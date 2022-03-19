Swimming
Ontario Swim Invitational
Chino Hills High placed second last Saturday in the 14-team Ontario Swim Invitational, scoring 627.5 points. Citrus Valley placed first with 629.5 points and Upland placed third with 490.5 points.
Chino Hills results (top five finishers only): Chino Hills, third, girls 200 medley, 2:03.36; Chino Hills “A”, second, boys 200 medley, 1:45.14; Chino Hills “B”, third, boys 200 medley, 1:49.90; Nohely Lopez, second, girls 200 free, 2:04.55; Makayla Hatzfeld, fifth, girls 200 free, 2:15.17;
Garrett Dykier, first, boys 200 free, 1:50.99; Aaron Choi, fifth, boys 200 free, 2:06.49; Charlize Chen, first, girls 100IM, 1:16.97; Kaitlyn Munson, third, girls 100IM, 1:19.20; Ryan Chen, first, boys 100IM, 1:07.43;
Jacob Marti, second, boys 100IM, 1:07.91; Austin Voth, fifth, boys 100IM, 1:15.76; Jack Capasso, fourth, boys 200IM, 2:14.62; Junseok Lee, fifth, boys 200IM, 2:16.40; Nailyn Lopez, fourth, girls 50 free, 26.34; Kai Anolin, first, boys 50 free, 22.92; Jonathan Iskandar, second, boys 50 free, 22.97; Logan Brenner, third, boys 50 free, 23.39;
Emma Estrada, fifth, girls 50 fly, 41.04; James Xu, first, boys 50 fly, 28.05; Derek Shin, fifth, boys 50 fly, 31.90; Jacqueline Shin, second, girls 100 fly, 1:05.12;
Jonathan Iskandar, second, boys 100 fly, 54.85; Jack Capasso, third, boys 100 fly, 56.67; Nohely Lopez, second, girls 100 free, 55.96; Kai Anolin, first, boys 100 free, 50.66; Aaron Choi, fifth, boys 100 free, 54.47;
Jacqueline Shen, second, girls 500 free, 5:34.16; Talan Costello, fourth, boys 500 free, 5:44.01; Chino Hills “A”, third, girls 200 free relay, 1:56.41; Chino Hills “B”, fifth, girls 200 free relay, 2:05.08;
Chino Hills “A”, first, boys 200 free relay, 1:33.58; Chino Hills “B”, third, boys 200 free relay, 1:39.05; Joey Chen, first, girls 50 back, 36.19; Amy Dinh, fifth, girls 50 back, 41.67; Talan Costello, second, boys 50 back, 32.41; Julia Velasquez, fourth, girls 100 back, 1:11.60; Aidan Martin, third, boys 100 back, 1:02.10; Jayden Tom, fifth, boys 100 back, 1:04.72; Charlize Chen, second, girls 50 breast, 39.90; Kaitlyn Munson, third, girls 50 breast, 40.00;
Ryan Chen, first, boys 50 breast, 31.43; Jacob Marti, second, boys 50 breast, 33.29; Nailyn Lopez, second, girls 100 breast, 1:14.24; Garrett Dykier, second, boys 100 breast, 1:03.72; Daniel Hsieh, third, boys 100 breast, 1:04.63; Angkor Heng, fifth, boys 100 breast, 1:04.63; Chino Hills “A”, third, girls 400 free relay, 3:56.20;
Chino Hills “A”, first, boys 400 free relay, 3:24.84; Chino Hills “B”, fourth, boys 400 free relay, 3:40.36.
Track and field
Redondo Beach Invitational
Ayala High top 10 finishers from last week’s meet:
Ayala, ninth, girls 4x100m relay, 49.21; Spencer Shuler, ninth, boys 110m hurdles, 16.58; Kayla McBride, second, girls 100m, 12.02; Roxanne Ehrig, ninth, girls 800m, 2:23.08; Madeline Seifert, eighth, girls long jump, 15-10; Nia Dinkins, ninth, girls long jump, 15-09.25; Isaiah Baca, 10th, boys long jump, 20-04;
Rochelle Henare, ninth, girls triple jump, 32-04; Isaiah Baca, second, boys triple jump, 42-08; Aaron Dungca, 10th, boys triple jump, 38-05; Isaiah Baca, eighth, boys high jump, 5-08; Madeline Seifert, first, girls pole vault, 12-02.
