Football
Oct. 8 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Walnut (4-2) at Chino (4-2); Chino Hills (3-4, 0-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (3-3, 0-0); Don Lugo (0-6) at South Hills (0-6); Arrowhead Christian (3-3) at Ontario Christian (3-1-1). Ayala, bye week.
Oct. 1 scores
Baseline League
Upland 34, Chino Hills 21
Chino Hills opened its Baseline League season with a 13-point loss to Upland. Huskies quarterback Bobby Johnson finished 20 for 28 passing for 284 yards and tossed touchdown passes to Ian Bateman (10 catches, 106 yards) and William Davis (5 catches, 122 yards).
Hunter Corbin had six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown, Jermar Jackson had 11 carries for 54 yards and Johnson carried the ball eight times for 78 yards for the Huskies.
Nonleague
San Dimas 49, Don Lugo 10
San Dimas ran for seven touchdowns and finished with 437 rushing yards on 41 attempts in its win over Don Lugo.
Teyondre Coleman and Brian Jackson each scored two touchdowns and Shawn D’amato, Jojo Fierro and Jesse Semac found the endzone for the Saints, who improved to 4-2.
D’amato led the Saints with 11 carries for 187 yards.
Don Lugo played South Hills Friday night after Champion press time and will open its San Antonio League season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at home versus Claremont.
Girls golf
Ayala Fall Classic
Results from Monday’s Ayala High Girls Fall Classic held at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills
Top three teams: Santa Margarita 403, Edison 429, Torrance 437. Ayala (red), 10th, 478; Ayala (black), 21st, 643.
Top three individuals: Chloe Lam, Edison, 73; Elina Kuang, Murrieta Mesa, 75; Lauren Sammon, Vista Murrieta, 75.
Ayala (red) results: Meera Devine, 15th, 81; Jamie Park, 40th, 89; Samantha Fong, 63rd, 99; Julianna Limchu, 72nd, 102; Malaya Csupak, 85th, 107; Allyson Wu, 90th, 108.
Ayala (black) results: Bella Campagna, 106th, 119; Rebecca Liu, 114th, 126; Hannah Reyes, 115th, 128; Kailyn Dang, 116th, 130; Celeste Banuelos, 122nd, 140; Rachel Oh, 125th, 151.
Other Ayala results: Anastasia Oh, 121st, 139; Carolina Gil, 123rd, 145; Ruhani Sandhir, 124th, 147.
Cross country
Ambassdor League
Girls
Linfield Christian 27, Aquinas 59, Loma Linda Academy 68, Ontario Christian 75, Western Christian 128
Top 10 runners from Tuesday’s league meet at the Ben Clark Training Center in Riverside: Emma Lakatos, Linfield Christian, 19:15.2; Scarlett Welsome, Linfield Christian, 19:40.9; Elizabeth Baldwin, Loma Linda Academy, 20:01.4; Lola Martinez, Arrowhead Christian, 20:10.9; Caylyn Russell, Linfield Christian, 20:30.9; Mia Saenz, Aquinas, 20:32.2; Nicole Seheult, Loma Linda Academy, 20:50.8; Natalie Delgado, Ontario Christian, 20:57.4; Sylicia Murguia, Aquinas, 21:01.8; Hannah Barbieri, Linfield Christian, 21:07.9.
Other Ontario Christian finishers: Faith Gaudy, 11th, 21:44.8; Leann Frailing, 19th, 22:32.3; Sierra de los Rios, 20th, 22:40.8; Sarah Squyres, 26th, 23:59.8; Marian Mendoza, 27th, 24:06.8.
