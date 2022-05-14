Softball
Division 2
Mission Viejo 6, Don Lugo 0
Mission Viejo recorded its third straight shut out of the 2022 postseason with Thursday’s 6-0 win over Mt. Baldy League champion Don Lugo (20-7). Sofia Elliott hit a two-run home run during the Diablos’ four-run fifth inning. Mission Viejo will play Torrance today (May 14) in the Division 2 semifinals.
Don Lugo 2, Arcadia 1 (8 innings)
The Conquistadores scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday to defeat Arcadia in a second-round game at Arcadia High School. With the win, Don Lugo improved to 20-6.
Division 1
Oaks Christian 13, Chino Hills 3 (6 innings, mercy rule)
No. 1-ranked Oaks Christian (29-0) led 3-0 after two innings and 10-1 after four innings Tuesday in their second-round victory over Baseline League champion Chino Hills (23-7).
Baseball
Division 1
Villa Park 3, Ayala 2
Villa Park rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth inning May 6 in its first-round victory over Ayala, which finishes its season at 16-12. Elijah Ibanez had two RBIs for Ayala.
Division 3
La Sierra 8, Ontario Christian 4
The Knights ended their season with a 16-12 record on May 6 with a first-round loss to La Sierra.
Division 6
Santa Ynez 7, Chino 1
Santa Ynez High’s Owen Hunt hit a two-run home run and Caleb Cassidy added two RBIs in the Pirates second-round win over Chino (17-9) on Tuesday.
Track and field
CIF-SS Prelims results
(top nine from each event advance to today’s CIF-Southern Section Division Finals at Moorpark High in Moorpark. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m., running events at 1 p.m. More information at cifss.org.)
Division 1
(meet held at Trabuco Hills High, Mission Viejo)
Ayala High School
Girls 4x100 relay: seventh, 48.19.
Boys 4x100 relay: 20th, 43.59.
Boys 1,600m: Mason Ma, 33rd, 4 :29.13.
Boys 110m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, 18th, 15.91; Aaron Dungca, 29th, 16.50.
Girls 400m: Obioma Emechete, 21st, 1:00.77.
Boys 400m: Michael Saiz, 33rd, 52.61.
Girls 100m: Kayla McBride, third, 12.09.
Boys 100m: Marquis Monroe, 27th, 11.24.
Girls 800m: Roxanne Ehrig, 24th, 2:23.62.
Boys 300m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, seventh, 39.94.
Girls 200m: Kayla McBride, sixth, 24.58; Obioma Emechete, 25th, 26.00.
Boys 200m: Dominic Alloway, 21st, 22.76.
Girls 3,200m: Emily Schott, 22nd, 11:34.79.
Boys 3,200m: Mason Ma, 19th, 9:35.92.
Boys 4x400m: 13th, 3:29.77.
Girls high jump: Isabelle Salazar, 16th, 4-10.
Girls pole vault: Madeline Seifert, tied for sixth, 10-09.
Girls long jump: Madeline Seifert, 27th, 15-08; Isabelle Salazar, 30th, 15-05.25.
Girls triple jump: Rochelle Henare, 25th, 33-11.
Boys long jump: Isaiah Baca, seventh, 22-00.
Boys triple jump: Isaiah Baca, 13th, 42-08.50.
Chino Hills High School
Girls 4x100 relay: 10th, 48.69.
Boys 4x100 relay: 12th, 42.97.
Girls 1,600m: Karis Brown, 19th, 5:17.78; Jenna Gallegos, 21st, 5:18.57.
Boys 1,600m: Aidan Gomez, 34th, 4:29.21.
Girls 100m hurdles: Makena Bailey, 23rd, 16.58.
Girls 400m: Jordyn Thomas, 15th, 59.23.
Boys 100m: Donnie Parish, 14th, 11.05; Jaycob Parsons, 15th, 11.09.
Girls 800m: Alayna McGarry, 15th, 2:21.26; Riley Rivera, 17th, 2:21.42.
Girls 200m: Lady William-Mensah, 16th, 25.53; Jordyn Thomas, 17th, 25.62.
Boys 200m: Donnie Parish, 29th, 23.09.
