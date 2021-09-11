Football
Sept. 10 schedule (games played after Champion press time)
Los Osos (0-2) at Ayala (3-0); Chino (2-1) at West Covina (2-1); Charter Oak (2-1) at Chino Hills (1-2); Don Lugo (0-2) at El Segundo (2-0); Ontario Christian (2-0-1) at Rancho Christian (1-2).
Sept. 3 scores
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Chino quarterback Favian Vasquez completed 7 of 10 passes for 213 yards, four touchdowns and a passer rating of 152.1 in the Cowboys’ rout of Fontana.
Daniel Nakashima caught two touchdown passes, finishing with four catches for 154 yards. Kevin Lopez caught a 7-yard touchdown pass and Trevion Kimbrough added a 29-yard touchdown catch for the Cowboys, who improved to 2-1. Vasquez, Pablo Estrada and Daniel Ogata all ran in a score for Chino, which played at West Covina Friday after Champion press time and will travel to Don Lugo High for the 41st Milk Can Game on Friday, Sept. 17.
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Chino Hills was outscored 23-6 in the second half in its loss to Jurupa Hills in Fontana. Jordan Napier had eight carries for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns and caught three passes for 68 yards and two scores for Jurupa Hills, which improved to 2-0.
Chino Hills, which was held to 31 passing and 40 yards rushing in the game, scored touchdowns after recovering a fumble and on a kickoff return.
Ontario Christian 37, Salesian 21
Ontario Christian trailed 21-16 at halftime before outscoring Salesian 21-0 in the second half to earn its second victory of the 2021 season. Luke Alvarez, Hayden Slegers, Tyler Ford and Christian Burroughs each ran in a touchdown and Jack Molina caught a touchdown pass for Ontario Christian, which improved to 2-0-1. Slegers ran 14 times for 122 yards and Ford had five carries for 90 yards for Ontario Christian.
Salesian quarterback Marcus Martin finished 16 of 21 for 256 yards and tossed two touchdown passes to Marvin Denson, who caught four passes for 108 yards. Isaac Corona ran 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs, who fell to an 0-2 record.
Boys water polo
Ayala Tournament
Ayala High reported scores from last weekend tournament: Arcadia 24, Ayala 14.
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Arrowhead Christian 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
The Knights remained undefeated in league play Tuesday with a straight-sets victory against Arrowhead Christian.
Ontario Christian defeats Linfield Christian 25-7, 25-23, 25-21
Ontario Christian improved its league record to 3-0 with its Sept. 2 win over the Lions.
Nonleague
Ayala defeats Chino 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Ayala improved to 5-3 with its Sept. 2 straight-sets win over Chino. Chino’s Tristen Amers had a team-high three kills, Malani Johnson recorded four blocks and Dyana Ulloa had eight digs and eight assists for the Cowgirls (0-6).
Diamond Bar defeats Don Lugo 16-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 15-8
Diamond Bar’s Stephanie Mosley had 20 kills and nine blocks, Priya George finished with 12 kills and Jaeda Whitmire had eight blocks in the Brahmas’ five-set victory over the Conquistadores.
Jazmine Banks had 12 digs and Kelly Yan and Sydney Humphrey recorded 10 digs apiece, and Elisha Chung and Isabella Ross combined for 28 assists for Diamond Bar.
Girls cross country
Nonleague
Chaffey 24, Ontario Christian 31
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s meet: Natalie Delgado, third, 21:34; Leann Frailing, fifth, 23:57; Faith Gaudy, sixth, 24:04; Sierra de los Rios, eighth, 24:46; Isabella Sanchez, ninth, 25:34; Marian Mendoza, 11th, 25:50; Sarah Squyres, 12th, 25:52.
Boys cross country
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 25, Chaffey 32
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s meet: Logan Peters, first, 18:53; Mitchel Windsor, fourth, 20:14; Aiden Thigpen, fifth, 20:18; Ethan Esproles, seventh, 20:37; Jaydyn Gallegos, eighth, 20:49; Mario Balderas, ninth, 21:05; Micah Rohrer, 12th, 22:15; Cade Monfore, 15th, 22:48; Dutch Waldheim, 18th, 25:41; Jeremiah Jee, 22nd, 33:05.
