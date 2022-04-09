Baseball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 8, Ontario 5
Rudy Padilla and Jason Casasola had two RBIs apiece and Anthony Vargas and Frank Trujillo each brought home a run Tuesday in the Cowboys’ win over the Jaguars.
Don Lugo 13, Chaffey 1
Don Lugo High’s Isaiah Figueroa homered and finished with game-high three RBIs, Julian Frias and Diego Cruz each went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Isaac Jimenez had two RBIs, and and Jaime Tamayo, Marcos Castaneda and Austin Moon each knocked in a run in the Conquistadores win Tuesday.
Chino 2, Colony 1 (8 innings)
Chino had six hits and walked five times in its eight-inning win over Colony April 1. Julian Ramirez finished with two hits and Anthony Vargas, E.J. Felix, Eduardo Soto and Frank Trujillo each had a hit for the Cowboys, who improved to 12-3, 5-1.
Don Lugo 5, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo pitcher Fredy Turcios tossed a complete game, striking out nine and allowing three hits in the Conquistadores’ shut out win April 1 against the Braves. Austin Moon homered and knocked in two runs, Isaiah Figueroa had a double and two RBIs, Logan Mikel went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Julian Frias had a triple for Don Lugo.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Chino Hills 2
The Huskies fell to 1-4 in league after Wednesday’s loss to the Cougars. Tate Shimao hit a home run and knocked in two runs and Aaron Whobrey and Noel Cesena each had two RBIs for Rancho Cucamonga.
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Chino Hills 2
Rancho Cucamonga’s Jonathan Manuel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Joshua Almeda had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs Monday to lead the Cougars past the Huskies.
Upland 8, Chino Hills 4 (9 innings)
Upland snapped a 2-2 tie with six runs in the ninth inning April 1 to defeat Chino Hills. Michael Bowers went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Jeremy Giesegh finished 2 for 5 with two runs score and Martin Hernandez, Diego Estrada, Joel Quemada and Joshua Angely each knocked in a run for the Highlanders.
Palomares League
Ayala 6, Alta Loma 4
Ayala’s Aiden Erlandson hit a single, triple and drove in two runs and Ethan Nunez and Anthony Domiguez each had two RBI in the Bulldogs win Tuesday over Alta Loma. Pitcher Andres Pasillas tossed 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, two walks and allowed six hits and one earned run in for Ayala in the victory.
Santa Ana Elks Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament: Ontario Christian 10, Anaheim 1; Mira Costa 8, Ontario Christian 5; El Segundo 18, Ontario Christian 2; West 11, Ontario Christian 6.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 5, Glendora 4
Ayala’s Taylor Black scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly ball by Ave Ramirez Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs to a one-run win over Glendora. Ramirez also homered in the first inning for Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 1, Chaffey 0
Mt. Baldy League leader Don Lugo improved to 7-1 in league with Monday’s shutout victory at Chaffey High in Ontario.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 8, Chino Hills 4
Etiwanda High’s Jailey Wilson doubled, homered and kncoked in two runs and Brisa Neal, Grace Valdivia and Elle Komara each had two RBIs in the Eagles victory Wednesday over Chino Hills.
Chino Hills 11, Rancho Cucamonga 7
The Huskies improved to 2-0 in league with Monday’s win over Rancho Cucamonga.
La Mirada Classic
Chino High scores from last week’s tournament: La Mirada 10, Chino 1; Sultana 4, Chino 3.
Michelle Carew Classic, Anaheim
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament: Grand Terrace 12, Chino Hills 4; Chino Hills 4, Notre Dame-Salinas 3 (8 innings); Chino Hills 10, Marina 4.
