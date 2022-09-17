Football
Sept. 16 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Ayala (4-0) at Chino Hills (3-1) in 19th annual Battle for the Bone game; Don Lugo (1-2) at Chino (1-3) in 43rd annual Milk Can game; Ontario Christian (4-0) at AB Miller (1-3).
Sept. 9 results
Ayala 41, Monrovia 0
Ayala High running back Anthony Hernandez had touchdown runs of 11-, 1- and 4-yard and finished with 131 yards on 14 carries in the Bulldogs’ shut out victory over Monrovia to improve to 4-0. Monrovia fell to 3-1. Jacob Munoz ran five yards for touchdown, Bryan Wilson tossed a touchdown pass and the Bulldogs returned a fumble for a score in the victory. Ayala led 34-0 at halftime.
Chino 17, Valley Christian 14
Chino quarterback Diego Ogata ran for a 10-yard touchdown and connected with Sebastian Alvarado on a 64-yard touchdown pass to lead the Cowboys to their first win of the 2022 season at Valley Christian High in Cerritos. It was the fourth straight week that the Cowboys improved their point total from the week prior. Chino was shut out in its season opener, scored seven points in their second game and 13 points in their third game before last Friday’s 17 points to earn the win.
Ontario Christian 41, Rancho Christian 19
Ontario Christian outscored Rancho Christian 27-6 in the second half to improve its record to 4-0. Brandon Rogers kicked off the Ontario Christian scoring with a 20-yard run, followed by Jacob Cox rushing for a seven-yard touchdown. In the second half, Alexander Chavez scored on a three-yard run, Marquis Bradley returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, Logan Escato had a one-yard touchdown run and Jack Molina found Bradley on a 3-yard touchdown pass for the Knights.
Charter Oak 16, Chino Hills 15
Chino Hills High’s Donnie Parish scored on a 99-yard kickoff return and Hunter Corbin ran in a touchdown, but the Huskies fell to Charter Oak in a battle of undefeated teams. Charter Oak (4-0) scored the go-ahead touchdown when quarterback Richie Munoz hit Solomon Davis on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 3:12 left in the game. The Huskies, on their ensuing possession, drove to the Charter Oak 25-yard line, but Charter Oak recovered a Huskies fumble to secure the win. The game was halted in the third quarter when Chino Hills High safety Jadon Van Voorhis was injured trying to make a tackle. An ambulance took Van Voorhis to a hospital where he was released the next morning. “Both CT scan and MRI came back negative with no signs of damage to his neck, spine and back,” Huskies head coach Keland Johnson reported last Saturday morning. “He was released early this morning and is sore and resting.”
Girls volleyball
Baseline League
Chino Hills defeats Etiwanda 25-21, 18-25, 25-189, 22-25, 15-10
The Huskies (14-0 overall, 3-0 in league) remained undefeated this season with Wednesday’s five-set win against Etiwanda. Alexia Athans finished with 11 kills, Malena The’ had 10 kills and Cierra Grant finished with nine kills for Chino Hills. Camryn Daniels recorded nine blocks and Eryn Lim had 10 digs in the win.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Woodcrest Christian 25-8, 25-17, 25-9
The Knights improved to 8-3 overall, 2-0 in Ambassador League play with Tuesday night’s win over Woodcrest Christian.
Palomares League
Bonita defeats Ayala 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19
Ayala fell to 8-5 overall, 1-1 in league with Tuesday’s loss to Bonita (12-1, 2-0).
Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament at Ayala High
Ayala and Don Lugo reported scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala defeats Citrus Valley 25-12, 25-14; Don Lugo defeats Ayala, 2-0; Ayala defeats Oak Hills 25-23, 25-22. San Dimas defeats Don Lugo 25-14, 25-11.
Nonleague
Chino Hills defeats Elsinore 25-10, 25-17, 25-18
The Huskies improved to 13-0 with a straight-sets victory Sept. 8 over Elsinore. Alexia Athans had six kills and four , Maya Banks and Ashlee Sento each had five kills, Eryn Lim served 10 aces, and Sienna Lopez recorded 10 digs for Chino Hills.
Ontario Christian defeats Notre Dame Academy 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Ontario Christian improved to 7-3 with its Sept. 9 sweep of Notre Dame Academy (6-5).
Cross country
Nonleague
Girls
Ontario Christian 26, Montclair 29
Ontario Christian High results from Tuesday’s win against Montclair: Natalie Delgado, second, 22:02; Faith Gaudy, third, 22:34; Jayden Aleman, fourth, 23:35; Leann Frailing, seventh, 24:31; Abbey Frailing, 10th, 25:09; Crystal Wei, 11th, 25:31; Sierra de los Rios, 12th, 25:52; Sydney Salce, 13th, 26:27; Sarah Squyres, 15th, 27:45; Valerie Rosales, 16th, 28:05; Katie Kirstenphad, 17th, 30:53; Sienna Riezebos, 18th, 30:54.