Boys
Woodcrest Christian 43, Ontario Christian 78, Aquinas 80, Linfield Christian 84, Arrowhead Christian Academy 95, Western Christian 122, Loma Linda Academy 192
Top 10 runners from Tuesday’s meet at Ben Clark Training Center in Riverside: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian, 15:52.1; Elijah McBroom, Arrowhead Christian, 16:11.4; Kai Newman, Linfield Christian, 16:31.1; Nathan Luce, Woodcrest Christian, 17:12.3; Gavin Turk, Woodcrest Christian, 17:16.2; Simon Gutierrez, Linfield Christian, 17:18.1; Logan Pledger, Linfield Christian, 17:36.0; Joshua Bennett, Aquinas, 18:04.8; Zach Calderon, Aquinas, 18:08.7; Nathan Forti, Western Christian, 18:09.6.
Ontario Christian finishers: Mario Balderas, 11th, 18:12.5; Logan Peters, 12th, 18:21.8; Aiden Thigpen, 13th, 18:23.2; Mitchell Windsor, 20th, 18:57.0; Ethan Esproles, 22nd, 19:06.3; Jaydyn Gallegos, 23rd, 19:10.1; William Gaudy, 40th, 21:29.5.
Temecula Twilight Invitational
Ayala High results from last Saturday’s meet at Galway Downs in Temecula
Boys Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 1st out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, 15th, 15:25.8; Nathan Tsai (17th, 15:28.3); Mateo Cole, 22nd, 15:34.5; Joshua Aguayo, 38th, 15:53.8; Christopher Sydnor, 41st, 15:58.7; Matthew Carcamo, 48th, 16:07.6; Dominic Ruiz, 59th, 16:24.1.
Girls Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 4th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, seventh, 17:52.2; Roxanne Ehrig, 23rd, 18:45.9; Madison Bravo, 35th, 19:06.2; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 39th, 19:15.3; Klarissa Mente, 40th, 19:19.2; Natalie Sumner, 57th, 19:50.5; Ava Cornell, 65th, 20:05.6.
Boys junior varsity
Team standings: 1st out of 22 teams.
Individual results: Alejandro Aparicio, fourth, 16:30.2; Evan Seki, fifth, 16:39.2; Damien Campos, sixth, 16:49.2; Joshua Arias, ninth, 17:01.7; Logan Berkley, 12th, 17:19.8; Aidan Ornelas, 34th, 18:02.2; Ian Facenda, 89th, 19:28.9; Brayden Lazewski, 97th, 19:43.5; Jonathan Moon, 196th, 27:05.3.
Girls junior varsity
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Jessica Cantu, first, 20:04.0; Angelina Sun, 52nd, 24:05.5; Mikayla Castillo, 58th, 24:18.6; Jasmine Morales, 108th, 27:24.6.
Boys sophomores
Team standings: 5th out of 11 teams.
Individual results: Caleb Ornelas, sixth, 16:50.0; Josh Berk, 15th, 17:35.0; Yazhid Grimaldi, 23rd, 17:58.6; Khalid Ibrahim, 39th, 18:57.1; Alexiey Casas, 48th, 19:26.1; Joaquin Ornelas, 81st, 20:55.2.
Girls sophomores
Team standings: 3rd out of four teams.
Individual results: Lauren Villegas, 10th, 22:32.6; Valeria Cabadas, 21st, 23:14.9; Clarisse Nikaido, 22nd, 23:18.7; Tatyana Vargas, 25th, 23:23.7; Rebecca Moon, 30th, 24:24.5; Kaitlyn Uesugi, 38th, 25:21.2.
Boys freshmen
Team standings: 6th out of 14 teams.
Individual results: Derek Campos, eighth, 18:15.6; Cristian Espinosa, 28th, 19:26.6; Mick Sumner, 40th, 19:56.2; Aiden Gonzalez, 53rd, 20:24.5; Richard Chen, 65th, 20:50.4; Jacob Sydnor, 143rd, 25:00.0.
Girls freshman
Team standings: 6th out of 10 teams.
Individual results: Audrey Hernandez, eighth, 21:55.0; Hannah Chang, 10th, 22:26.6; Jordan Gibson, 30th, 23:41.8; Jaclyn Galindo, 37th, 24:36.9; Laura Guo, 48th, 26:15.6; Gina Huang, 61st, 27:21.6; Katie Lemus, 87th, 32:05.1.
