic Ruiz, 38th, 10:45.09; Andre Simicic, 39th, 10:45.09; Josh Arias, 48th, 11:03.51; Aiden Ornelas, 49th, 11:12.22; Stephen Martinez, 50th, 11:17.98; Ian Facenda, 57th, 11:57.06; Aidan Elder, 58th, 11:57.59; Brayden Lazewski, 60th, 12:06.45.
Girls 1,600m: Natalie Sumner, 38th, 5:33.75; Klarissa Mente, 51st, 5:36.65; Alexis Duke, 122nd, 5:53.43; Madison Bravo, 132nd, 5:54.28; Lauren Villegas, 141st, 5:56.75; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 143rd, 5:57.88; Anais Ayala, 178th, 6:06.28; Clarisse Nikaido, 194th, 6:09.84; Valeria Cabadas, 206th, 6:10.83; Ava Cornell, 263rd, 6:23.26; Jordan Gibson, 272nd, 6:24.84; Jelani Manzo, 400th, 7:17.50; Katie Lemus, 422nd, 7:32.95; McKenzie Lemus, 435th, 7:54.21.
Boys 1,600m: Mateo Cole, seventh, 4:28.56; Malachi Morris, 12th, 4:31.20; Josh Aguayo, 45th, 4:38.10; Alejandro Aparicio, 60th, 4:41.92; Evan Seki, 66th, 4:42.86;
Logan Berkley, 81st, 4:46.26; Damien Campos, 85th, 4:47.44; Andre Simicic, 127th, 4:53.67; Josh Arias, 175th, 5:02.09; Aiden Ornelas, 191st, 5:09.17; Dominic Ruiz, 207th, 5:13.65.
Girls 3,200m-seeded: Emily Schott, sixth, 11:20.61; Roxanne Ehrig, 12th, 11:35.56.
Boys 3,200m-rated: Malachi Morris, 15th, 9:44.61.
Boys 3,200m-seeded: Mason Ma, 13th, 9:30.82; Nathan Tsai, 14th, 9:31.58.
Mt. Baldy League
Boys
Chino 111, Montclair 19
Chino High event winners from the March 24 meet: Daniel Nakashima, 100m, 11.18; Daniel Nakashima, 200m, 23.26; Matthew Britten, 400m, 58.01; Adam Perez, 800m, 2:08.27; Adam Perez, 1,600m, 4:52.23; Daniel Venegas, 110m hurdles, 17.53; Zachary Matlock, 300m hurdles, 42.07; Josiah Wade, Zachary Matlock, Trevion Kimbrough, Daniel Nakashima, 4x100 relay, 44.51;
Zachary Matlock, Adam Perez, Trevion Kimbrough, Ayden Sandoe, 4x400 relay, 3:44.45; John Iniguez, shot put, 36-04; John Iniguez, discus, 98-04; Ayden Sandoe, high jump, 5-04; Xzavian Ochoa, pole vault, 11-00; Zachary Matlock, long jump, 18-09.50; Xzavian Ochoa, triple jump, 38-10.50.
Girls
Chino 104, Montclair 23
Chino High event winners from the March 24 meet: Mikani Telles, 100m, 13.11; Malani Johnson, 200m, 27.44; Alexis Wachowski, 400m, 1:05.50; Mia Chavez, 800m, 2:19.56; Mia Chavez, 1,600m, 5:25.25; Elena Rossen, 3,200m, 14:20.28; Brooklynn Bradley, 100m hurdles, 24.59;
Mikani Telles, Aubrey Layton, Payton Montes, Malani Johnson, 4x100m relay, 52.90; Alexis Wachowski, Payton Montes, Aubrey Layton, Mikani Telles, 4x400m relay, 4:29.32; Brooklynn Bradley, shot put, 27-05; Brooklynn Bradley, discus, 83-04; Shannon Torres, high jump, 4-10;
Alexis Wachowski, pole vault, 10-03; Isabella Kebeni, long jump, 12-03.50; Malani Johnson, triple jump, 27-11.50.
Palomares League
Boys
Ayala 94, Claremont 37;
Ayala 111, Bonita 25
Ayala High event winners from the March 23 three-team meet at Bonita High in La Verne: Lennard DeGuzman, Michael Saiz, Marquis Monroe, Dominic Alloway, 4x100m relay, 44.19; Mason Ma, 1,600m, 4:34.41;
Spencer Shuler, 110m hurdles, 16.00; Dominic Alloway, 100m, 11.04; Mateo Cole, 800m, 2:03.94; Spencer Shuler, 300m hurdles, 42.07; Marquis Monroe, 200m, 22.62;
Nathan Kim, Samuel Ahn, Daniel Duenas, Chris Wee, 4x400 relay, 3:36.63; Isaiah Baca, long jump, 20-06; Isaiah Baca, triple jump, 41-02.50; Lloyd Sarmiento, high jump, 5-04;
Girls
Ayala 85, Claremont 47; Ayala 109, Bonita 27
Ayala High event winners from the March 23 three-team meet at Bonita High in La Verne: Jordan Vega, Nia Dinkins, Obioma Emechete, Kayla McBride, 4x100m relay, 49.30; Kirsten Singh, 100m hurdles, 18.30;
Nia Dinkins, 400m, 1:02.22; Kayla McBride, 100m, 12.13; Obioma Emechete, 200m, 26.45; Sophia Dinh, Candle Aros, Raina Jang, Melanie Nguyen, 4x400m relay, 4:18.69; Jenna Morales, high jump, 4-06;
Madeline Seifert, pole vault, 11-00; Madeline Seifert, discus, 95-09.