Boys
Ontario Christian 25, Montclair 34
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s win over Montclair: Mario Balderas, second, 18:07; Aiden Thigpen, third, 18:12; Miquel Gramillo, fifth, 18:48; Jaydyn Gallegos, seventh, 19:04; Logan Peters, eighth, 19:27; Austin Drown, 10th, 20:02; Matthew Croulet, 11th, 20:07; William Gaudy, 12th, 20:07; Joshua Mulder, 13th, 20:33; Cade Monfore, 16th, 21:31; Elyjah Gallegos, 21st, 22:35; Daniel Osso, 22nd, 22:43; Michael Diaz, 24th, 23:46; Kyle Bierbaum, 25th, 24:30; Joshua Grunder, 27th, 26:42; Preston Lozano, 29th, 36:13.
Palomares League Preview
(meet held last Saturday at Claremont High School).
Boys varsity
Ayala 24, Glendora 42, Claremont 68, Bonita 113, Colony 155
Ayala High results: Malachi Morris, second, 15:52.20; Nathan Tsai, third, 15:56.61; Joshua Aguayo, fourth, 15:59.94; Caleb Ornelas, fifth, 16:04.98; Josh Berk, 10th, 16:28.77; Chris Sydnor, 12th, 16:37.03; Matthew Carcamo, 13th, 16:40.83.
Girls varsity
Ayala 27, Claremont 30, Glendora 84, Bonita 101
Ayala High results: Emily Schott, second, 18:38.66; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, fourth, 20:00.49; Avery Bravo, sixth, 10:22.30; Natalie Sumner, seventh, 20:31.04; Klarissa Mente, eighth, 20:32.76; Lauren Villegas, ninth, 20:37.82.
Boys junior varsity
Ayala 16, Claremont 48, Glendora 70, Bonita 92
Ayala High results: Logan Berkley, first, 16:45.00; Stephen Martinez, second, 17:15.90; Yazhid Grimaldi, third, 17:28.60; Alexiey Casas, fourth, 17:30.60; Christopher Chu, sixth, 17:45.80; Brayden Lazewski, 29th, 21:06.60.
Girls junior varsity
Ayala 25, Claremont 30
Ayala High results: Valeria Cabadas, second, 21:14.60; Clarisse Nikaido, third, 21:14.60; Rebecca Moon, fourth, 22:20.10; Michelle Choi, ninth, 24:31.80; Emily Perez, 12th, 25:20.10.
Boys frosh-soph
Ayala 24, Claremont 67, Alta Loma 71, Glendora 72, Bonita 153
Ayala High results: Caesar Torres, first, 16:50.20; Derek Campos, third, 17:10.50; Mick Sumner, fifth, 17:32.20; Samuel Velarde, seventh, 17:53.80; Robert Razo, eighth, 17:56.20; Jacob Facenda, 10th, 17:57.00; David Norris, 11th, 18:04.40; Aiden Gonzalez, 22nd, 19:31.10; Noah Kim, 26th, 19:42.10; Vincent Yao, 39th, 20:30.30; Joshua Kortum, 40th, 20:32.10; Aidan Wong, 43rd, 20:41.30; Daniel Aparicio, 47th, 20:49.30; Jacob Sydnor, 52nd, 21:13.10; Jayden Lee, 61st, 22:00.50; Lawrence Galang, 68th, 23:03.20.
Girls frosh-soph
Ayala 34, Alta Loma 46, Glendora 60; Claremont 76
Ayala High results: Livvy Monroe, second, 21:08.10; Audrey Hernandez, fourth, 21:33.80; Anais Ayala, fifth, 21:33.90; Jordan Gibson, seventh, 22;06.80; Gina Huang, 16th, 23:44.00; Briauna Lakin, 36th, 26:55.90; Katie Lemus, 38th, 27:38.30.
Girls tennis
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 15, Western Christian 3
Ontario Christian High singles winners from Monday’s victory: Lauren Liang (6-1, 6-3, 6-0); Chloe Angeles (6-3, 6-2, 6-0); Olivia Galindo (6-2, 6-2).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-2, 6-0); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-4, 6-1, 6-4); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (6-3); Marisa Camiling and Sara Gomez (6-4).
Boys water polo
Seventh annual Chino Hills HS Thrills in the Hills Tournament
Day 1 scores, Sept. 9
At Chino Hills High: Royal 16, Muir 14, Crescenta Valley 10, Chino Hills 7; Helix 15, Palm Desert 14; Muir 15, Palm Spring 12; Helix 11, Crescenta Valley 5; Palm Desert 15, Chino Hills 6; Royal 23, Palm Springs 6.
At Diamond Bar High: Iolani 13, Diamond Bar 6; Pacifica 9, Bonita 8; Iolani 7, Pacifica 4; Bonita 21, Diamond Bar 17.
At Canyon High: Los Altos 13, Temescal Canyon 5; Canyon 22, Vista Murrieta 10; Canyon 20, Los Altos 13; Vista Murrieta 16, Temescal Canyon 11.
At Buena Park High: Buena Park 16, Pioneer Valley 7; Sage Hill 16, Cypress 8; Birmingham 19, Sonora 7; Pioneer Valley 12, Garden Grove 4; Birmingham 13, Sage Hill 11; Cypress 24, Sonora 11; Buena Park 21, Garden Grove 6.
