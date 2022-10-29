Girls volleyball
Division 3
Chino Hills defeats King 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
Malena The’ had a game-high 18 kills, Ashlee Sento finished with 12 kills and Maya Banks and Alexia Athens each had 11 kills to lead the Huskies past King last Saturday in a CIF-Southern Section second-round match at King High in Riverside. Sento added six aces and 14 digs, Cierra Grant recorded 14 digs, The’ added 11 digs and Eryn Lym had 10 digs for Chino Hills.
Division 7
Pacifica Christian-Orange County defeats Don Lugo 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Mt. Baldy League champion Don Lugo was eliminated from the Division 7 playoffs last Saturday with a straight-sets loss to Pacifica Christian-Orange County. With the loss, Don Lugo finishes its season at 15-8-1.
Football
Oct. 28 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Covina (5-4, 2-0) at Chino (5-4, 2-0) for Sierra League championship; Ontario Christian (7-2, 2-2) at Heritage Christian (6-3, 2-2). Chino Hills, bye week.
Oct. 27 scores
Mountain West League
Ayala 42, Bonita 20
Ayala secured second place in the league standings Thursday night with a victory over Bonita in La Verne. The Bulldogs (8-2, 2-1) secured a spot in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs. Brackets will be released Sunday at cifss.org. Ayala capitalized on four Bonita interceptions and got three touchdowns from Elijah Ybanez and one each Tommy Tucay, Marquis Monroe, and Dominic Alloway in the victory.
San Antonio League
Chaffey 34, Don Lugo 28
Don Lugo’s Marquette Moore caught two touchdown passes snf Gavin Hrynezuk and Elijah Montijo each found the endzone, but the Conquistadores fell to Chaffey in the regular season final Thursday at the Don Lugo stadium.
Oct. 21 scores
Mountain West League
Ayala 30, Alta Loma 14
Ayala High quarterback Bryan Wilson completed eight passes for 134 yards and connected with Dominic Alloway for a touchdown in the Bulldogs win over Alta Loma. Kicker Nick Lane hit three field goals, Anthony Hernandez rushed 12 times for 117 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-1 in league. Defensively, Ayala recorded three interceptions in the win.
Baseline League
Upland 28, Chino Hills 0
Upland’s Rickey Allen ran 23 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Sandoval had 12 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and Trestin Castro returned an interception for a score in the Highlanders’ shut out victory over the Huskies. Chino Hills, which started the season at 3-0, concluded its regular season with six losses in its last seven games.
San Antonio League
Claremont 35, Don Lugo 0
Claremont led 28-0 at halftime and shut out the Conquistadores, who fell to 0-2 in the San Antonio League standings.
Ironwood League
Aquinas 33, Ontario Christian 16
Ontario Christian’s Jacob Cox and Lucas Steen each scored a touchdown, but the Knights fell to Aquinas at the Ontario Christian High stadium.
Aquinas High’s Jusyis Solis ran for two touchdowns, Bradley Vander caught two touchdown passes and Yaqiym Halliburton had a game-high 80 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.
Girls tennis
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 13, Linfield Christian 5
Ontario Christian (15-0, 8-0) secured its third straight undefeated league season and 25th consecutive league victory with an Oct. 20 victory over Linfield Christian in the Knights’ regular-season finale.
Singles winners: Lauren Liang (6-2, 6-4, 6-0); Chloe Angeles (6-1, 6-1); Olivia Galindo (6-2).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-0); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (7-5, 6-4, 6-4); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (6-2, 6-2); Marisa Camiling and Josie Koontz (6-0).
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 14, Ontario 3
Chino improved to 6-5 overall, 5-2 in league with an Oct. 20 victory over the Jaguars (6-8, 1-3).
Nonleague
Valencia 12, Don Lugo 11
Don Lugo fell to 10-12 overall this season, following a nonleague loss to Valencia (5-10) on Oct. 19.
Cross country
Ambassador League
Boys
Woodcrest Christian 32, Ontario Christian 62, Aquinas 62, Linfield Christian 88, Arrowhead Christian 111
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s league meet at Lake Perris: Mario Balderas, eighth, 17:31; Austin Drown, 11th, 17:34.2; Logan Peters, 15th, 17:47.7; Miguel Gramillo, 17th, 17:52; Jaydyn Gallegos, 18th, 17:54.8; Aiden Thigpen, 20th, 18:12.5; Jacob Patino, 26th, 18:29.3.
Girls
Linfield Christian 29, Ontario Christian 45, Aquinas 51
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s league meet at Lake Perris: Leann Frailing, 10th, 21:17.1; Abbey Frailing, 11th, 21:21.8; Natalie Delgado, 14th, 21:53.8; Faith Gaudy, 15th, 22:00.3; Sierra De Los Rios, 24th, 22:44.6; Jayden Aleman, 26th, 22:51.0; Crystal Wei, 33rd, 23:38.5.