Girls volleyball
Nike Tournament of Champions, Arizona
Ontario Christian High scores from last weekend’s tournament in Phoenix, Arizona: Ontario Christian defeats Los Alamitos, 25-14, 25-22; Ontario Christian defeats Mountain View 25-22, 25-17; Ontario Christian defeats Mayfair 25-16, 25-16; Sunnyslope defeats Ontario Christian 25-19, 25-16; Cornerstone Christian defeats Ontario Christian 25-16, 25-14; Mountain View defeats Ontario Christian 25-21, 25-22; Bishop Gorman defeats Ontario Christian 26-24, 25-20.
Gabrielino Invitational
Ayala High scores from last Saturday’s tournament at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel: Ayala defeats Gabrielino, 25-19; Palm Desert defeats Ayala, 25-23; Crescenta Valley defeats Ayala 25-16, 20-25, 15-9.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Desert Christian Academy 25-13, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14
The Knights improved to 20-14 overall, 10-0 in league play, following Tuesday night’s four-set win against Desert Christian Academy. Ontario Christian will play second-place Western Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Western Christian High in Upland.
Palomares League
Alta Loma defeats Ayala 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Ayala fell to 1-6 in league matches Oct. 1 with a four-set loss to the Braves (16-12 overall, 4-3 in league).
Baseline League
Chino Hills defeats Rancho Cucamonga 25-20, 25-10, 25-20
Tehya Chadwick had 11 kills, Malena The’ added 10 kills and Taryn Saunders finished with five blocks in the Huskies’ win Tuesday over Rancho Cucamonga.
Upland defeats Chino Hills 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23
Chino Hills High’s Tehya Chadwick recorded 12 kills, seven blocks and 12 digs and Malena The’ had 10 kills and 10 digs in the Huskies’ four-set loss to Upland on Sept. 30.
Cierra Grant had four kills, six blocks and 17 assists, Alexis Athans finished with six kills and five blocks, Taryn Saunders had nine blocks, Paige Gutowski had 27 digs and Erin Lim recorded 10 digs and 16 assists for Chino Hills. Upland’s Brooke McKee had a game-high 20 kills and Riley Contreras had 19 kills for the Highlanders (18-3, 4-2).
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo defeats Chaffey, 3-0
Don Lugo remained undefeated in Mt. Baldy League games with Tuesday’s win against the Tigers.
Chino defeats Ontario, 3-0
Chino’s league record moved to 5-2 with Tuesday’s three-set win over Ontario (6-12, 1-6).
Don Lugo defeat Baldwin Park 25-8, 25-6, 25-7
Don Lugo improved to 9-4 overall, 6-0 in league matches Sept. 30, holding the Braves to 21 total points for a straight-sets victory inside the Don Lugo High gym.
Chino defeats Montclair, 3-1
Chino High’s Malani Johnson finished with 10 kills, Danielle Erlandson had eight kills and four blocks and Lyndsey Valverde recorded six kills Sept. 30 in the Cowboys’ four-set victory against Montclair.
Boys water polo
Baseline League
Damien 15, Chino Hills 10
The Huskies fell to 2-1 in league play Wednesday with a loss to Damien (1-2 in league). Collin White scored a game-high seven goals, Jamie Salazar scored three goals and Liam Gore and Lucas Gebhart scored two goals apiece for the Spartans.
Chino Hills High’s Jack Capasso led the Huskies with four goals. Tristian McCune and Cade Poulter added two goals apiece for Chino Hills, which is 15-11 overall this season.
Mt. Baldy League
Ontario 13, Chino 9
Ontario improved to 2-0 in league with a Sept. 30 four-goal victory over Chino (4-5, 1-1).
Villa Park Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Capistrano Valley 12, Chino Hills 8; Chino Hills 12, Esperanza 9; Edison 16, Chino Hills 8.
High school coaches can submit scores and stats to the Champion sports desk by email at sports@champion newspapers.com.
