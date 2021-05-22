High school sports schedule for May 22-29. Home games are listed in capital letters. Game dates and times are subject to change based on COVID-19 safety protocols or teams deciding to change their schedules.
Baseball
May 22—Ayala at Yucaipa, 11 a.m.
May 24—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 25—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
May 26—Ayala at Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 28—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
May 24—DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
May 25—Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.
May 26—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.
May 27—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
May 29— CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 11 a.m.
Boys basketball
May 23—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Girls basketball
May 23—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Track and field
May 22—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Claremont High School, 10 a.m.; Chino Hills at Long Beach Wilson, 8 a.m.
May 24, 25—Chino Hills in Baseline League preliminaries at Rancho Cucamonga High School, 3 p.m.
May 27—Chino Hills in Baseline League finals at Rancho Cucamonga High School, 3 p.m.
May 28—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Claremont High School, 3 p.m.
Boys golf
May 24—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Western Hills Golf Course in Chino Hills, 9 a.m.
May 25—Ayala in Palomares League finals at General Old Golf Course in Riverside, 10 a.m.; Chino Hills in Baseline League preliminaries, time and location to be announced.
Girls golf
May 24—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Western Hills Golf Course in Chino Hills, 9 a.m.
May 25—Ayala in Palomares Legue finals at General Old Golf Course in Riverside, 10 a.m.
May 27—Chino Hills in Baseline League finals at South Hills Country Club in Covina, 2 p.m.
Swimming
May 25—CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championships at Santa Margarita High, 3 p.m.
May 27—CIF-Southern Section Division 1 championships at Santa Margarita High, noon.
May 29—CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championships at Santa Margarita High, 9 a.m.; CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championships at Santa Margarita High, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.