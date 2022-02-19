Girls soccer
Division 4
Today’s (Feb. 19) quarterfinals game: Don Lugo (15-3-1, Mt. Baldy League champion) at St. Joseph’s (10-2-3), Del Rey League second-place team), game time 6 p.m. at Valley Christian High School in Cerritos.
Second-round game
Don Lugo 3, No. 1-Granite Hills 2
Don Lugo traveled to Granite Hills High in Apple Valley Wednesday afternoon and knocked off the No.-1 ranked Cougars to advance to the Division 4 quarterfinals. Granite Hills ends its season at 14-2-2. The win extended Don Lugo’s winning streak to 11 games with its last loss coming on Dec. 30. Should Don Lugo defeat St. Joseph’s today, the Conquistadores will host the Paraclete-Mayfield winner on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the semifinals. The Division 4 title game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.
First-round game
Don Lugo 6, Charter Oak 2
Gionna Diaz scored five goals and Leah Montenegro recorded a team-high two assists for Don Lugo Feb. 10.
Division 6
Second-round game
Fillmore 4, Ontario Christian 1
Ontario Christian’s season came to an end Tuesday with a loss to Fillmore High, which improved to 10-5-4 overall. The Knights end their season at 15-7.
First-round game
Ontario Christian 3, Mary Star 0
The Knights scored two first-half goals and added an insurance goal in the second half last Saturday.
Wild-card game
Ontario Christian 7, Animo Leadership 0
Ontario Christian’s Liv Galindo and Megan Charley had two goals apiece and Sarah Nelson, Adri Mansour and Raegan Bailey each had a goal for the Knights Feb. 10 in their win over Animo Leadership. Knights’ goalie Grace Goedhart had four saves to record the shutout victory.
Boys soccer
Division 3
Second-round game
Norte Vista 1, Ayala 0
Norte Vista’s Salvador Valladares scored the game’s only goal in the 71st minute Tuesday afternoon in the Braves shut out victory to end Ayala’s season at 7-5-8.
First-round game
Ayala 2, El Rancho 0
Ayala’s David Martinez scored on a penalty shot and Thomas Calagna scored a goal on an assist from Tristan McManus Feb. 11 in the Bulldogs’ win over No. 2-ranked El Rancho.
Division 5
First-round game
Desert Mirage 3, Chino Hills 2
Chino Hills High’s Matthew Gelyana recorded a goal and an assist and Mason Susa scored a goal in the Huskies’ loss.
Division 6
Wild-card round
Marshall 1, Ontario Christian 0
Ontario Christian High goalie Harrison Cornell finished with 11 saves but the Knights couldn’t find the net in their shut out loss to Marshall on Feb. 9.
Boys basketball
Division 3A
Second-round game
St. Pius-St. Matthias 55, Ayala 50
Ayala trailed 28-18 at halftime and fell short to St. Pius-St. Matthias High Tuesday night to end their season at 21-8.
First-round games
Ayala 51, Laguna Hills 29
Ayala out scored Laguna Hills 24-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away with a 22-point win in a game played at Chino Hills High School’s gymnasium.
Corona 79, Chino 66
Mt. Baldy League champion Chino was eliminated from the playoffs with a 13-point loss to Corona in a first-round game Feb. 11.
Division 4AA
Quarterfinal game (played Friday after Champion press time): Ontario Christian (20-8) at Sunny Hills (23-7). Semifinal games scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 and championship games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25.
Second-round game
Ontario Christian 47, South Torrance 37
Ontario Christian’s Matthew Ericson scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Trell Deaver finished with 14 point and six rebounds in the Knights’ 10-point win Tuesday against South Torrance.
First-round game
Ontario Christian 51, Rialto 48
Trell Deaver led the Knights with 15 points and added five assists and Matthew Ericson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in Ontario Christian’s victory Feb. 11 at Rialto High.
Girls basketball
Division 2AA
Second-round game
Woodbridge 65, Chino Hills 58
The Huskies season ended Tuesday night with a seven-point loss to Woodbridge, which outscored Chino Hills, 25-15, in the fourth quarter.
First-round game
Chino Hills 76, Millikan 42
Chino Hills’ Erica Collins had 23 points, Kyra Phaychanpheng finished with 20 points and Leah Hudson added 19 in the Huskies’ win last Saturday. Collins topped the 1,000-point career mark in the victory.
Division 2A
Today’s quarterfinal game: Ontario Christian (27-3) at Irvine-Beckman (17-9), 6 p.m.
Semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and championship games set for Saturday, Feb. 26.
Second-round game
Ontario Christian 63, Corona Del Mar 42
Chloe Briggs finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Shayla Gillmer added 20 points and nine rebounds and Brooklyn Goedhart had 12 points to lead the Knights Wednesday past Corona Del Mar.
First-round game
Ontario Christian 67, Upland 40
Ontario Christian High junior Chloe Briggs finished one assist short of a triple-double last Saturday with 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in the Knights’ win over Upland. Shayla Gillmer led the Knights with 24 points and added nine rebounds and four steals and Madeline Martinez connected on four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Ontario Christian. Brooklyn Goedhart chipped in with six points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Knights.
Division 3A
Second-round game
Oaks Christian 70, Chino 49
Chino High sophomore Lyndsey Valverde scored 20 points and Genesis Enriquez had 14 points in the Cowgirls’ loss Wednesday to No. 1-ranked Oaks Christian.
First-round games
Chino 61, Godinez 23
Genesis Enriquez led Mt. Baldy League champion Chino High with 18 points last Saturday in the Cowgirls’ 38-point victory over Godinez.
Holy Martyrs 58, Don Lugo 23
Don Lugo scored a total of four points between the second and third quarters and fell to Holy Martyrs last Saturday. Maliyah Alvarez finished with a team-high nine points for Don Lugo.
Girls water polo
Division 5
Semifinal game
Centennial 25, Ayala 9
No. 1-ranked Centennial led 9-1 after the first quarter and advanced to the Division 5 title game today with a win over Ayala in Wednesday’s semifinals. Ayala ends its season at 18-13.
Quarterfinal game
Ayala 10, La Salle 9
Clare Baty scored five goals and Jamie Bracht had a pair of goals last Saturday to lead the Bulldogs past La Salle.
Second-round game
Ayala 13, Santa Fe 7
Ayala’s Clare Baty finished with four goals and Bella Cocks added three goals in the Bulldogs’ Feb. 10 win against Santa Fe.
Division 6
Quarterfinal games
Chino Hills 17, Rancho Alamitos 7
Chino Hills advanced to its first-ever CIF-Southern Section division semifinal with a 10-goal win over Rancho Alamitos at the Chino Hills High pool. Blair Landherr led the Huskies with four goals. Maddie Powell and Katie Ramirez had three goals apiece for Chino Hills.
Santa Ana 9, Chino 7
Mt. Baldy League champion Chino finished its season at 16-8 with a two-goal loss last Saturday to Santa Ana.
The game was played at the Chino High pool.
