Baseball
CIF-SS playoff games played Friday after Champion press time: Division 1, Ayala (16-10) at Villa Park (24-4); Division 3, Ontario Christian (16-11) at La Sierra (19-10).
Division 4
Tesoro 16, Don Lugo 5
Mt. Baldy League champ Don Lugo fell in a first-round game to Tesoso Thursday to finish its season at 13-10-1. Isaiah Figueroa had two RBIs and Marcos Castaneda recorded three hits for Don Lugo.
Division 6
Chino 15, Sierra Vista 1
Chino advanced to the second round after a 14-run win over Sierra Vista on Thursday. The Cowboys will play at Santa Ynez at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
Softball
Division 1
Chino Hills 9, Saugus 2
Baseline League champion Chino Hills scored six first-inning runs, added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning Thursday to defeat Saugus in a first-round game. Chino Hills (23-6) will travel to No. 1-seed Oaks Christian (29-0) in Thousand Oaks for a second-round game Tuesday.
Murrieta Mesa 9, Ayala 5
Murrieta Mesa led 4-1 after one inning and 9-2 after five innings to defeat the Bulldogs (14-7) in a first-round game Thursday.
Division 2
Don Lugo 2, JSerra 1
Don Lugo’s Malena Villa tied the game in the fifth inning with a RBI infield single and Allison Gonzalez drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a bloop single to score Jazmine Mikel in the Conquistadores’ first-round win Thursday over JSerra.
Don Lugo (20-6), the Mt. Baldy League champ, will play at Arcadia (20-3) on Tuesday, May 10 in a second-round game.
Division 3
West Torrance 8, Chino 7 (8 innings)
West High’s Rylee White singled home Liliana Ramirez-Johnson, who led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a triple, to lift the Warriors past the Cowgirls in a first-round game Thursday. The game was tied at 6-6 after three innings, and West Torrance led 7-6 at the end of four innings before Chino tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. With the loss, Chino ends its season at 14-16.
Division 5
Barstow 12, Ontario Christian 2
Barstow led 7-0 after two innings and 9-0 after five innings in their wild-card game win over Ontario Christian Tuesday. Ontario Christian was held to four hits and committed six errors in the loss.
Boys tennis
Division 2
Ayala 13, Etiwanda 5
The Bulldogs advanced to the second round after beating Etiwanda on Wednesday. Ayala (12-6) hosted Villa Park in the second round on Friday after Champion press time.
Division 5
Western 13, Chino 5
Chino High ended its season at 12-13 with Wednesday’s first-round loss to Western High School
Chino 11, Northview 7
The Cowboys advanced out of the Division 5 wild-card round Tuesday with a win at Northview High in Covina.
Track and field
Palomares League Finals
Ayala High athletes finishing in the top three in the April 29 meet at Ayala High School
Boys 100m: Dominic Alloway, first, 10.90; Marquis Monroe, second, 10.93.
Girls 100m: Kayla McBride, first, 12.06; Jordan Vega, third, 13.11.
Boys 200m: Dominic Alloway, first, 22.70; Marquis Monroe, second, 23.09.
Girls 200m: Kayla McBride, second, 25.48; Obioma Emechete, third, 26.58.
Boys 400m: Michael Saiz, first, 52.48; Joshua Lee, second, 53.20.
Girls 400m: Obioma Emechete, second, 1:01.32; Nia Dinkins, third, 1:01.62.
Boys 800m: Mateo Cole, third, 2:01.63.
Girls 800m: Roxanne Ehrig, second, 2:27.22.
Boys 1,600m: Mason Ma, third, 4:26.87.
Boys 3,200m: Mason Ma, third, 9:39.81.
Girls 3,200m: Emily Schott, third, 11:25.15.
Boys 110m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, first, 15.86; Aaron Dungca, second, 16.02.
Girls 100m hurdles: Madeline Seifert, second, 17.09.
Boys 300m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, first, 40.92; Aaron Dungca, second, 43.29.
Boys 4x100m relay: Lennard DeGuzman, Michael Saiz, Marquis Monroe, Dominic Alloway, first, 42.99.
Girls 4x100m relay: Jordan Vega, Nia Dinkins, Obioma Emechete, Kayla McBride, first, 48.45.
