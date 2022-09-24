Football
Sept. 23 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Citrus Valley (3-1) at Ayala (5-0); Chino Hills (3-2) at Foothill (3-1). Ontario Christian (5-0), bye week.
Sept. 22 scores
El Dorado 35, Chino 14
Chino trailed 35-0 at halftime in its loss Thursday to El Dorado (5-0). Daniel Nakashima caught two touchdown passes in the second half for Chino High (2-4).
Don Lugo 45, San Jacinto Valley Academy 0
Don Lugo (2-3) led 38-0 at the half and kept San Jacinto Valley Academy (0-6) winless this season with a shut out victory at the Don Lugo stadium Thursday night. Both of Don Lugo is 2-0 this season in home games.
Sept. 16 score
Ontario Christian 42, AB Miller 0
The Knights led 35-0 at halftime and improved to 5-0 with their win over AB Miller in Fontana. Hayden Slegers, Kristopher Campbell, Andrew Ortiz, Logan Escoto, Marquis Bradley and Brandon Rogers all scored a touchdown for Ontario Christian.
Girls volleyball
Durango Fall Classic, Las Vegas
Ontario Christian High reported scores from last weekend’s tournament: Marymount (Los Angeles) defeats Ontario Christian 18-25, 25-16, 25-16; Ontario Christian defeats Arbor View (Las Vegas) 25-18, 25-18; Ontario Christian defeats Draper (Utah) 28-26, 27-25; Madison (San Diego) defeats Ontario Christian 25-21, 26-24; Ontario Christian defeats Pleasant Grove (Utah), 25-7, 25-21; Ontario Christian defeats Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 27-29, 25-23, 25-16.
Kennedy-La Palma Tournament
Ayala High reported score from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala defeats Valley Christian-Cerritos 25-18, 25-17.
Cross country
Baseline League
Boys
Rancho Cucamonga 35, Etiwanda 55, Chino Hills 85, Los Osos 105, Damien 119, Upland 128
Chino Hills results from Tuesday’s league meet at Red Hill Park in Rancho Cucamonga: Aidan Gomez, fourth, 16:06; Rylan Dinneweth, 10th, 16:55; Ethan McGarry, 13th, 17:02; Seth Romero, 23rd, 17:14; Max Stone, 34th, 18:11; Hunter Gillespie, 39th, 18:31.
Girls
Rancho Cucamonga 21, Chino Hills 63, Etiwanda 65, St. Lucy’s 93, Los Osos 144, Upland 180
Chino Hills results from Tuesday’s meet: Jenna Gallegos, sixth, 19:08; Alayna McGarry, 10th, 20:10; Bella Duarte, 12th, 20:18; Megan Chiotti, 16th, 20:28; Jasmine Brandyberry, 19th, 20:35; Morgan Purdy, 22nd, 20:47; Michelle Ramos, 24th, 21:02.
Nonleague
Girls
Ontario Christian 22, Chaffey 37
Ontario Christian High results from Tuesday’s win over Chaffey: Leann Frailing, first, 21:56; Natalie Delgado, third, 22:13; Abbey Frailing, fifth, 23:57.62; Jayden Aleman, sixth, 23:57.87; Crystal Wei, seventh, 24:34; Sierra de los Rios, ninth, 24:43; Sarah Squyres, 11th, 25:11; Sydney Salce, 12th, 25:45; Valerie Rosales, 14th, 26:46; Sienna Riezebos, 16th, 29:29; Katie Kirstenpfad, 18th, 30:48.
Boys
Ontario Christian 22, Chaffey 37
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s win: Aiden Thigpen, first, 18:08.24; Mario Balderas, second, 18:08.44; Jaydyn Gallegos, fourth, 18:40; Logan Peters, seventh, 19:19; Joshua Mulder, eighth, 19:43.44; Miguel Gramillo, ninth, 19:43.86; William Gaudy, 11th, 21:18; Daniel Osso, 12th, 21:41; Elyjah Gallegos, 14th, 22:04; Cade Monfore, 16th, 22:32; Kyle Bierbaum, 18th, 23:34; Joshua Grunder, 23rd, 26:00; Preston Lozano, 30th, 33:47.
