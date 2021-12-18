Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Linfield Christian 69, Ontario Christian 56
The Knights fell to 7-4 overall, 2-1 in league with Tuesday’s loss to the Lions
Ontario Christian 39, Woodcrest Christian 38
Ontario Christian’s Trell Deaver hit the game-winning shot with five seconds remaining Dec. 10, lifting the Knights past Woodcrest Christian in league play.
Nonleague
Ayala 63, Chino Hills 48
Ayala’s Jermaine Rogers II scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-3) past Chino Hills Thursday night.
Chino Hills 81, View Park 37
Chino Hills improved to 5-4 with a 44-point win Dec. 10 against View Park.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 80, Linfield Christian 25
Madelyn Martinez scored 22 points and Brooklyn Goedhart finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday night to lead Ontario Christian (7-0, 4-0) past Linfield Christian. Chloe Briggs added 12 points and 11 assists for the Knights.
San Dimas Tournament
Chino Hills 61, Ayala 21
Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas signee, scored 20 points, had 17 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists Monday night to lead the Huskies past the Bulldogs to open the week-long San Dimas Tournament. Kyra Phaychanpheng added 21 points, four assists and three steals and Phoebe Jones scored eight points and had eight rebounds and two blocks for Chino Hills (4-2).
Bonita-Claremont Tournament
Roosevelt 78, Chino Hills 58
Kyra Phaychanpheng had 27 points, five rebounds and two assists and Erica Collins finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds and four assists for the Huskies in their loss to Roosevelt last Saturday in the championship game of the Bonita-Claremont Tournament at Claremont High School.
Other Chino Hills High tournament scores: Chino Hills 55, Diamond Bar 36; Chino Hills 44, Claremont 32; Chino Hills 62, Temecula Valley 28.
Covina Tournament
Rosemead 43, Don Lugo 33
Don Lugo’s Mercedes Castellanos scored 11 points and had five rebounds and Alinah Lujan-Harrison added six points and seven rebounds last Saturday in the Conquistadores’ 10-point loss to Rosemead in its last game of the Covina Tournament.
Other Don Lugo High scores: Don Lugo 53, Sierra Vista 32; Don Lugo 57, El Monte 7; Rancho Cucamonga 55, Don Lugo 28.
Boys soccer
Ambassador League
Linfield Christian 6, Ontario Christian 0
Linfield Christian (4-4-1, 1-2) snapped its two-game league losing streak Monday with a shut out victory over Ontario Christian (3-3-3, 0-2-1).
Nonleague
Ayala 3, Chino Hills 2
Ayala rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with penalty shot goal from Tristan McManus late in the first half, a game-tying goal from Nick Dinh and the game-winning goal by David Martinez on a cross pass by Thomas Calagna and flicked by Joseph Perez as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0-3 with Monday’s win. Chino Hills, which got its first half goals by Matthew Gelyana and Jake Laurent, fell to 5-2 and snapped its four-game winning streak.
Don Lugo 2, Carter 0
Charley Chavez and Alexis Lanuza each had a goal and Daymian Garcia and Isaac Lopez each recorded an assist for Don Lugo (3-0-4) on Monday in its shutout win over Carter High of Rialto. The score was tied at the half.
Ayala 1, Los Osos 1
The Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead at halftime but settled for a draw against the Grizzlies on Dec. 10.
Colony 1, Chino 0
Chino fell to a 1-2 record with a Dec. 10 loss to the Titans.
Chino Hills 2, Centennial 0
Chino Hills High’s Juan Zaragoza and Matthew Gelyana had one goal apiece in the Huskies’ Dec. 9 victory over Centennial High of Corona.
Don Lugo 0, Pomona 0
Don Lugo High goalie Omar Aguilera made two saves in the Conquistadores’ scoreless tie Dec. 10.
Girls soccer
Ambassador League
Linfield Christian 5, Ontario Christian 1
Linfield Christian improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in league with Monday’s four-goal victory over Ontario Christian (6-1, 2-1).
Ontario Christian 5, Woodcrest Christian 0
Ontario Christian’s Megan Charley and Adriana Mansour had two goals apiece, Sarah Nelson added a goal and goalies Reagan LaForce and Grace Goedhart combined to shut out Woodcrest Christian on Dec. 10.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 4, Walnut 1
The Huskies scored two first-half goals and added two second-half goals Monday in their win over the Mustangs.
San Dimas 5, Don Lugo 2
San Dimas broke a 1-1 halftime tie with four goals in the second half to improve to 3-1-1 Monday with its victory over Don Lugo, which fell to 3-1-1.
Chino 1, West Covina 0
The Cowgirls opened their 2021-22 season Dec. 10 with a shutout victory against the Bulldogs (3-6).
Los Osos 4, Ayala 0
Los Osos scored two first-half goals and added a pair of second-half goals Dec. 9 in its shutout victory over the Bulldogs.
Don Lugo 3, Walnut 3
Eden Ramirez, Gionna Diaz and Jordyn Beidler each had a goal for Don Lugo Dec. 10 in its tie with Walnut High School. Walnut’s Masyn Ramos, Mila Martel and Yaritza Chavez had one goal apiece for the Mustangs.
Don Lugo 9, Colony 0
Don Lugo High’s Gionna Diaz scored four goals, Jordyn Beidler and Michelle Vazquez-Leyva had two goals apiece and Eden Ramirez added a goal Dec. 8 in the Conquistadores’ shutout victory over the Titans.
Best in the West Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament in Yorba Linda; Chino Hills 7, Laguna Beach 0; Yorba Linda 2, Chino Hills 0.
Wrestling
Downey Tournament
Chino High finished in fourth place last Saturday at the 32-team Downey Tournament, finishing with three individual champions. Caleb Valenzuela (106 lbs), Michael Vassalle (182 pounds) and Beau Parker (195 pounds) won their divisions. Dylan Moreno took second at 145 pounds, Roman Damas placed third at 285 pounds, Julius Soria took fifth 152 pounds and Nathaniel Gonzalez was eighth at 138 pounds. Jerry Sanchez (120 pounds) and Evan Gray (132 pounds) were each placed ninth.
Girls water polo
20th annual Ayala Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala 23, West Covina 11; Ayala 21, Don Lugo 7; Ayala 21, Palm Springs 10; Ayala 18, Charter Oak 10; Ayala 19, Charter Oak 11.
Chino High scores: Arcadia 14, Chino 2; Chino 14, Cajon 7; Chino 8, Flintridge Prep 7; Crescenta Valley 9, Chino 5.
Don Lugo High scores: West Covina 18, Don Lugo 6; Ayala 21, Don Lugo 7; Palm Springs 28, Don Lugo 19; Mayfield 22, Don Lugo 9.
