Wrestling
CIF State Meet
Ayala and Chino high school results from last weekend’s meet at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield:
•Ayala’s Dominic Jauregui (152 lbs, boys): defeats Abdul-sohrab of Oakland High by default; loses to Nicco Ruiz of St. John Bosco by pin; loses to Gavin Fernandez of De La Salle by pin.
•Ayala’s BK Martinez (106 lbs, girls): defeated Hailee Moreno of San Fernando High, 3-2 by pin; lost to Karen Salais of Calexico, 11-0; lost to Kacey Schafer of Marina High, 3-2.
•Chino’s Michelle Fierro (137 lbs, girls); lost Kendall Branchaud of San Leandro High by pin; lost to Alina Solis of Olympian High, 1-0.
Girls basketball
CIF State Division 2
First-round
Ontario Christian 67, Del Norte 53
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored a game-high 40 points (20 points in each half) and had 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Knights past Del Norte in a first-round game Tuesday night. Dejah Saldivar scored 12 points, Brooklynn Goedhart added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Knights, who won their 30th game of the 2021-22 season.
CIF-SS Division 2A
Title game
Santiago 69, Ontario Christian 65
Santiago rallied from a 17-point deficit and outscored Ontario Christian 43-27 in the second half last Saturday to win its second CIF-Southern Section championship in the past four seasons with a four-point win over the Knights at Santiago High in Corona. For Ontario Christian, it was the third consecutive year the team lost a CIF-SS title game.
Rylee Ghent scored 20 points, Jayda Cobbs had 13 points, McKinley Willardson finished with 12 points and Sierra Macias chipped in with 11 points for Santiago.
Ontario Christian senior Shayla Gillmer, a BYU-signee, finished with a game-high 27 points, despite missing the final 2:07 of the third quarter with an ankle injury.
She returned in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Briggs scored 26 points and had 14 rebounds and nine assists for Ontario Christian, which suffered only its fourth loss in 33 games this season.
Baseball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 17, Montclair 2
Don Lugo’s Logan Mikel singled, doubled, tripled and drove in five runs Tuesday to lead the Conquistadores’ to a victory in the Mt. Baldy League season opener. Marcos Castaneda drove in three runs, Isaiah Figueroa had two RBIs and Adam De La Rosa, Fredy Turcios, Julain Frias and Andrew Hamilton each brought in a run for Don Lugo.
Chino Brian Hamilton Tournament
Third-place game
Chino 2, Adelanto 1
Chino scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning last Saturday to pull out a one-run win and take third place in its Brian Hamilton Memorial Tournament. The Cowboys (4-1) had six hits and committed six errors in the victory.
Chino and Ontario Christian tournament scores: Chino 16, Diamond Ranch 2; Chino 5, Garey 0; Ontario Christian 6, Chino 3; Norco 16, Ontario Christian 0; Oak Hills 6, Ontario Christian 3; Kaiser 5, Ontario Christian 0.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 8, Diamond Bar 3
The Huskies scored five first-inning runs Tuesday afternoon and improved to 5-2 this season with a five-run over the Brahmas.
Chaparral (Arizona) 7, Ayala 4
Ayala High’s Ethan Nunez and Anthony Dominguez each had two hits and two RBIs and Vinny Hudson recorded two hits and two runs scored last Saturday in the Bulldogs’ loss to Chaparral of Scottsdale, Arizona. Ethan Hott and Andrew Mings each hit a home run for Chaparral, which led 7-1 after four innings.
Ayala 6, Corona Del Sol (Arizona) 5
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a one-run win Feb. 25 against Corona Del Sol. Anthony Dominguez finished 3 for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Ethan Nunez finished with two RBIs and two walks for Ayala.
Chino Hills 9, Capistrano Valley Christian 1
Chino Hills scored two runs in the second inning, added three in the third and fifth innings and scored one in the sixth inning Feb. 24 in its win over Capistrano Valley Christian.