Nonleague
Hillcrest 21, Ontario Christian 3 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Ontario Christian led 2-0 after two innings until Hillcrest scored five runs in the third inning, six runs in the fourth inning and 10 runs in the fifth inning March 30 in a nonleague game. Hillcrest finished with 22 hits, including nine doubles and two triples. Isabel Villarreal went 5 for 5 with six RBIs and four runs scored, Mileena Magleby finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs and scored three runs, and Nayomi Pryor, Julia Hernandez, Melody Acevedo and Mattison Beliveau each had two RBIs for Hillcrest. Ontario Christian’s Kylie Maldonado led the Knights with two hits, including a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
Track and field
Baseline League
Chino Hills 91, Etiwanda 36 (girls)
Etiwanda 68, Chino Hills 59 (boys)
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet:
Girls— Chino Hills, 4x100m relay, 49.26; Karis Brown, 1,600m, 5:14.10; Makena Bailey, 100m hurdles, 16.78; Jordyn Thomas, 400m, 1:00.61; Riley Rivera, 800m, 2:27.56; Alyssah Johnson, 300m hurdles, 51.79; Jordyn Thomas, 200m, 26.46; Karis Brown, 3,200m, 11:51.29; Chino Hills, 4x400m relay, 4:11.66; Makena Bailey, high jump, 5-00; Erica Collins, shot put, 38-01.25; Erica Collins, discus, 107-00.50.
Boys—Aidan Gomez, 1,600m, 4:43.26; Joseph Bailey, 110m hurdles, 16.83; Isaiah Sherow, 400m, 52.31; Joseph Bailey, 300m hurdles, 41.59; Aidan Gomez, 3,200m, 10:18.01; Michael Lozano, high jump, 6-02.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 92, Ontario 44 (boys)
Chino 79, Ontario 57 (girls)
Chino High event winners from the March 31 meet:
Boys—Chino, 4x100m relay, 44.87; Adam Perez, 1,600m, 4:36.85; Daniel Venegas, 110m hurdles, 18.16; Daniel Nakashima, 100m, 11.66; Adam Perez, 800m, 2:06.86; Zachary Matlock, 300m hurdles, 43.33; Daniel Nakashima, 200m, 23.85; Rodrigo Aguilera, 3,200m, 10:38.74; Chino, 4x400m relay, 3:42.24; Zachary Matlock, long jump, 19-07; Xzavian Ochoa, triple jump, 39-03.50; Xzavian Ochoa, high jump, 5-08; Xzavian Ochoa, pole vault, 11-00.
Girls—Chino, 4x100m relay, 52.89; Mia Chavez, 1,600m, 5:09.88; Mia Chavez, 400m, 1:00.32; Mia Chavez, 800m, 2:20.64; Mia Chavez, 3,200m, 12:00.62; Chino, 4x400m relay, 4:30.92; Malani Johnson, triple jump, 29-00; Shannon Torres, high jump, 4-08; Alexis Wachowski, pole vault, 9-06; Brooklynn Bradley, shot put, 27-05.50; Brooklynn Bradley, discus, 88-03.
Ambassador League
Boys
Linfield Christian 190.5; Ontario Christian 150; Aquinas 91; Arrowhead Christian 64.50; Woodcrest Christian 45.50; Western Christian 28.50
Ontario Christian High top five event placers from the March 30 meet at Murrieta Mesa High School: Daniel Barron, second, 100m, 11.63; Joseph Mudawar, fourth, 200m, 24.44; Daniel Barron, fifth, 200m, 24.50; Aiden Thigpen, third, 400m, 54.46; Isaiah Baidoo, fifth, 400m, 55.55; Mario Balderas, fourth, 800m, 2:15.98; Mario Balderas, fourth, 1,600m, 5:07.78; Connor Dinco, fourth, 300m hurdles, 48.47; Daniel Barron, Luke Alvarez, Niko Crespo, Jack Molina, third, 4x100m relay, 45.55; Daniel Barron, Isaiah Baidoo, Niko Crespo, Jack Molina, third, 4x400m relay, 3:51.73; Aiden Thigpen, first, long jump, 19-01; Luke Alvarez, fourth, long jump, 18-00; Aiden Thigpen, fourth, triple jump, 36-03.50; Christian Burroughs, first, shot put, 53-01.50; Harrison Cornell, third, shot put, 43-07; Christian Burroughs, first, discus, 153-02.75; Harrison Cornell, second, discus, 140-10.50; William Azar, third, discus, 122-01; Michael Rowe, fifth, discus, 120-01.
