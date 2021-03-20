Football
March 19 schedule (games played after Champion press time)
Chino at Alta Loma; Chino Hills at Claremont; Bonita at Don Lugo; Rim of the World at Ontario Christian.
Ayala 38, Temescal Canyon 14
Ayala High freshman Brian Wilson tossed two touchdown passes to Marcus Monroe and one to Andrew Aguilar in the Bulldogs’ win Thursday night to open their 2021 season. Jacob Badawi added a 1-yard run and Theodore Woodbury returned a Temescal Canyon fumble on a kickoff for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win. Ayala led 35-0 at halftime.
Cross country
Palomares League (boys)
Ayala 23, Claremont 44, Glendora 76, Bonita 79
Ayala High captured the Palomares League championship last Saturday after last Saturday’s final league meet of the 2021 season.
Ayala senior Austin Lemus won the individual league title with a first-place time of 15:11.39. Mason Ma took third at 15:18.36, Nathan Tsai placed fourth at 15:24.48, Sebastian Contreras ran seventh at 15:33.53 and Malachi Morris took eighth at 15:50.35 for Ayala.
Claremont’s Rowan Orlijan-Rhyne ran second at 15:12.67, Glendora’s John Sesteaga placed fifth at 15:30.02 and Claremont’s Ruben Denson took sixth at 15:30.91.
Palomares League (girls)
Claremont 29, Ayala 31, Glendora 75, Bonita 88
Ayala and Claremont tied for the Palomares League championship after each won a meet in head-to-head competition, following last Saturday’s regular-season final race.
Ayala’s Emily Schott placed second in 17:37.88, Shaina Berk took fifth in 18:00.3, Cadence Chang ran sixth in 18:22.56, Emma Bialy finished seventh in 18:28.19, and Olivia Gomez took 11th in 19:18.08. Claremont’s Denise Jie Yi Chen won the overall title with a time of 17:10.83.
Girls soccer
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 3, Maranatha 1
Ontario Christian rallied from a goal down to score three goals in the second half Tuesday to its season record to 2-1.
Boys soccer
Nonleague
Maranatha 3, Ontario Christian 1
Maranatha’s George Peterson, Mac Cole and Christopher Abramiam each had a goal Tuesday in the Minutemen’s victory over Ontario Christian.
