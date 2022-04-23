Track and field
62nd Mt. San Antonio College Relays
Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario Christian results from last weekend’s meet in Walnut:
Boys 3,200m invitational: Mason Ma, Ayala, 19th, 9:48.54; Nathan Tsai, Ayala, 20th, 10:01.84.
Boys 300m hurdles seeded: Joseph Bailey, Chino Hills, ninth, 47.91.
Boys 4x400m relay seeded: Chino Hills, 16th, 3:35.88.
Boys 4x1,600m relay seeded: Ayala ‘B’, 16th, 19:10.37; Ayala ‘C’, 20th, 19:34.57.
Boys high jump invitational: Jaycob Parsons, Chino Hills, ninth, 6-00; Michael Lozano, Chino Hills, no height.
Boys shot put invitational: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian, 10th, 49-04.50.
Boys discus invitational: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian, 10th, 164-01.
Girls 200m seeded: Kayla McBride, Ayala, 10th, 25.00.
Girls 400m invitational: Kayla McBride, Ayala, sixth, 56.11.
Girls 800m seeded: Roxanne Ehrig, Ayala, second, 2:18.47.
Girls 800m invitational: Mia Chavez, Chino, second, 2:08.08.
Girls 1-mile run invitational: Mia Chavez, Chino, first, 4:51.25.
Girls 3,200m invitational: Emily Schott, Ayala, 10th, 11:21.33.
Girls 4x100m relay seeded: Chino Hills, 10th, 49.22.
Girls 4x200m relay seeded: Chino Hills, third, 1:43.29.
Girls 4x400m relay seeded: Chino Hills, first, 3:59.61; Ontario Christian, 27th, 4:23.02.
Girls 4x800m relay invitational: Chino Hills, second, 9:30.61.
Girls 4x1,600m relay seeded: Ayala, seventh, 23:11.96.
Girls 1,600m sprint medley invitational: Chino, fourth, 4:16.47.
Girls high jump invitational: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, eighth, 5-01.
Girls pole vault invitational: Madeline Seifert, Ayala, seventh, 11-06.
Girls shot put seeded: Erica Collins, Chino Hills, fourth, 36-11.
Palomares League
Ayala 97, Colony 38
(boys)
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Dominic Alloway, 200m, 22.41; Mason Ma, 800m, 2:00.10; Chris Sydnor, 1,600m, 4:41.53; Jacob Facenda, 3,200m, 11:05.94; Spencer Shuler, 110m hurdles, 16.13; Spencer Shuler, 300m hurdles, 41.65; Lennard DeGuzman, Michael Saiz, Marquis Morris, Dominic Alloway, 4x100m relay, 1:00.10; 4x100m relay, 1:00.10; Mason Ma, Malachi Morris, Mateo Cole, Andre Simicic, 4x400m relay, 3:43.71; Joseph Lopez, discus, 116-07; Isaiah Baca, high jump, 5-06; Spencer Shuler, long jump, 19-03.75; Andrew Han, triple jump, 38-07.
Ayala 102, Colony 25
(girls)
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: Obioma Emechete, 100m, 12.72; Roxanne Ehrig, 400m, 1:00.84; Natalie Sumner, 800m, 2:28.44; Alexis Duke, 1,600m, 6:07.00; Kirsten Singh, 300m hurdles, 54.64; Biyanca Bynum, Lauren Williams, Raing Jang, Candle Aros, 4x100m relay, 56.71; Roxanne Ehrig, Natalie Sumner, Klarissa Mente, Emily Schott, 4x400m relay, 4:34.10; Madeline Seifert, discus, 111-03; Jenna Morales, high jump, 4-06; Isabelle Salazar and Madison Sholtis, pole vault, 9-00; Isabelle Salazar, long jump, 16-01.50; Rylie Vipatapalin, triple jump, 32-06.50.
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 8, Glendora 4
Ayala’s Ethan Nunez launched a second-inning grand slam, Andrew Torres knocked in two runs and pitcher Andres Pasillas tossed six innings, struck out three and allowed four hits to lead the Bulldogs past Glendora Tuesday afternoon.
Baseline League
Damien 6, Chino Hills 5
The Huskies went to 1-10 in league after Wednesday’s loss to the Spartans. Chino Hills and Damien will meet at 2 p.m. today (April 23) in a Battle of the Baseline League Teams event at Loanmart Fieid (Quakes Stadium in Rancho Cucamonga.
Damien 8, Chino Hills 0
Chino Hills fell to a 1-9 league record with Monday’s shut out loss to the Spartans.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 9, Chaffey 5
The Cowboys scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in their win Tuesday against Chaffey.