At Rancho Cucamonga High: Rancho Cucamonga 11, Santiago 5; Burbank 15, San Dieguito 6; Rancho Cucamonga 9, Burbank 8; San Dieguito 17, Santiago 14.
At Anaheim High: Sunny Hills 19, Anaheim 2; Servite 14, Northwood 6; University 11, Fullerton 10; Sunny Hills 16, Rancho Mirage 6; Servite 20, University 7; Northwood 16, Fullerton 9; Rancho Mirage 15, Anaheim 13.
At Charter Oak High: Charter Oak 19, El Camino Real 8; West Covina 18, Chaffey 5; Upland 8, Hoover 7; Bishop Diego 14, Chaffey 3; Charter Oak 14, Upland 11; Hoover 13, El Camino Real 5; West Covina 16, Bishop Diego 9.
At Etiwanda High: Etiwanda 8, Notre Dame 7; Redlands 9, Temecula Valley 4; Etiwanda 9, Redlands 8; Notre Dame 16, Temecula Valley 12.
Day 2, Sept. 10
At Chino Hills High: Crescenta Valley 13, University 5; Burbank 17, Pacifica 5; Servite 17, Helix 11; Rancho Cucamonga 10, Iolani 6; Burbank 12, Crescenta Valley 6; University 18, Pacifica 11; Servite 17, Rancho Cucamonga 5 (Platinum Division championship game); Helix 15, Iolani 5.
At Etiwanda High: Fullerton 12, Chino Hills 11; Santiago 13, Diamond Bar 7; Palm Desert 15, Northwood 10; Bonita 15, San Dieguito 12; Santiago 16, Fullerton 8; Chino Hills 16, Diamond Bar 7; Palm Desert 15, Bonita 6; Northwood 18, San Dieguito 13.
At Upland High: Sonora 18, El Camino Real 17; Temescal Canyon 9, Temecula Valley 8; Cypress 10, Hoover 5; Notre Dame 19, Vista Murrieta 6; Temescal Canyon 13, Sonora 12; Temecula Valley 15, El Camino Real 3; Notre Dame 17, Cypress 6 (Gold Division championship game); Vista Murrieta 8, Hoover 7.
At Charter Oak High: Sage Hill 10, Upland 7; Redlands 9, Los Altos 4; Birmingham 13, Charter Oak 6; Etiwanda 9, Canyon 5; Redlands 11, Sage Hill 8; Los Altos 10, Upland 6; Etiwanda 12, Birmingham 9; Canyon 18, Charter Oak 13.
At Anaheim High: Pioneer 15, Rancho Mirage 3; Muir 17, Bishop Diego 7; Buena Park 9, Sunny Hills 7; Royal 12, West Covina 11; Muir 9, Pioneer Valley 6; Bishop Diego 12, Rancho Mirage 3; Buena Park 14, Royal 10 (Silver Division championship game); West Covina 8, Sunny Hills 5.
At Buena Park High: Garden Grove 20, Anaheim 6; Palm Springs 21, Chaffey 2; Garden Grove 15, Palm Springs 7; Anaheim 11, Chaffey 10.
CIF-Southern Section polls
This week’s rankings involving Chino Valley-area teams:
Girls volleyball
Division 3: 1. Alemany 2. Chino Hills 3. Corona Del Mar 4. Chaminade 5. South Pasadena 6. Oaks Christian 7. Long Beach Wilson 8. Long Beach Millikan 9. Glendora 10. Bonita.
Just outside the top 10: Dana Hills, El Segundo, Culver City, Serrano, Torrance, Arcadia and Hart.
Division 7: 1. Wisebum Da Vinci 2. Pacifica Christian-Orange County 3. West Valley 4. Coachella Valley 5. San Jacinto 6. Highland 7. Westminster 8. Santa Fe 9. Tarbut V Torah 10. Estancia.
Just outside the top 10: Nordhoff, San Gabriel, Grand Terrace, Chino, Garden Grove, Avalon and Patriot.
Boys water polo
Division 5: 1. Buena Park 2. Xavier Prep 3. Westminster 4. San Dimas 5. Royal 6. Saddleback 7. West Covina 8. Don Lugo 9. Sunny Hills 10. Rowland.
Just outside the top 10: Corona, El Modena and Muir.
Cross country
Girls Division 1: 1. Great Oak 2. Corona Santiago 3. Long Beach Poly 4. Rancho Cucamonga 5. Huntington Beach 6. Trabuco Hills 7. Chino Hills 8. Etiwanda 9. Redondo Union 10. Los Alamitos.
Girls Division 2: 1. Newbury Park 2. Anaheim Canyon 3. Ventura 4. Mira Costa 5. Westlake 6. Peninsula 7. El Toro 8. Ayala 9. Citrus Valley 10. Claremont.
Boys Division 2: 1. Newbury Park 2. Ventura 3. Tesoro 4. Ayala 5. Mira Costa 6. Hart 7. Saugus 8. Santa Barbara 9. Royal 10. El Toro.
