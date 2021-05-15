Track and field
Mt. Baldy League Finals
Boys
Chino 181, Ontario 107, Don Lugo 79, Chaffey 58, Baldwin Park 26, Montclair 10
Chino High won the Mt. Baldy League boys track and field championships Monday afternoon in a meet held at Don Lugo High in Chino.
Top three event finishers (first through third):
4x100m: Chino, 46.26; Ontario, 47.00; Baldwin Park, 47.77.
1,600m: Andrew Lopez, Chaffey, 4:42.27; Adam Perez, Chino, 4:43.50; Robbie Valdez, Don Lugo, 4:47.48.
110m hurdles: Stephen Cabrera, Don Lugo, 17.72; Tristan Lamas, Ontario, 18.17; Daniel Venegas, Chino, 19.06.
400m: Daren Mejia, Ontario, 55.09; Isaac Nieves, Ontario, 55.51; Kyle Breaux, Don Lugo, 55.54.
100m: Raymond Rodriguez, Chaffey, 11.54; Carl Kimbrough III, Chino, 11.79; Daniel Nakashima, Chino, 11.93.
800m: Kristian Kimberlin, Chino, 1:57.72; Andrew Lopez, Chaffey, 2:07.65; Cesar Hernandez, Chino, 2:08.99.
300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 44.53; Daniel Venegas, Chino, 45.05; Tristan Lamas, Ontario, 47.35.
200m: Daniel Nakashima, Chino, 23.99; Carl Kimbrough III, Chino, 24.05; Daren Mejia, Ontario, 24.50.
3,200m: Rodrigo Aguilera, Chino, 10:27.98; Robbie Valdez, Don Lugo, 10:35.74; Jesse Sandoval, Chaffey, 10:39.77.
4x400m: Chino, 3:40.07; Ontario, 3:47.10; Don Lugo, 3:47.54.
High jump: Xzavian Ochoa, 5-08.
Pole vault: Cesar Hernandez, Chino, 12-06; Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, 12-0; Eli Nieves, Ontario, 12-0.
Long jump: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 18-11; Stephen Cabrera, Don Lugo, 17-10.5; Isaiah Taylor, Chaffey, 17-07.
Triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, 41-03; Kyle Breaux, Don Lugo, 37-0 ; Stephen Cabrera, Don Lugo, 36-00.75.
Discus: Jose Martinez, Ontario, 116-01; Tristan Le, Baldwin Park, 102-02.5; Roque Martinez, Chino, 101-02.5.
Shot put: Christian Salomon, Chino, 41-01; Martin Almirantearaena, Chaffey, 38-03; Jose Martinez, Ontario, 35-0.
Girls
Ontario 180, Chino 136, Don Lugo 92, Montclair 30, Baldwin Park 18, Chaffey 12
Top three event finishers from Monday’s Mt. Baldy League finals at Don Lugo High in Chino
4x100m: Ontario, 53.75; Don Lugo, 56.17; Chino, 59.04.
1,600m: Mia Chavez, Chino, 4:59.69; Aariana Amezcua, Don Lugo, 5:20.96; Angelique Martinez, Ontario, 5:42.10.
100m hurdles: Mira Juncaj, Ontario, 18.68; Kimberly Andrade, Montclair, 19.79; Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 20.00.
400m: Lauren Hernandez, Don Lugo, 1:05.70; Jaylin Higgins, Baldwin Park, 1:09.71; Jazmin Higgins, Baldwin Park, 1:10.27.
100m: Malani Johnson, Chino, 13.78; Genevieve Hubbard, Ontario, 13.88; Paola Miramontes, Don Lugo, 14.09.
800m: Mia Chavez, Chino, 2:14.44; Aariana Amezcua, Don Lugo, 2:25.02; Alondra Arias, Ontario, 2:35.53.
300m hurdles: Mira Juncaj, Ontario, 54.17; Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 56.27; Kimberly Andrade, Montclair, 56.64.
200m: Malani Johnson, Chino, 27.59; Kelly Sanchez, Ontario, 28.30 ; Paola Miramontes, Don Lugo, 28.39.
3,200m: Angelique Martinez, Ontario, 12 :42.08 ; Nicole Boskovich, Don Lugo, 12:45.45; Natalie Lopez, Ontario, 13:20.95.
4x400m: Chino, 4:22.65; Don Lugo, 4:33.84; Ontario, 4:46.54.
High jump: Mira Juncaj, Ontario, 4-10; Shannon Torres, Chino, 4-06; Malani Johnson, Chino, 4-04.
Pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 10-0; Andrea Gonzalez, Ontario, 7-06.
Long jump: Trinity Hazelitt, Ontario, 14-04.5; Adriana Salinas, Ontario, 13-05; Blanca Melchor, Ontario, 13-03.5.
Triple jump: Mira Juncaj, Ontario, 32-09.75; Lauren Hernandez, Don Lugo, 29-04.5; Adriana Salinas, Ontario, 28-11.25.