Woodbridge Invitational
Results from the Sept. 15-16 meet at Great Park in Irvine:
Chino High School
(Red Division)
Girls Junior varsity: Caterina Fumagalli, 24th, 21:03.3.
Girls Frosh: Natalie Herrera, 21st, 21:26.6.
Girls Soph: Payton Montes, 44th, 22:21.5; Madyson Matlock, 73rd, 23:28.3; Andrea Ulloa, 87th, 24:32.6; Grace Navarro, 92nd, 25:01.6.
Boys Frosh: Jaden Gutierrez, 140th, 20:02.4.
Boys Juniors: Joshua Fernandez, 28th, 17:34.5; Cruz Lopez, 142nd, 19:53.6.
Boys Seniors: Zachary Matlock, 32rd, 17:34.9; Jordan Diaz, 48th, 17:39.1.
Girls Varsity “B”: Elena Rossen, 44th, 19:16.0; Alexis Wachowski, 45th, 19:17.4; Bessy Quintanilla, 124th, 22:04.3.
Chino Hills High School (Blue-Gold Division)
Girls Rated Varsity: 13th out of 34 teams. Jenna Gallegos, 14th, 17:17.0; Alayna McGarry, 69th, 18:30.8; Isabella Duarte, 74th, 18:33.8; Hannah Smith, 105th, 18:54.8; Michelle Ramos, 131st, 19:14.3; Jasmine Brandyberry, 134th, 19:16.2; Morgan Purdy, 136th, 19:16.8.
Boys Varsity “A”: Ninth out of 22 teams. Aidan Gomez, seventh, 15:02.4; Rylan Dinneweth, 56th, 16:17.0; Ethan McGarry, 79th, 16:38.3; Max Stone, 89th, 16:45.3; Seth Romero, 91st, 16:49.2; Hunter Gillespie, 97th, 16:54.2; Grant Murata, 135th, 17:30.1.
Boys Soph: 30th out of 37 teams. Matthew Alvarez, 112th, 17:52.9; Christopher Ramirez, 179th, 18:40.2; Robert Cantoran, 186th, 18:45.3; Evan Cota, 199th, 19:00.0; Evan McZeal, 236th, 19:35.9; Brayden Strahan, 306th, 20:58.3.
Boys Frosh: 31st out of 34 teams. Sebastian Uribe, 52nd, 17:53.7; Julian Guignard, 161st, 19:32.7; Tyler Edna, 168th, 19:36.9; Santiago Garcia, 247th, 20:47.7; Antonio Delgadillo, 302nd, 21:45.7.
Girls JV: Sixth out of 26 teams. Ella Mobarak-Alcaraz, 24th, 20:51.9; Lauren Miller, 30th, 21:00.7; Hailee Mooberry, 32nd, 21:01.6; Jolee Sanhamel, 68th, 21:52.5; Madison McLarty, 87th, 22:20.5; Brianna Ho, 116th, 22:54.4; Ava Mack, 139th, 23:17.4; Karlee Brock, 162nd, 23:57.1; Tatiana Hernandez, 167th, 24:00.6; Nicole Arriola, 204th, 25:50.2.
Girls Novice: 30th out of 41 teams. Reese Rivera, 173rd, 26:19.4; Alyissa Anaya, 184th, 26:27.6; Christina Chu, 226th, 27:12.9; Aya Tashiro, 230th, 27:19.2; Heli Kadakia, 304th, 29:09.9; Victoria Alvarez, 321st, 29:44.0; Kalee Chinchilla, 324th, 29:47.1; Sophia Chavez, 380th, 32:24.4.
Boys Novice: Christopher Reyes, 216th, 28:38.8.
Boys Juniors: Parker Heil, 73rd, 17:46.5; Nathan Castillo, 98th, 18:04.4.
