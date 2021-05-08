High school sports schedule for May 8-15. Home games are listed in capital letters. Games times, locations and dates are subject to change because of COVID-19 protocols or teams deciding to change their schedules.
Track and field
May 8– Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Woodcrest Christian High in Riverside, 8 a.m.
May 10– Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League preliminaries at Don Lugo High in Chino, 2 p.m.
May 11– Ayala at Colony 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3:15 p.m.
May 13– Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.
May 14– Ontario Christian in Mt. San Antonio College Relays, TBA.
Baseball
May 10– Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 12– Ayala at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 14– AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
May 15– ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Valley View (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Softball
May 10– Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 11– Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
May 12– AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 13– Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.
May 14– Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
May 15– CHINO HILLS vs. Orange Lutheran, 10 a.m.
Boys basketball
May 11– CHINO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
May 12– AYALA vs. Claremont, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.
May 14– Ayala at Glendora, 6 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 7:30 p.m.
May 15– AYALA vs. Patriot, 2:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
May 11– Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
May 12– AYALA vs. Claremont, 5 p.m.
May 14– Ayala at Glendora, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
May 11, 13– CIF-Southern Section playoffs. Teams, times and locations to be announced.
Girls soccer
May 10, 12, 14– CIF-Southern Section playoffs. Teams, times and locations to be announced.
Swimming
May 12– Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, TBA.
May 13– Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League finals at Chaffey High School in Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, TBA.
Boys volleyball
May 8– ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. San Gabriel Academy, 8:15 p.m.
May 10– Chino Hills at Lake Arrowhead Christian, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Firebaugh, 4 p.m.
May 11– Chino Hills at Upland, 4 p.m.
May 12– DON LUGO vs. Ganesha, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 4 p.m.
May 13– Chino Hills at San Gabriel Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Garey, 4:30 p.m.
May 14– Don Lugo at Sierra Vista, 3:15 p.m.
Boys golf
May 10– Ayala at Villa Park Tournament, 9 a.m.; Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League prelims at Whispering Lakes Golf Course in Ontario, noon.
May 11– AYALA vs. Colony, 3 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3 p.m.
May 12– Ayala at Murrieta Valley, 3 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:15 p.m.
May 13– Ayala at Colony, 3 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
May 12– Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
May 10– CHINO vs. Montclair, 5:30 p.m.
May 11– Ayala at Bonita, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
May 11– DON LUGO vs Garey, 3:15 p.m.
May 13– Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League prelims and finals at Chaffey High School in Ontario, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
May 10– Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League prelims and finals at Chaffey High School in Ontario, 9 a.m.