Irvine Invitational
Chino Hills High top 10 finishers from last Saturday’s meet: Chino Hills, fourth, girls 4x100, 50.57; Jenna Gallegos, fourth, girls 1,600m, 5:17.38; Aidan Gomez, eighth, boys 1,600m, 4:30.58; Makena Bailey, third, girls 100m hurdles, 17.07;
Alyssah Johnson, seventh, girls 100m hurdles, 17.62; Joseph Bailey, fifth, boys 110m hurdles, 16.19; Jordyn Thomas, fourth, girls 400m, 1:00.23; Zion Meaders, third, boys 400m, 50.60; Lady William-Mensah, sixth, girls 100m, 12.78; Adaorah Okafor, ninth, girls 100m, 13.13; Donnie Parish, third, boys 100m, 11.21; Jacob Parsons, eighth, boys 100m, 11.61;
Riley Rivera, second, girls 800m, 2:20.81; Alayna McGarry, fourth, girls 800m, 2:21.84; Alyssah Johnson, second, girls 300m hurdles, 50.84;
Makena Bailey, eighth, girls 300m hurdles, 53.33; Joseph Bailey, first, boys 300m hurdles, 41.89; Adaorah Okafor, ninth, girls 200m, 27.08;
Donnie Parish, first, boys 200m, 23.25; Zion Meaders, ninth, boys 200m, 23.99; Jenna Gallegos, second, girls 3,200, 11:31.09; Karis Brown, eighth, girls 3,200, 11:53.22; Chino Hills, second, girls 4x400, 4:00.85;
Chino Hills, first, boys 4x400, 3:36.12; Michael Lozano, fourth, boys high jump, 5-10; Makena Bailey, second, girls high jump, 5-04; Erica Collins, third, girls shot put, 36-06; Lady William-Mensah, second, girls long jump, 17-02; Makena Bailey, fourth, girls triple jump, 34-00.25;
Rosemead Invitational
Chino, Don Lugo High top 10 finishers from last Saturday’s meet:
Chino High: Chino, 10th, girls 4x100, 53.68; Zachary Matlock, fourth, boys 400m, 53.25; Adam Perez, third, boys 800m, 2:02.32; Zachary Matlock, fourth, boys 300 hurdles, 43.38; Isabella Kebenei, sixth, girls 3,200, 13:25.56; Chino, second, girls 4x400, 4:35.55; Malani Johnson, fifth, girls triple jump, 31-00;
Shannon Torres, second, girls high jump, 4-08; Ayden Sandoe, seventh, boys high jump, 5-04; Alexis Wachowski, first, girls pole vault, 9-06; Brooklynn Bradley, seventh, girls discus, 83-01;
Don Lugo High: Jordan Berkley, fourth, boys 1,600, 4:37.86; Robbie Valdez, boys 1,600, ninth, 4:41.07; Jordan Berkley, sixth, boys 800m, 2:05.66.
Ambassador League
Girls: Linfield Christian 203.50; Ontario Christian 148; Aquinas 96; Woodcrest Christian 49.50; Arrowhead Christian 37; Western Christian 33
Boys: Aquinas 175.25; Ontario Christian 113; Linfield Christian 104; Woodcrest Christian 90.75; Western Christian 60.50; Arrowhead Christian 29.50.
Ontario Christian results from last Saturday’s league meet (top three only): Isabella Thomas, third, girls 100, 13.54; Rachel Aguilar, first, girls 400, 59.88; Megan Charley, second, girls 400, 1:05.02; Rachel Aguilar, first, girls 800, 2:27.09; Natalie Delgado, third, girls 3,200, 13:46.35; Lia Ward, third, girls 100 hurdles, 19.38;
Kylie Unterkofler, second, girls 300 hurdles, 55.51; Ontario Christian, second, girls 4x100, 53.24; Ontario Christian, second, girls 4x400, 4:25.90; Isabella Sanchez, first, girls high jump, 4-09; Amelia Don, first, girls high jump, 4-09; Rebecca Baker, second, girls discus, 78-00.50; Aiden Thigpen, third, boys 200, 24.65; Aiden Thigpen, first, boys 400, 54.71; Gage Messick, third, boys 400, 56.65; Ontario Christian, third, boys 4x100, 46.44;
Ontario Christian, second, boys 4x400, 3:51.22; Aiden Thigpen, first, boys long jump, 20-00.50; Christian Burroughs, first, boys shot put, 49-02; Christian Burroughs, first, boys discus, 171-01; Harrison Cornell, second, boys discus, 127-06.
