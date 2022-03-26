Baseball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 1, Aquinas 0
Ontario Christian’s Buchanan walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the game’s only run and give the Knights a win Tuesday over previously undefeated Aquinas, who fell to 12-1 overall, 3-1 in league. The win improves the Knights record to 8-4, 3-1.
Palomares League
Bonita 7, Ayala 0
Bonita’s JT Fenton, Seth Wrightstone and Daniel Munoz hit solo home runs and pitcher Garrett Patterson tossed a five-hit shut out Tuesday in the Bearcats’ win over Ayala.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 6, Marina 0
The Huskies (8-4-1 overall) improved to 8-0 in home games this season with Tuesday’s shut out victory over Marina (3-10).
Cypress 8, Ayala 5
Cypress scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning last Saturday in its win over Ayala. Ayala’s Ethan Nunez finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Matthew Yarc drove in a run for the Bulldogs, who fell to 7-7 overall this season.
Chino Hills 5, Charter Oak 1
The Huskies scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and added three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning last Saturday to earn a win over the Chargers.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 1, Alta Loma 0
Ayala’s Gigi Gonzalez singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon to give the Bulldogs a league victory over the Braves. Pitcher Karson Zavala allowed only one hit and struck out five to earn the win.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 16, Ontario Christian 4
Ontario Christian’s Allie Kirkpatrick hit two two-run home runs Tuesday afternoon but the Knights fell to Aquinas in league play.
Swimming
Mt. SAC Invitational
Girls
Ayala High finished third and Chino Hills placed ninth in the 26-team meet last weekend at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
Swimmers placing in the top 10 in their events were:
Ayala High: Victroria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Sophia Pearson, second, 200 medley relay, 1:47.15; Victoria Villareal, sixth, 200 free, 1:54.80; Charli Sunahara, first, 200 IM, 2:06.93; Riley Ogilvie, 10th, 200 IM, 2:16.19; Emily Wooden, eighth, 50 free, 24.84; Emily Wooden, third, 100 fly, 58.11; Riley Ogilvie, sixth, 500 free, 5:16.98; Victoria Villareal, Anna Li, Emily Wooden, Charli Sunahara, first, 200 free relay, 1:38.92; Victoria Villareal, second, 100 back, 57.15; Charli Sunahara, second, 100 breast, 1:04.26.
Chino Hills High: Lucy Landherr, Jacqueline Shen, Nailyn Lopez, Nohely Lopez, ninth, 200 free relay, 1:45.13.
Boys
Chino Hills placed fifth and Ayala took seventh at last Saturday’s Mt. SAC Invitational. Swimmers placing the top 10 of their events were:
Chino Hills High: Garrett Dykier, third, 200 free, 1:43.90; Garrett Dykier, 10th, 100 free, 47.07; Kai Anolin, Logan Brenner, Jonathan Iskandar, Garrett Dykier, second, 200 free relay, 1:27.85; Kai Anolin, Jonathan Iskandar, Ethan Lopez, Garrett Dykier, third, 400 free relay, 3:15.23.
Ayala High: Arthur Lin, 10th, 500 free, 4:55.01; Luke Pedroche, eighth, 100 back, 54.56.
Track and field
Baseline League
Boys
Chino Hills 91, Upland 44
Chino Hills event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Aidan Gomez, 1,600, 4:38.32; Donnie Parrish, 100m, 10.91; Jack Pusztai, 800m, 2:04.57; Joseph Bailey, 300 hurdles, 41.97; Aidan Gomez, 3,200m, 10:27.01; Chino Hills, 4x400m, 3:32.23; Donnie Parrish, long jump, 22-02; Michael Lozano and Jaycob Parsons, high jump, 5-10; Tyler Poon, shot put, 41-05; Tyler Poon, discus, 103-05.
Girls
Chino Hills 71, Upland 64
Chino Hills event winners from Tuesday’s meet: Jenna Gallegos, 1,600m, 5:17.95; Jordyn Thomas, 400m, 59.89; Riley Rivera, 800m, 2:27.49; Karis Brown, 3,200m, 12:40.40; Chino Hills, 4x400m, 4:10.73; Makena Bailey, triple jump, 35-00.50; Makena Bailey, long jump, 4-10; Erica Collins, shot put, 38-03.
The Qualifer at Covina
Chino Hills and Don Lugo athletes placing in the top 10 of their events from last weekend’s meet at Covina High School.
