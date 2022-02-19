High school sports schedule for Feb. 19-26. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Feb. 22—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 25—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls basketball
Feb. 19—Ontario Christian at Beckman (Irvine) in CIF-Southern Section Division 2A quarterfinal game, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 26—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls soccer
Feb. 19— Don Lugo at St. Joseph’s in CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal match, 6 p.m. at Valley Christian High in Cerritos.
Feb. 23—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 26—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls water polo
Feb. 19—Chino Hills vs. Marlborough in CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title game at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, 4601 Walnut Ave., Irvine, 1:30 p.m. (see Page A5)
Wrestling
Feb. 19—CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet at Sonora High School in La Habra for boys, Marina High School in Huntington Beach for girls, 9 a.m.
Baseball
Feb. 19—CHINO HILLS vs. Crean Lutheran, 1 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Warren, 10 a.m.
Feb. 21—Ayala in PBR Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills at Claremont, 1 p.m.
Feb. 21, 23, 26—Chino, Ontario Christian in Chino Brian Hamilton Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 24—CHINO HILLS vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3 p.m.
Feb. 24-26—Ayala in Tri-State Challenge, TBA.
Softball
Feb. 19—Ayala in Dana Housley Memorial Tournament, TBA; Chino in Savanna Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 22—Ontario Christian at Rio Hondo Prep, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 22-26—Chino Hills in Norco Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 23—DON LUGO vs. Walnut, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 24—DON LUGO vs. Northview, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Valley Christian Cerritos, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 26—DON LUGO vs. El Rancho, 10 a.m.
Track and field
Feb. 19—AYALA vs. Chino Hills, 9 a.m.; Ontario Christian in Ontario Relays, 9 a.m.
Feb. 26—Ayala in Mustang Round Up at Trabuco Hills High School, 10 a.m.
Swimming
Feb. 26—Ayala in Palomares League Relays at Glendora High School, 10 a.m.
Boys tennis
Feb. 19—Chino in Etiwanda Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 22—Ayala at Sunny Hills, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 24—CHINO vs. Chino Hills, 3:15 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Feb. 22—Ontario Christian at Pasadena Poly, 5 p.m.
Feb. 24—CHINO HILLS vs. Yorba Linda, 5:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Bishop Amat, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.