Softball
Palomares League
Bonita 5, Ayala 2
Ayala’s Tehya Banks homered but the Bulldogs fell to the Bearcats Tuesday afternoon. Bonita’s Hailey Marquez had two hits, including a solo home run, and Alyssa Doucette finished 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in the victory.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 3, Don Lugo 2
Ovionna Hayes and Sienna Vasquez each recorded an RBI in the Don Lugo’s loss to Montclair Tuesday.
Norco Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament: Chino Hills 11, Los Altos 2; Chino Hills 10, Huntington Beach 3; Great Oak 5, Chino Hills 1; Chino Hills 8, Norco 5; Chino Hills 9, Diamond Bar 1.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 4, DIamond Bar 3
The Conquistadores’ win Tuesday over Diamond Bar improved the team’s record to 5-2 overall.
Don Lugo 2, El Rancho 0
Don Lugo improved to 4-1 last Saturday with a shutout victory over the Dons (3-6).
Ontario Christian 18, Marshall 1
Ontario Christian evened its season record to 2-2 with Monday’s 17-run victory over Marshall (0-2).
Claremont 12, Ontario Christian 3
Ontario Christian’s Xoe Ulloa had a hit and two RBIs, Kylie Maldonado finished with two hits and an RBI and Sarah Ledford recorded two hits in the Knights’ loss Feb. 25 to Claremont. Claremont scored five of its runs in the fifth inning and added four runs in the seventh inning.
Ontario Christian 6, Valley Christian 5
Lauren Sanchez finished with three hits and three RBIs, Sarah Ledford had two hits and two RBIs and Xoe Ulloa had two hits and scored two runs to lead Ontario Christian to a victory Feb. 24.
Xelena Ulloa had a hit and an RBI and Gen Terriquez and Kylie Maldonado each had a hit for Ontario Christian, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the victory.
Track and field
Mustang Round Up
Ayala High results (top 10 finishes by event only) from last weekend’s meet at Trubuco Hills High in Mission Viejo:
Boys
Lennard Guzman, 100m, 10th, 11.54; Lennard Guzman, 200m, fifth, 23.17; Lytallion Payne II, 200m, sixth, 23.25; Michael Saiz, 200m, eighth, 23.32; Marquis Monroe, 200m, ninth, 23.34; Mason Ma, 800m, eighth, 2:02.52; Mateo Cole, 800m, 10th, 2:04.92; Mason Ma, 1,600m, fourth, 4:32.46; Aaron Dungca, 110m hurdles, fourth, 16.72; Isaiah Baca, high jump, fifth, 5-06; Isaiah Baca, long jump, fifth, 20-07.25; Aaron Dungca, long jump, 10th, 18-10; Aaron Dungca, triple jump, sixth, 38-09; Qing Ji, pole vault, 10th, 9-00; Daelin Wilson, shot put, eighth, 37-02; Merrick Bacerra, shot put, 10th, 36-05.
Girls
Kayla McBride, 100m, first, 12.40; Kayla McBride, 200m, first, 25.25; Obioma Emechete, 200m, second, 25.97; Nia Dinkins, 200m, fourth, 26.77; Jordan Vega, 200m, 10th, 27.42; Obioma Emechete, 400m, fourth, 1:00.35; Melanie Nguyen, 400m, ninth, 1:04.92; Roxanne Ehrig, 1,600m, ninth, 5:37.50; Kirsten Singh, 100m hurdles, sixth, 17.92; Kirsten Singh, 300m hurdles, eighth, 52.71; Madeline Seifert, long jump, first, 16-10; Rochelle Henare, long jump, third, 15-11; Nia Dinkins, long jump, fourth, 15-09.50; Rochelle Henare, triple jump, fourth, 33-02; Madeline Seifert, pole vault, first, 12-00.
Boys volleyball
Nonleague
Garey defeats Don Lugo 25-21, 25-23, 26-24
The Conquistadores fell in straight sets to Garey High Monday to open their 2022 season.