Baseball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 7, Ontario 5
Chino led 7-1 after four innings and held on to defeat the Jaguars on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in league play. Jacob Cercedes hit a three-run double, and Xiovany Ochoa, Eduardo Soto and Cameron Rodriguez each drove in a run for Chino.
Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 0
Don Lugo pitchers Julian Frias, Isaiah Figueroa and Logan Mikel combined to strike out 10 Chaffey hitters and held the Tigers to one hit in Monday’s victory. Figueroa finisehd 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Austin Moon had an RBI double for Don Lugo.
Chino 12, Montclair 7
Chino’s Frank Trujillo homered and finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the Cowboys’ March 10 win over Montclair. Anthony Vargas had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored and James Riestra kncoked in two runs for the Cowboys in the victory.
Palomares League
Ayala 9, Glendora 1
Ayala’s Vinny Hudson finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and scored three runs and Ty Borgogno had a single, triple and two runs scored in the Bulldogs’ win Tuesday over Ayala, Ethan Nunez, Andrew Torres and Anthony Dominguez each had an RBI for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-6 overall, 3-1 in league play. Bulldogs pitcher Andres Pasillas tossed six innings, allowed two hits, struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 5, Ontario Christian 0
Arrowhead Christian’s Bradley Gilbert threw six innings, allowed three hits and struck out six in the Eagles’ shut out victory over the Knights on Tuesday. Gamaliel Martinez had three hits, an RBI and a run scored and Diesel Toth, Gilbert, Nick Martinez and Grant Davari each recorded an RBI for the Eagles.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 8, La Sierra 3
The Huskeis improved to 6-4-1 overall, and 6-0 in home games this season, in a wini over La Sierra (9-3).
El Dorado 3, Ayala 1
Vinny Hudson doubled and Ty Borgogno had a hit for Ayala in its loss last Saturday to El Dorado.
Softball
Palomares League
Colony 5, Ayala 4
Ayala freshman Mackezy Becerra finished 3 for 4 with a home run and finished with two RBI and a run scored, but the Bulldogs fell to the Titans Tuesday.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 1
Don Lugo led 4-0 after two innings and took advantage of seven Chaffey errors Tuesday in a win over the Tigers. The Conquistadores (7-5, 2-1) pounded out nine hits in the victory.
Chino 12, Ontario 1
Chino evened its league record Tuesday to 1-1 with an 11-run victory over the Jaguars (3-9, 0-3).
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 8, Ontario Christian 4 (9 innings)
Arrowhead Christian broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday to pull out a league victory over the Knights. Ontario Christian’s Gen Terriquez had a hit and two RBIs, Sarah Ledford had two hits and an RBI and Allie Kirkpatrick walked twice and finished with an RBI for Ontario Christian. Kelsie Michales led Arrowhead Christian with two hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Stephane Wagner added two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, who improved to 4-7 overall, 1-2 in league.
Bullhead City Tournament, Arizona
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Chino Hills 9, Douglas (Minden, Nevada) 7; Norco 8, Chino Hills 3; Chino Hills 7, Cypress 6; Chino Hills 10, Valencia 6; Roosevelt 9, Chino Hills 3.
Nonleague
Los Altos 8, Don Lugo 2
Los Altos High freshman Brianah Alejandre finished 3 for 4 with two triples and knocked in two runs and freshmen Jazmin Simental and Jordan Ramirez combined to go 5 for 6 to lead the Conquerors to a win March 11 over Don Lugo.
Boys golf
Palomares League
Bonita 233, Ayala 234
The Bulldogs suffered their second league loss Tuesday, falling by one stroke to the Bearcats. Overall, the Bulldogs fell to 0-9 this season.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 225, Ontario Christian 229
Ontario Christian High’s Ethan Cobb earned medalist honors with a 40, but the Knights fell four strokes short Tuesday in a loss to Arrowhead Christian (4-1, 3-0). WIth the loss, the Knights fell to 3-2 overall, 1-2 in league.