Chino Hills High: Jenna Gallegos, fourth, girls 3,200, 11:29.83; Aidan Gomez, fourth, boys 3,200, 9:44.20; Lady William-Mensah, second, girls 200, 25.53; Adaorah Okafor, sixth, girls 200, 26.66; Makena Bailey, fourth, girls 100 hurdles, 16.63; Alyssah Johnson, 10th, girls 100 hurdles, 17.78; Joseph Bailey, fourth, boys 110 hurdles, 15.98; Chino Hills, first, girls 4x100, 49.87; Chino Hills, fifth, boys 4x100, 43.90;
Karis Brown, third, girls 1,600, 5:27.47; Jordyn Thomas, second, girls 400, 59.22; Zion Meaders, fifth, boys 400, 50.71; Donnie Parish, sixth, boys 100, 11.10; Jaycob Parsons, 10th, boys 100, 11.26; Chino Hills, fifth, boys 800 sprint medley, 1:43.97; Chino Hills, second, girls 1,600 sprint medley, 4:48.31; Chino Hills, first, boys 1,600 sprint medley, 4:00.42;
Alayna McGarry, second, girls 800, 2:22.71; Riley Rivera, third, girls 800, 2:23.31; Karis Brown, fourth, girls 800, 2:28.53; Aidan Gomez, seventh, boys 800, 2:02.94; Alyssah Johnson, third, girls 300 hurdles, 50.46; Joseph Bailey, second, boys 300 hurdles, 40.24; Chino Hills, first, girls 4x200, 1:46.61; Chino Hills, third, boys 4x200, 1:33.42; Lady William-Mensah, seventh, girls long jump, 16-01;
Makena Bailey, fifth, girls triple jump, 34-04.50; Makena Bailey, first, girls high jump, 5-02; Jaycob Parsons, first, boys high jump, 6-02; Michael Lozano, fifth, boys high jump, 6-02; Erica Collins, third, girls shot put, 35-05.75; Tyler Poon, ninth, boys shot put, 39-00; Erica Collins, 10th, girls discus, 81-06.50.
Don Lugo High: Jordan Berkley, seventh, boys 3,200, 9:59.08; Jordan Berkley, ninth, boys 800, 2:05.14.
Arcadia Distance Carnival
Ayala Highathletes finishing in top 20 in their events at last weekend’s meet at Arcadia High School: Mason Ma, fifth, seeded boys one-mile, 4:25.94; Malachi Morris, 11th, varsity boys one-mile, 4:32.72; Mateo Cole, 16th, boys invitational 3,200, 9:56.37; Joshua Aguayo, 11th, seeded boys 3,200, 9:54.44; Caleb Ornelas, 17th, seeded boys 3,200, 10:03.92; Christopher Sydnor, 20th, seeded boys 3,200, 10:22.18;
Damien Campos, second, varsity boys 3,200, 10:12.10; Alejandro Aparcio, fifth, varsity boys 3,200, 10:19.80; Matthew Carcamo, ninth, varsity boys 3,200, 10:27.30; Evan Seki, 12th, varsity boys 3,200, 10:43.20; Roxanne Ehrig, seventh, seeded girls one-mile, 5:20.37; Emily Schott, 12th, seeded girls one-mile, 5:28.99; Natalie Sumner, 10th, varsity girls one-mile, 5:39.34.
California Relays
Chino High athletes finishing in the top 10 in the events at last weekend’s meet at Long Beach Wilson High School:
Adam Perez, sixth, boys 800, 2:01.70; Rodrigo Aguilera, seventh, boys 1,600, 4:44.93; Chino, ninth, boys 4x100, 45.15; Chino, fourth, boys 800 sprint medley, 1:38.28; Chino, sixth, boys 4x400, 3:45.08; Ayden Sandoe, sixth, boys high jump, 5-04; Cosmo Gallegos, seventh, boys high jump, 5-04; Cosmo Gallegos, seventh, boys pole vault, 10-00; Mia Chavez, first, girls 800, 2:14.73;
Mia Chavez, first, girls 1,600, 5:02.91; Isabella Kebenei, seventh, girls 3,200, 12:45.14; Elena Rossen, eighth, 12:59.60; Chino, fourth, girls 800 sprint medley, 2:02.43; Chino, fourth, girls 4x400, 4:30.40; Shannon Torres, sixth, girls high jump, 4-08; Alexis Wachowski, second, girls pole vault, 9-06; Brooklyn Bradley, fourth, girls discus, 79-08; Alyssa Bergiadis, 10th, girls discus, 68-11; Alyssa Bergiadis, fifth, girls shot put, 23-03.
Triton Invitational
Ontario Christian High athletes finishing in top 20 in their events at last weekend’s meet at San Clemente High School: Harrison Cornell, 17th, boys discus, 107-06; Harrison Cornell, 14th, boys shot put, 39-08.50. Rachel Aguilar, third, girls 200, 25.86; Rachel Aguilar, third, girls 400, 59.07.
Boys golf
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 232, Loma Linda Academy 253
Ethan Cobb earned medalist honors with a 40 Tuesday to lead the Knights past Loma Linda Academy.
Ontario Christian 220, Aquinas 269
Ontario Christian High’s Aaron Vander Tuig and Quintin Fiske earned co-medalist honors Monday after each shot a 40 to lead the Knights past Aquinas. With the win, Ontario Christian improved to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in league.
Boys tennis
Palomares League
Claremont 15, Ayala 3
The Bulldogs fell to 4-5-1 overall, 2-1 in league with Tuesday’s loss to the Wolfpack.