Discus: Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 75-06; Katelyn Ton, Ontario, 73-01; Elle Koloa, Chaffey, 72-07.
Shot put: Iris Sarmiento, Ontario, 27-02; Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 26-02; Amanda Sanchez, Chino, 26-00.5.
Baseline League
Boys
Damien 77, Chino Hills 59
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Chino Hills, 4x100m, 45.38; Riese Ili, 110m hurdles, 17.50; Damin Sanford, 100m, 11.15; Riese Ili, 300m hurdles, 42.79; Damin Sanford, 200m, 22.68; Aidan Gomez, 3,200m, 10:26.72; Damin Sanford, long jump, 19-07.
Girls
Chino Hills 100, St. Lucy’s 36
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Chino Hills, 4x100m, 51.82; Jenna Gallegos, 1,600m, 5:21.78; Jordyn Thomas, 400m, 1:01.22; Lady William-Mensah, 100m, 13.41; Karis Brown, 800m, 2:24.47; Makena Bailey, 300m hurdles, 54.19; Jordyn Thomas, 200m, 26.90; Jenna Gallegos, 3,200m, 12:09.64; Chino Hills, 4x400m, 4:14.67; Jordyn Thomas, long jump, 14-05.5; Makena Bailey, triple jump, 32-03; Ashley Mayes, high jump, 4-08; Sydney Waring, discus, 81-02.
Palomares League
Boys
Ayala 107, Glendora 28
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Ayala, 4x100m, 44.47; Ayala, 4x400m, 3:39.70; Chase Mars, 100m, 11.41; Xavier English, 110m hurdles, 16.43; Ted Woodbury, 200m, 23.26; Spencer Shuler, 300m hurdles, 42.22; Ted Woodbury, 400m, 51.87; Austin Lemus, 800m, 2:05.16; Xavier English, discus, 135-11; Marcus Monroe, high jump, 6-00; Marcus Monroe, long jump, 21-04; Vincent Arriguin, shot put, 40-09.50; Marcus Monroe, triple jump, 43-00.
Girls
Ayala 107, Glendora 28
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Ayala, 4x100m, 48.93; Ayala, 4x400m, 4:10.61; Kayla McBride, 100m, 12.34; Ariana Gonzelez, 100m hurdles, 15.23; Ariana Gonzalez, 300m hurdles, 48.51; Lauren McBride, 400m, 1:01.09; Roxanne Ehrig, 800m, 2:24.49; Cadence Chang, 3,200m, 12:11.29; Summer McNeal, discus, 92-09; Ariana Gonzalez, high jump, 5-04; Madeline Seifert, long jump, 17-02.50; Madeline Seifert, pole vault, 11-06.
Ambassador League
Boys
Ontario Christian 267.5, Linfield Christian 81.50, Aquinas 58, Arrowhead Christian 32, Western Christian 22, Woodcrest Christian 18
Ontario Christian High event winners from last Saturday’s league meet at Aquinas High School: Tyler Ford, 100m, 11.82; Tyler Ford, 200m, 24.20; Edward Frailing, 400m, 53.32; Aidan Vorster, 3,200m, 9:51.50; Micah Belden, 110m hurdles, 16.31; Micah Beldon, 300m hurdles, 43.53; Tyler Ford, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Isaac Cortez, 4x100m, 45.99; Edward Frailing, Micah Rhorer, Mario Balderas, Aidan Vorster, 4x400m, 3:51.73; Antony Badiola, long jump, 19-02.50; Micah Belden, triple jump, 36-06.50; Christian Burroughs, shot put, 52-01; Luke Lin, discus, 126-06.75.
Girls
Ontario Christian 192, Linfield Christian 150, Aquinas 122, Arrowhead Christian 51, Woodcrest Christian 17, Western Christian 8
Ontario Christian High event winners from last Saturday’s meet at Aquinas High School: Rachel Aguilar, 400m, 59.58; Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Kendra Fair, Keegan Cooley, 4x400m, 4:27.32; Isabella Sanchez, high jump, 5-01.
Boys soccer
Division 5
Palm Springs 4, Chino 0
Palm Springs (11-0-1) remained undefeated this season with Thursday’s first-round victory over Chino (5-6-3).
Division 6
Orange Vista 8, Ontario Christian 2
Ontario Christian had its season conclude Thursday afternoon with a six-goal loss to Orange Vista in a first-round game. The Knights finish the season with a 7-7-3 record.
Girls soccer
Division 3
Crescenta Valley 2, Ayala 0
Crescenta Valley’s Ashlin Cuesta had a goal and an assist and Chloe Ataya recorded a goal in the second half of the Falcons’ win Wednesday over Ayala in a first-round game.
Division 5
Don Lugo 2, Rancho Verde 0
Don Lugo’s Gionna Diez and Eden Ramirez scored first-half goals Wednesday to lift the Conquistadores’ to a first-round shutout win over Rancho Verde (8-1-7). Don Lugo hosted Marshall on Friday after Champion press time in a second-round game.