Boys 4x400m relay: Spencer Shuler, Isaiah Baca, Joshua Lee, Michael Saiz, first, 3:31.50.
Girls 4x400m relay: Obioma Emechete, Nia Dinkins, Roxanne Ehrig, Kayla McBride, first, 4:04.91.
Boys discus: Nicholas Partida, third, 120-03.
Girls high jump: Isabelle Salazar, second, 5-00.
Boys long jump: Isaiah Baca, first, 22-05.25.
Girls long jump: Madeline Seifert, second, 17-02.50; Isabelle Salazar, third, 16-05.75.
Girls pole vault: Madeline Seifert, first, 11-03. DD
Boys triple jump: Isaiah Baca, second, 41-09.
Girls triple jump: Rochelle Henare, second, 35-00.
Baseline League Finals
Chino Hills High athletes finishing in the top three in the April 29 meet at Rancho Cucamonga High School
Girls 4x100m relay: Chino Hills, second, 47.60.
Boys 4x100m relay: Chino Hills, third, 42.82.
Girls 1,600m: Karis Brown, second, 5:15.28; Jenna Gallegos, third, 5:17.08.
Boys 1,600m: Aidan Gomez, second, 4:22.21.
Girls 100m hurdles: Makena Bailey, second, 15.52.
Girls 400m: Jordyn Thomas, first, 58.70.
Boys 100m: Donnie Parrish, first, 10.70.
Girls 800m: Alayna McGarry, first, 2:19.31; Riley Rivera, second, 2:20.80.
Girls 300m hurdles: Samantha Vargas, third, 50.12.
Girls 200m: Jordyn Thomas, second, 25.67; Lady William-Mensah, third, 25.68.
Boys 200m: Donnie Parrish, second, 22.38.
Girls 3,200m: Karis Brown, first, 11:33.96; Jenna Gallegos, second, 11:39.42.
Boys 3,200m: Aidan Gomez, first, 9:52.14.
Girls 4x400m relay: Chino Hills, first, 4:02.92.
Boys long jump: Donnie Parish, second, 22-05.75.
Girls triple jump: Makena Bailey, third, 36-07.50.
Girls high jump: Makena Bailey, first, 5-02.
Boys high jump: Michael Lozano and Jaycob Parsons (tied for first with Rancho Cucamonga’s Kwabena Banahene), 6-00.
Girls shot put: Erica Collins, second, 37-09.
Girls discus: Erica Collins, second, 109-07.
Swimming
Palomares League Finals
Ayala High swimmers plaing in the top three of their events from the April 28 meet: Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Sophia Pearson, girls 200 medley relay, first, 1:47.88; Luke Pedroche, Arthur Lin, Zachary Chang, Luke Fulkerson, boys 200 medley relay, first, 1:42.11; Victoria Villareal, girls 200 free, first, 1:55.61; Riley Ogilvie, girls 200 free, second, 1:57.38;
Charli Sunahara, girls 200 IM, first, 2;10.10; Emily Wooden, girls 50 free, first, 24.60; Luke Fulkerson, boys 50 free, third, 22.69; Emily Wooden, girls 100 fly, first, 58.17; Sophia Pearson, girls 100 fly, third, 1:02.56;
Riley Ogilvie, girls 500 free, first, 5:12.33; Sophia Pearson, girls 500 free, second, 5:27.54; Arthur Lin, boys 500 free, second, 4:57.27; Daniel Benson, boys 500 free, third, 4:58.69; Anna Li, Clare Baty, Sophia Pearson, Riley Ogilvie, girls 200 free relay, second, 1:44.05; Ben Trull, Colin Mulqueen, Daniel Benson, Brandon Liang, boys 200 free relay, third, 1:34.92; Victoria Villareal, girls 100 back, first, 58.44; Clare Baty, girls 100 back, third, 1:07.99; Luke Pedroche, boys 100 back, first, 54.67; Charli Sunahara, girls 100 breast, first, 1:05.31; Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, girls 400 free relay, first, 3:32.76; rthur Lin, Daniel Benson, Luke Pedroche, Luke Fulkerson, boys 400 free relay, third, 3:22.64.