Don Lugo High School (Red-White Division)
Boys Varsity “A”: 1st out of 23 teams. Jordan Berkley, sixth, 15:28.1; Edward Lopez, 10th, 15:51.2; Andrew Dominguez, 20th, 16:32.1; Isaac Donis, 21st, 16:33.1; Gustavo Gonzalez, 37th, 16:57.6; Camron D’Elia, 85th, 17:47.2; Jared Estarda, 113th, 18:31.0.
Girls Varsity “A”: 13th out of 22 teams. Aariana Amezcua, fourth, 17:41.6; Baylin Polite, 62nd, 20:35.6; Sierra Gonzalez, 82nd, 21:22.3; Alivia Martinez, 110th, 22:28.6; Karla Gonzalez, 111th, 22:30.2; Pricilla Govea, 122nd, 23:04.9.
Boys Juniors: 4th out of 12 teams. Adam Espinoza, 17th, 17:58.8; Juan Lizarde, 30th, 18:36.8; Alexis Aguilar, 35th, 18:42.1; Miguel Dominguez, 86th, 20:17.3; Josh Padron, 97th, 20:34.3; Emmanuel Hinojosa, 122nd, 21:37.3; Matthew Puig, 126th, 21:47.7.
Boys Frosh: Caidin D’Elia, 43rd, 19:00.6; Max Guzman, 127th, 21:41.5; Alberto Lopez, 181st, 24:23.8.
Girls Novice: Sixth out of 40 teams. Andrea Rodriguez, 15th, 23:34.8; Sidney Gonzalez, 34th, 24:24.1; Elizabeth Mendoza, 64th, 25:00.9; Nadine Padilla, 115th, 26:09.4; Catherine Escalera, 171st, 27:13.8; Ruby Lechuga, 186th, 27:34.7; Olivia Camacho, 227th, 28:30.7; Ariel Delgado, 322nd, 31:10.4; Dayanna Salgado, 346th, 32:03.8.
Boys Novice: Luis Zoque, 320th, 30:03.6.
Ontario Christian
High School
(Red-White Division)
Boys Varsity “A”: 10th out of 23 teams. Mario Balderas, 29th, 16:38.2; Aiden Thigpen, 48th, 17:09.8; Miguel Gramillo, 65th, 17:22.3; Jaydyn Gallegos, 83rd, 17:45.4; Logan Peters, 100th, 18:14.6; Matthew Croulet, 125th, 19:07.8; William Gaudy, 132nd, 19:22.1.
Girls Varsity “A”: 14th out of 22 teams. Natalie Delgado, 65th, 20:38.7; Faith Gaudy, 70th, 20:48.8; Leann Frailing, 71st, 20:55.1; Sierra de los Rios, 89th, 21:45.7; Abbey Frailing, 95th, 22:00.5; Crystal Wei, 117th, 22:42.6; Jayden Aleman, 120th, 22:58.7.
Boys Soph: Cade Monfore, 63rd, 18:51.7.
Boys Frosh: Joshua Mulder, 49th, 19:17.6; Elyjah Gallegos, 108th, 20:50.6; Daniel Osso, 139th, 22:01.3; Michael Diaz, 150th, 22:28.8.
Girls Novice: 16th out of 40 teams. Sarah Squyres, 42nd, 24:36.5; Sydney Salce, 119th, 26:10.4; Valerie Rosales, 138th, 26:23.6; Katie Kirstenpfad, 211th, 28:10.6; Sienna Riezebos, 212th, 28:11.0.
Boys Novice: Kyle Bierbaum, 93rd, 22:49.5; Joshua Grunder, 141st, 24:01.0; Preston Lozano, 316th, 29:47.4.
Girls golf
Ayala 223, Chino Hills 242
Ayala’s Priya Devine, Jamie Park and Julianna Limchu each finished with a 42 on Sept. 14 to lead the Bulldogs past the Huskies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.