Montclair 6, Don Lugo 4
The Conquistadores trailed 6-0 after five innings and their rally fell short Tuesday in a loss to Montclair. Austin Moon finished 3 for 4, including two doubles and a run scored, and Logan Mikel had a hit, RBI and a run scored for Don Lugo.
Don Lugo 7, Ontario 4
Don Lugo’s Jaime Tamayo singled, doubled and tripled, scored three runs and had two RBIs in the Conquistadores’ April 14 win over Ontario. Logan Mikel went 3 for 4 with a run scored and Julian Frias, Andrew Hamilton and Isaiah Figueroa each knocked in a run for Don Lugo.
Chino 12, Baldwin Park 7
The Cowboys scored 10 runs in the second inning and Isaiah Ariza finished with a team-high three RBIs in Chino’s April 14 victory against Baldwin Park.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 10, Desert Christian 0
Ryan Han went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Zander Zubiate finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead Ontario Christian to a shut out victory against Desert Christian.
Arrowhead Christian 11, Ontario Christian 3
Arrowhead Christian’s Bradley Gilbert went 2 for 4, including a home run, and knocked in four runs April 14 to lead the Eagles past the Knights in league play.
Nonleague
Ayala 5, Foothill 3
Ayala’s Anthony Dominguez hit a go-ahead, three run home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning last Saturday to lift the Bulldogs to a victory over Foothill. Marcus Galvan homered and finished with two RBIs for Ayala, which finished with seven hits in the win.
Softball
Baseline League
Chino Hills 9, Upland 1
Chino Hills improved its league record to 5-1 with Monday’s win against the Highlanders.
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Claremont 0
Taylor Black and Tehya Banks each recorded an RBI Tuesday and pitcher Karson Zavala struck out 11 hitters over seven innings in the Bulldogs shutout win over the Wolfpack.
Ayala 3, Alta Loma 0
Ayala High pitcher Karson Zavala tossed seven innings, struck out 10 and allowed four hits in the Bulldogs’ shut out win against Alta Loma on April 14. Ava Ramirez finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jaden Mendoza went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 10, Montclair 0
Don Lugo (16-5, 11-1) took a two-game lead in the Mt. Baldy League standings, beating second-place Montclair (9-3 in league) in a 10-run shut out Tuesday. The Conquistadores led 2-0 after one inning, 3-0 after three innings and 7-0 after four innings before adding their final three runs in the sixth.
Chino 10, Chaffey 0
Chino improved to 7-3 in league Tuesday, following its shutout victory against the Tigers.
Don Lugo 15, Ontario 0
Don Lugo pounded out 17 hits and held Ontario hitless in its 15-run victory April 14.
Chino 11, Baldwin Park 1
Chino defeated the Braves by 10-runs April 14 to improve its record to 10-13 overall, 6-3 in league.
Chino 29, Baldwin Park 0
Chino improved to 9-13 overall and kept Baldwin Park out of the win column with an April 12 29-run shut out victory.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 16, Desert Christian 0
(5 innings, mercy rule)
Ontario Christian scored seven runs in each of the first two innings and added a run in the third and fourth innings Tuesday in its shutout win over Desert Christian. Gen Terriquez had three RBIs, Sarah Wolfe and Sarah Ledford had two RBIs apiece and Lauren Sanchez, Reagan Bailey, Xoe Ulloa, Alyse Campos, Grace Goedhart, Erin Jaurez and Allie Kirkpatrick each knocked in run for Ontario Christian.
Ulloa, the Ontario Christian pitcher, tossed five innings and struck out 12 without issuing a walk, and gave up only one hit in the Knights’ win.
Arrowhead
Christian 10, Ontario Christian 4
Arrowhead Christian High’s Kelsie Michels had a single, triple and four RBIs and Bella Dogero had a hit and two RBIs in the Eagles win April 14 over Ontario Christian.
Boys golf
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 268, Montclair 303
Chino High clinched the Mt. Baldy League championship Thursday afternoon with a 35-stroke win over Montclair in the regular-season final match.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 214, Chino Hills 215
Ontario Christian recorded its second-best team score of the season Monday in its one-stroke win over Chino Hills. Aaron VanderTuig fired a 38 and Quintin Fiske shot a 39 for Ontario Christian (9-4 overall).
Boys volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Aquinas 25-27, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-13
Ontario Christian (1-18, 1-9) snapped its 18-game losing streak, and won its first game of the season, with a come-from behind five-set victory over Aquinas Tuesday. .Alex Yang finished with 18 kills, Nate Koontz had 12 kills, Scott Hoy recorded 11 kills and Cody Angeles had 45 assists for the Knights.