Girls
Aquinas 156.50; Ontario Christian 149; Linfield Christian 135; Woodcrest Chrisitan 91.50; Western Christian 31; Arrowhead Christian 13
Ontario Christian High top five event placers from the March 30 meet at Murrieta Mesa High School:
Isabella Thomas, fourth, 100m, 13.30; Karlee Myers, fifth, 100m, 13.49; Rachel Aguilar, first, 200m, 26.06; Rachel Aguilar, first, 400m, 59.52; Kylie Unterkofler, third, 400m, 1:06.82; Leann Frailing, fifth, 400m, 1:07.43; Keegan Corley, second, 800m, 2:33.10; Keegan Corley, third, 1,600m, 5:44.47; Natalie Delgado, third, 3,200m, 13:14.21; Sierra De Los Rios, fourth, 3,200m, 13:42.13; Olivia DeGroot, third, 100m hurdles, 18.89; Kylie Unterkofler, second, 300m hurdles, 52.75; Rachel Aguilar, Isabella Thomas, Faith Gaudy, Karlee Myers, first, 4x100m relay, 51.04; Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Samantha Diener, Faith Gaudy, second, 4x400m relay, 4:21.22; Isabella Sanchez, first, high jump, 4-09; Amelia Don, second, high jump, 4-05; Kaileigh Myers, fifth, triple jump, 28-02; Rebecca Baker, fourth, discus, 78-08;
Covina Invitational
Chino High results from last Saturday’s meet at Covina District Stadium: Jordan Diaz, 41st, boys 1,600m, 4:57.36; Brooklynn Bradley, 23rd, girls 100m hurdles, 19.95; Alexis Wachowski, 15th, girls 400m, 1:06.28; Genesis Enriquez, 36th, girls 400m, 1:09.77; Zachary Matlock, ninth, boys 400m, 52.76; Malani Johnson, 13th, girls 100m, 13.31; Jenesiz Nunez, 65th, girls 100m, 15.86; Josiah Wade, 14th, boys 100m, 11.55; Jaden Jones, 81st, boys 100m, 13.04; Audrey Cuevas-Molina, 32nd, girls 300m hurdles, 1:03.51; Zachary Matlock, second, boys 300m hurdles, 42.68; Payton Montes, 22nd, girls 200m, 28.77; Josiah Wade, 17th, boys 200m, 23.95; Malani Johnson, eighth, girls long jump, 15-04.50; Genesis Enriquez, 32nd, girls long jump, 11-06; Jenesiz Nunez, 45th, girls long jump, 9-10; Cozmo Gallegos, 22nd, boys long jump, 17-05; Jaden Jones, 38th, boys long jump, 16-03.50; Malani Johnson, 10th, girls triple jump, 30-01.50;
Jaden Jones, 34th, boys triple jump, 30-09.50; Alexis Wachowski, fifth, girls pole vault, 10-00; Payton Montes, 18th, girls pole vault, 7-00; Andrea Ulloa, 23rd, girls pole vault, 6-06; Alyssa Bergiadis, 25th, girls shot put, 25-05; Brooklynn Bradley, 28th, girls shot put, 24-07.50; Itzel Corbera, 46th, girls shot put, 21-04; John Iniguez, 32nd, boys shot put, 35-10; Matthew Bergiadis, 33rd, 35-08; Sawyer Bradley, 57th, 31-09.75; Brooklynn Bradley, 15th, girls discus, 75-03; John Iniguez, 38th, boys discus, 95-10; Sawyer Bradley, 57th, boys discus, 78-00.
Boys golf
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 265, Chaffey 306
Chino’s Dallas Morales finished two-over-par Monday to lead the Cowboys (2-0 in league) past the Tigers.
