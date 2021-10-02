Football
Oct. 1 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Ayala (6-0) at Glendora (6-0); Upland (3-3) at Chino Hills (3-3); Don Lugo (0-5) at San Dimas (4-2); Chino and Ontario Christian, bye weeks.
Sept. 24 scores
Nonleague
Chino Hills 41, Chino 0
The Huskies improved to a 3-3 season record with a shutout victory over Chino High in the first game between the two Chino Valley Unified high schools since the 2009 season.
Huskies quarterback Bobby Johnson tossed touchdown passes to William Davis (16 yards) and Ian Bateman (11 yards), Hunter Corbin and Jermar Jackson each ran in a score, Colby Del Duca ran the second half opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Jake Laurent kicked a pair of field goals in the victory. Chino, which defeated Don Lugo High 49-0 a week earlier in the annual Milk Can Game, fell to 4-2 this season. Chino Hills hosted Upland to open Baseline League play while Chino will next play Friday, Oct. 8 at home against Walnut.
California 54, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo suffered its fourth shut out of the season and fell to 0-5 with a 54-0 loss to California High of Whittier.
California quarterback Daniel Torres finished 13 of 16 for 209 yards and connected with Alex Petigny, Ezra Griego and Andrew Izabal on touchdown passes to finish with a 161.5 passer rating. Zeth Arellano, Damien Zavala, Vance Johnson and Coby Workman each ran in a score for the Condors, who improved to 4-2. Don Lugo played at San Dimas Friday after Champion press time and will travel to South Hills in West Covina on Friday, Oct. 8 to close out its nonleague season.
Girls volleyball
Palomares League
Ayala defeats Colony, 3-0
The Bulldogs snapped a four-game league losing streak with a straight-sets win over Colony (4-13, 0-5) on Sept. 24. Overall, the Bulldogs carry an 8-11 record with the victory.
Baseline League
Los Osos defeats Chino Hills 17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10
Los Osos rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out a five-set win Tuesday night over Chino Hills.
Tehya Chadwick finished with 19 kills and nine digs, Malena The’ had 11 kills and 12 digs and Taryn Saunders finished with seven kills and eight blocks for Chino Hills, which fell to 10-7 overall, 3-2 in league.
Paige Gutowski recorded 24 digs, Erin Lim had seven aces, 13 digs and 28 assists for Chino Hills, which will host Rancho Cucamonga at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Freeway Games, Corona
Chino High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Roosevelt defeats Chino 25-10, 25-8; La Sierra defeats Chino 25-22, 25-23.
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills defeats Arlington 25-6, 25-9; Murrieta Valley defeats Chino Hills 25-22, 25-22; Santiago defeats Chino Hills 25-13, 25-21; Chino Hills defeats Etiwanda 23-25, 25-22, 15-7; Los Altos defeats Chino Hills 25-16, 19-25, 15-13.
Boys water polo
Nonleague
Chino 17, Pioneer 13
Chino improved to 3-4 this season with a Sept. 23 victory over winless Pioneer (0-10).
Bull Run Tournament
Chino Hills scores from last weekend’s tournament in Diamond Bar: Claremont 14, Chino Hills 12; Glendora 8, Chino Hills 7.
Don Lugo scores: Pacifica 20, Don Lugo 13; Buena Park 14, Don Lugo 5.
Cross country
Sunny Hills Invitational
Don Lugo High results from last Saturday’s meet at Sunny Hills High in Fullerton:
Senior boys
Robbie Valdez, 12th, 16:21.6; Haden Garcia, 40th, 17:26.8; Cade Silva, 79th, 19:12.8; Aiden Deming, 116th, 21:49.0.
Senior girls
Nicole Boskovich, sixth, 20:08.0; Angie Ramriez, 56th, 25:04.3; Arianna Hernandez, 62nd, 25:21.8.
Junior boys
Jordan Berkley, fifth, 17:01.5; Gustavo Gonzalez, 43rd, 18:45.7; Edward Lopez, 70th, 20:38.1; Yahir Orihuela, 84th, 21:29.6; Aysa Garcia, 97th, 23:03.0; Miguel Dominguez, 108th, 24:45.2; Luis Zoque, 123rd, 29:38.5.
Junior girls
Aariana Amezcua, fifth, 19:56.0; Catherine Escalera, 62nd, 26:04.9.
Sophomore boys
Adam Espinoza, 59th, 19:57.4; Isaac Lopez, 73rd, 20:44.5; Alexis Aguilar, 90th, 22:39.7.
Sophomore girls
Baylin Polite, 17th, 22:26.0; Alivia Martinez, 40th, 24:35.7; Olivia Camacho, 76th, 28:01.3; Biray Sanchez Mora, 87th, 29:30.1; Evelyn Pacheco, 109th, 32:13.1.