Jurupa Valley 2, Ontario Christian 1
Ontario Christian had its season end Wednesday with a loss to the Jaguars in a first-round game. The Knights end their season at 10-5-1 overall, 8-3-1 in the Ambassador League.
Campbell Hall 2, Chino 0
Campbell Hall’s Sabrina Morovati scored a first-half goal and Izzy Savage scored in the second half to lift the Vikings to a shutout victory Monday over Chino (6-6) in a Division 3 wild-card game played at the Chino High field.
Girls tennis
Division 5
Canyon Springs 13, Ontario Christian 5
Ontario Christian singles players Lauren Liang and Katelynn Salazar had two wins apiece and the doubles team of Hailey Woods and Clair Song recorded one win during the Knights’ Wednesday’s first-round loss to Canyon Springs.
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 3, Glendora 0
Ayala High pitcher Thomas Cerecedes tossed a complete-game, four hitter and struck out two hitters to shutout Glendora Wednesday. Jacob Badawi went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Cole Koniarsky had an RBI for Ayala, which improved to 16-1 overall, 10-0 in league. Ayala hosted Glendora Friday after Champion press time.
Ayala 16, Claremont 3
Ayala scored six runs in the fourth inning and 10 runs in the sixth inning May 7 for its 11th straight victory. Jacob Badawi finished with a single, two doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs, Ty Borgogno had two hits and three RBIs, Luke Solis and Vinny Hudson each knocked in two runs and Mateo Matthews hit a solo home run for Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 11, Ontario 9
Don Lugo led 11-3 in the fifth inning and held off the Jaguars Wednesday for its 14-5 overall, 9-1 in league.
Ontario 7, Chino 4
Chino’s Eduardo Soto had a double, solo home run and two runs scored and Dylan Lancaster knocked in a run May 7 for Chino in its loss to the Jaguars.
Luiz Munoz had a single, home run and three RBIs for Ontario.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 7, Chino Hills 5
Etiwanda’s Jack Holman finished with four RBIs and Abraham Zapata had three hits and three RBIs Monday afternoon to lead the Eagles past the Huskies.
Softball
Palomares League
Bonita 10, Ayala 0
Ayala’s Aleanna Ramirez finished with two hits, including a double, in the Bulldogs’ shutout loss Tuesday to Bonita.
Baseline League
Upland 3, Chino Hills 0,
Upland moved into a first-place tie with Chino Hills in the league standings with Thursday’s win over the Huskies.
Nonleague
Orange Lutheran 11, Chino 0
Orange Lutheran’s Simone Penuelas had a home run, single and double and three RBIs to lead the Lancers’ to a shutout victory over Chino on Tuesday.
Los Altos 6, Don Lugo 5 (9 innings)
Don Lugo’s Savannah Magadan doubled home two runs and Sienna Vasquez and Allison Gonzalez each knocked in a run May 7, but the Conquistadores fell a run short in their nine-inning loss to the Conquerors.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 62, Chaffey 31
Don Lugo improved to 5-1 in league Tuesday night, doubling up on the Tigers in league play.
Chino 82, Ontario 32
Chino led 24-6 after one quarter and 43-22 at halftime before outscoring the Jaguars 39-10 in the second half Tuesday night in its 50-point victory over the Jaguars.
Palomares League
Ayala 61, Alta Loma 48
Ayala improved to 8-7 overall, 3-3 in league with a May 7 win over the Braves.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 60, Desert Christian 37
Ryan Freymond scored 14 points for Ontario Christian Tuesday night in its win over Desert Christian Academy.
Girls basketball
Baseline League
Chino Hills 46, Rancho Cucamonga 29
Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and four assists Tuesday night to lead the Huskies to a 17-point win over Rancho Cucamonga.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 57, Chaffey 48
Reanne Reola had 18 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds and Makena Encarnacion added 16 points and six rebounds Tuesday night for Don Lugo in its nine-point victory over the Tigers. Fiona Baracael finished with four points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Don Lugo.
Chino 76, Ontario 32
Chino improved to 6-2 overall with a 44-point win over the Jaguars Tuesday night.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 81, Desert Christian 13
Ontario Christian Harper Haagsma scored a game-high 17 points, Kailee Briggs added 15 points and Chloe Briggs had 13 points and 14 assists Tuesday night in the Knights’ 68-point victory over Desert Christian Academy. Madeline Martinez finished with 13 points and Riley DeGroot had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Ontario Christian (14-0, 10-0).
Boys volleyball
Nonleague
Ontario Christian defeats Firebaugh 25-9, 25-16, 25-18
Ontario Christian’s Kai Vogel finished with 13 kills in the Knights’ win Monday.
Ontario Christian defeats San Gabriel Academy 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
Ontario Christian played the first game in the school’s new Knights Center gymnasium last Saturday, beating San Gabriel Academy in straight sets. Lee Bruinsma led the Knights with nine kills.