Baseball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 14, Montclair 4
Chino erased a 4-0 lead after two innings with four runs in the third, four runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth inning Wednesday in its win over Montclair. Fabian Trujillo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, E.J. Felix finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored and Julian Ramirez, Xiovany Ochoa, Adam Rivera, Eduardo Soto, Roberto Ornelas and Cameron Rodriguez each drove in a run for the Cowboyw, who improved to 10-3 overall, 4-1 in league.
Don Lugo 7, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo’s Isaiah Figueroa went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and scored two runs and Fredy Turcios and Julian Frias each knocked in two runs to lead the Conquistadores past Baldwin Park Tuesday afternoon. Conquistadores pitcher Marcos Castaneda threw a complete-game, strikiing out five and allowing three hits and one walk in the victory.
Baseline League
Upland 4, Chino HIlls 1
Chino Hills fell to 0-5-1 in away games this season with a three-run loss at Upland High School Wednedsay. Overall, the Huskies fell to a record of 9-5-1 and 1-01 in league. With the win, Upland improved to 7-8 overall, 1-1 in league.
Chino Hills 2, Upland 1
Chino Hills took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon in its win over Upland. The game was postponed from Monday afternoon because of rain.
Palomares League
Bonita 10, Ayala 5
Bonita High’s Adrian Lopez homered and finished with two RBIs and the Bearcats scored six of their 10 runs March 25 in in the fourth inning in its win over Ayala. Ayala, which scored five runs in the top of the second inning, got two RBIs from Marcus Galvan and one RBI apiece from Andrew Torres, Ty Borgogno and Roman Lopez.
Ambassador League
Woodcrest Christian 6, Ontario Christian 5
Woodcrest Christian’s Caleb Thompson, Landon Lowther and Landon Clayton each had two RBIs in the Royals win Tuesday over Ontario Christian.
Ontario Christian 9, Western Christian 0
Ontario Christian starting pitcher Tyler Fernandez tossed three innings and struck out two and Kyle Schelling went four innings and struck out six in the Knights’’ win March 24 over Western Christian.
Nonleague
Chino 8, Bonita 3 (Game 1)
Chino High’s Fabian Trujillo homered and finished with two RBIs and Anthony Vargas, Joseph Farias, Xiovany Ochoa and Jason Casasola each brought home a run in the Cowboys’ win over the Bearcats. Cowboys pitcher Roberto Ornelas tossed six innings, striking out five and allowed five hits and three walks to earn the victory.
Bonita 9, Chino 0 (Game 2)
Bonita High pitcher allowed one hit, struck out 11 and did not walk a batter in the Bearcats victory over Chino. Garrett Patterson knocked in three runs on two hits and Tyler Holley finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bearcats.
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Ontario Christian 5
Tate Shimao tripled, homered and finished with three RBIs and James Rivera had a hit and two RBIs on March 25 to lead the Cougars past the Knights. Jacob McCombs went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Joshua Almeda had a hit, RBI and scored two runs, and Jonathan Manuel had a hit and an RBI for Rancho Cucamonga in the victory. Ontario Christian’s Ryan Han, Nicholas Whippo and Matthew Ericson each knocked in run for the Knights.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 8, Claremont 4
Ayala’s MacKenzy Becerra hit two home runs and recorded three RBIs, Aleanna Ramirez homered, and Tehya Banks, Madison Zaro and Ava Ramirez each hit a double in the Bulldogs’ March 24 win over the Wolfpack.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 2, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo’s shut out victory over Baldwin Park Wednesday improved the Conquistadores record to 11-5 overall, 6-1 in league.
Don Lugo 15, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo’s record went to 10-5 overall, 5-1 in league after Tuesday’s 15-run shut out victory over the Braves (3-11, 0-4).
Chino 5, Montclair 0
Chino improved its record to 6-8 overall, 3-2 in league with Tuesday’s shutout win over the Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2).
Don Lugo 9, Chino 4
Don Lugo improved to 4-1 in league with a five-run win March 24 over Chino.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 17, Woodcrest Christian 11
Ontario Christian pounded out 22 hits and scored nine of its 17 runs in the fourth inning in its win Tuesday over Woodcrest Christian. Freshman Gen Terriquez went 2 for 5 with a team-high three RBIs, Lauren Sanchez went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Raegan Bailey and Kylie Maldonado each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for the Knights. Xelene Ulloa went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored, Alyse Campos finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Allie Kirkpatick was 2 for 5 with two RBI for Ontario Christian, which improved to 7-9 overall, 5-3 in the league standings.
Western Christian 14, Ontario Christian 0
Western Christian scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning March 24 in its shut out victory against the Knights (6-9, 4-3). Amelia Weber finished with 3 for 5 with a double, home run and four RBIs for the Lancers, who improved to 12-3 overall, 6-0 in league.
Nonleague
Villa Park 3, Chino HIlls 1
The Huskies fell to 9-4 this season with a March 25 loss to Villa Park (14-0).
High school coaches can submit scores, stats and standings to the Champion sports desk by email to sports@championnewspa pers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.