Freshmen boys
Andrew Dominguez, 32nd, 19:45.8; Juan Lizarde, 59th, 21:13.4; Josh Padron, 72nd, 22:15.2; Emmanuel Hinojosa, 76th, 22:27.2; Aaron Mirabal, 84th, 22:44.8; Jose Gonzales, 111th, 26:20.3; Jayden Alvarez, 122nd, 29:41.1; Andrew Petty, 124th, 30:39.2.
Freshmen girls
Jaceli Jimenez, 53rd, 27:20.3; Nadine Padilla, 58th, 28:01.3.
Palomares League
Girls
Claremont 26, Ayala 50, Glendora 70, Bonita 108, Alta Loma 123, Colony 144
Top 10 runners from last Saturday’s league meet at Claremont High School: Maddie Coles, Claremont, 16:44.11; Jie Yi Denise Chen, Claremont, 16:49.59; Emily Schott, Ayala, 17:29.25; Maia Fernando, Glendora, 17:38.84; Alexa Gossett, Claremont, 18:03.26; Audrey Emis, Glendora, 18;07.01; Amanda Shultz, Claremont, 18:24.38; Roxanne Ehrig, Ayala, 18:24.92; Alexa Garcia, Bonita, 18:38.04; Shay Peterson, Alta Loma, 18:39.75.
Other Ayala High results: Klarissa Mente, 12th, 18:58.05; Natalie Sumner, 13th, 18:59.16; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 14th, 19:01.28; Madison Bravo, 15th, 19:04.70.
Boys
Claremont 27. Ayala 40, Glendora 57, Bonita 120, Alta Loma and Colony no score
Top 10 runners from last week’s league meet: Chris Coles, Claremont, 14:25.45; John Sesteaga, Glendora, 14:441.51; Jude Robledo, Claremont, 14:48.47; Mason Ma, Ayala, 15:00.89; Ruben Denson, Claremont, 15:04.61; Garret Landis, Claremont, sixth, 15:06.28; Mateo Cole, Ayala, 15:17.26; Malachi Morris, Ayala, 15:18.13; Dylan Flores, Glendora, 15:31.08; Matthew Carcamo, Ayala, 15:31.41.
Other Ayala High results: Joshua Aguayo, 11th, 15:32.18; Nathan Tsai, 16th, 15:38.08; Christopher Sydnor, 17thm, 15:44.08.
Ambassador League
Girls
Linfield Christian 20, Aquinas 63, Ontario Christian 70, Loma Linda Academy 81, Western Christian 121
Top 10 runners from the Sept. 21 league meet held at Linfield Christian in Temecula: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian, 19:46.7; Emma Lakatos, Linfield Christian, 20:25.5; Lola Martinez, Arrowhead Christian, 22:22.0; Hannah Barbieri, Linfield Christian, 22:27.1; Mia Saenz, Aquinas, 22:31.6; Scarlett Welsome, Linfield Christian, 22:47.9; Natalie Delgado, Ontario Christian, 22:52.5; Elizabeth Baldwin, Loma Linda Academy, 22:56.5; Nicole Seheult, Loma Linda Academy, 23:00.2; Caylyn Russell, Linfield Christian, 23:53.1.
Other Ontario Chrisitan results: Faith Gaudy, 12th, 24:17.3; Sierra de los Rios, 14th, 25:03.4; Marian Mendoza, 22nd, 26:56.3; Leann Frailing, 26th, 27:36.1; Sarah Squyres, 31st, 28:51.1; Isabella Sanchez, 49th, 32:24.2.
Boys
Ontario Christian 40, Linfield Christian 48; Aquinas 61, Arrowhead Christian 81, Western Christian 124, Loma Linda Academy 157
Top 10 runners from the Sept. 21 meet held at Linfield Christian in Temecula: Kai Newman, Linfield Christian, 17:51.6; Simon Gutierrez, Linfield Christian, 18:40.3; Logan Pledger, Linfield Christian, 18:46.2; Logan Peters, Ontario Christian, 19:09.2; Joshua Bennett, Aquinas, 19:21.4; Zach Calderon, Aquinas, 19:22.2; Aiden Thigpen, Ontario Christian, 19:34.4; Ethan Esproles, Ontario Christian, 20:20.3; Erine Soto, Aquinas, 20:22.6; Mitchell Windsor, Ontario Christian, 20:25.8.
Other Ontario Christian results: Mario Balderas, 11th, 10:37.2; Jaydyn Gallegos, 19th, 21:17.4; Micah Rohrer, 28th, 23:54.7.
Girls tennis
Chino 13, Ontario 5
Chino High singles scores from its league victory Sept. 23: Falyse Sheets (6-4); Brooklynn Bradley (6-0); Ashley Medel (6-0); Amelya Bogle (6-1).
Chino doubles winners: Erica Valenzuela and Paige Green (6-0, 6-0, 6-1); Elaine Reyes and Kassandra Jimenez (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Marisa Gozun and Cura Barragan-Ochoa (6-1, 6-1); Emily Perez-Herrera and Lily Estevez (7-5).