Girls 3,200m: Karis Brown, 11th, 11:20.42; Jenna Gallegos, 27th, 11:43.42.
Boys 3,200m: Aidan Gomez, 25th, 9:42.47.
Girls 4x400m: sixth, 3:57.88.
Girls high jump: Makena Bailey, tied for first, 5-02.
Girls triple jump: Makena Bailey, 13th, 35-05.25.
Girls shot put: Erica Collins, second, 39-08.
Girls discus: Erica Collins, eighth, 114-04.
Boys high jump: Michael Lozano, 12th, 6-00; Jaycob Parsons, 25th, 5-10.
Boys long jump: Donnie Parish, 23rd, 20-04.25.
Division 2
(meet held at Ventura High School)
Chino High School
Girls 800m: Mia Chavez, third, 2:16.89.
Girls 1,600m: Mia Chavez, fifth, 4:56.53.
Girls 300m hurdles: Mikani Telles, 22nd, 51.30.
Girls 4x100m: Mikani Telles, Candyss Millan, Payton Montes, Malani Johnson, 31st, 53.35.
Girls 4x400m: Alexis Wachowski, Payton Montes, Mikani Telles, Malani Johnson, 24th, 4 :17.43.
Girls high jump: Shannon Torres, no height.
Girls pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, fifth, 10-03.
Girls long jump: Malani Johnson, 26th, 14-11.25.
Girls triple jump: Malani Johnosn, 29th, 30-10.
Girls discus: Brooklynn Bradley, 18th, 80-09.
Boys 400m: Zachary Matlock, 21st, 52.11.
Boys 800m: Adam Perez, 22nd, 2:01.27.
Boys 1,600m: Adam Perez, 16th, 4:27.66.
Boys 110m hurdles: Daniel Venegas, 28th, 18.17.
Boys 300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock, 16th, 42.48.
Boys 4x100m: Josiah Wade, Zachary Matlock, Trevion Kimbrough, Daniel Nakashima, 18th, 44.16.
Boys high jump: Xzavian Ochoa and Ayden Sandoe, no height.
Boys pole vault: Xzavian Ochoa, 14th, 12-09.
Boys long jump: Zachary Matlock, 34th, 18-01.75.
Boys triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa, 24th, 38-11.
Division 3
(meet held at Estancia High School, Costa Mesa)
Don Lugo High School
Boys 1,600m: Jordan Berkley, 23rd, 4:46.99.
Girls 400m: Sophia Martinez, 23rd, 1:06.63.
Girls 800m: Aariana Amezcua, 12th, 2:25.11.
Boys 800m: Jordan Berkley, 27th, 2:08.58.
Girls 3,200m: Nicole Boskovich, 36th, 12:34.54.
Boys 3,200m: Robbie Valdez, 21st, 10:02.67.
Girls 4x400m: 17th, 4:27.76.
Boys 4x400m: 24th, 3:45.49.
Division 4
(meet held at Carpinteria High School, Carpinteria)
Ontario Christian High School
Girls 100m: Isabella Thomas, 31st, 13.45.
Girls 200m: Rachel Aguilar, 11th, 25.96.
Girls 400m: Rachel Aguilar, second, 57.75.
Girls 800m: Keegan Corley, 17th, 2:30.93.
Girls 4x100m: Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Faith Gaudy, Isabella Thomas, disqualified (interference).
Girls 4x400m: Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Shayla Gillmer, Faith Gaudy, ninth, 4:13.88.
Girls high jump: Isabella Sanchez, eighth, 4-09; Amelia Don, 10th, 4-07.
Boys 100m: Daniel Barron, 33rd, 11.71.
Boys 4x100m: Daniel Barron, Luke Alvarez, Aiden Thigpen, Jack Molina, 23rd, 45.57.
Boys 4x400m: Daniel Barron, Gage Messick, Aiden Thigpen, Jack Molina, 22nd, 3:42.56.
Boys long jump: Aiden Thigpen, eighth, 19-10.50.
Boys triple jump: Jack Molina, 26th, 36-08.50.
Boys shot put: Christian Burroughs, first, 53-03.25.
Boys discus: Christian Burroughs, first, 163-08; Harrison Cornell, second, 138-06; William Azar, sixth, 125-03.
