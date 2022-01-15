Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Aquinas 46, Ontario Christian 32
Ontario Christian High’s Matthew Ericson scored a team-high nine points Tuesday in the Knights’ loss to Aquinas (13-5, 6-0).
Ontario Christian 59, Western Christian 50
Trell Deaver scored 17 points, Matthew Ericson had 14 points and Cole Jones and Daveon Scott chipped in with 10 points apiece to lead Ontario Christian to a nine-point win Jan. 7 over Western Christian. Ericson and Gage Messick led Ontario Christian in rebounds with nine apiece and Scott three steals and two blocks in the victory. Western Christian’s Kreston Merveille had 18 points and Kyle Holland finished with 16 points for the Fighting Lancers.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 73, Aquinas 29
Knights’ junior Chloe Briggs had 35 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Shayla Gillmer added 13 points, 21 rebounds and four steals to lead Ontario Christian to a 44-point win over Aquinas. Dejah Saldivar finished with 11 points for Ontario Christian, which improved to 14-1 overall, 6-0 in league.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 69, Chino Hills 39
Chino Hills High’s Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 21 points and Leah Hudson added 11 points Tuesday night in the Huskies’ 30-point loss to the Eagles in a league game at the Chino Hills High gym. Erica Collins added five points and Arianna Roberts had one point for Chino Hills, which fell to 11-5 overall, 3-1 in league. Etiwanda, which led 19-3 after one quarter, remained undefeated at 12-0 overall, 3-0 in league.
Chino Hills 63, Rancho Cucamonga 21
Erica Collins finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals and Kyra Phaychanpheng had 21 points and seven steals in the Huskies’ Jan. 7 win at Rancho Cucamonga. Leah Hudson recorded 15 points, 11 steals and five rebounds for Chino Hills.
Nonleague
Cathedral Catholic 81, Ontario Christian 44
The Knights lost their first game of the 2021-22 season last Saturday, falling to Cathedral Catholic of San Diego at the Mater Dei Classic at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana. Shayla Gillmer had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Chloe Briggs had 13 points and seven rebounds for Ontario Christian, which was outscored 22-3 in the second quarter.
Boys soccer
Baseline League
Etiwanda 2, Chino Hills 1 (OT)
The Huskies lost their first league game of the season Wednesday, falling to the Eagles (6-4-2, 2-1) in overtime at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga. With the loss, Chino Hills fell to 8-3 overall, 2-1 in league.
Chino Hills 3, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Chino Hills High’s Nathan Heredia scored two goals, Matthew Silverio had a goal and assist and Matthew Page and Juan Zaragoza each recorded an assist in the Huskies’ shutout victory Jan. 6 over the Cougars.
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Claremont 2
Ayala’s Trisstian Hillenbrand and Evan Shin each scored a goal and Nikolas Dinh recorded an assist in Tuesday’s tie with the Wolfpack.
Ayala 2, Alta Loma 1
The Bulldogs scored two first-half goals and held onto defeat the Braves Jan. 7 at the Ayala High field.
Mt. Baldy League
Ontario 2, Don Lugo 1
Don Lugo’s Michael Portesi scored on an assist from Adam Mikdad and goal Omar Aguilera had four saves in the Conquistadores’ loss Tuesday to the Jaguars.
Ontario 3, Chino 0
The Cowboys fell to 1-5 overall, 0-2 in league with their Jan. 7 loss to the Jaguars (6-3-2, 1-1.)
Chaffey 5, Don Lugo 2
Don Lugo’s Jason Aviles and Emiliano Trujillo-Ibarra had one goal apiece and Alex Nieves and Jaydan Alvarez each recorded an assist in the Conquistadores’ (5-2-4, 0-2) loss Jan. 6 to Chaffey.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 5, Western Christian 0
Ontario Christian scored three first-half goals and added two goals in the final 40 minutes on Jan. 7 in its win over the Fighting Lancers.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Alta Loma 2, Ayala 0
Ayala fell to 0-3 in league, 3-9-2 overall with a Jan. 7 loss to Alta Loma, which improved to 6-1-1 overall, 2-0 in league.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 1, Chaffey 0
Gionna Diaz scored a goal on an assist from Anisa Guerrero in the Conquistadores’ Jan. 6 shutout victory over Chaffey to improve to 2-0 in league.
Chino 1, Ontario 1
Ontario’s Karla Montano Gutierrez scored a goal from an assist by Janet Aldape on Jan. 7 in the Jaguars’ tie with Chino.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 2, Chino Hills 1
Chino Hills led 1-0 at halftime but the Eagles scored two goals in the second half Wednesday to pull out a league win. Chino Hills fell to 6-7-2 overall, 0-2-1 with the loss and Etiwanda remained undefeated in league at 3-0. The Eagles improved to 11-2-1 overall this season.
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Chino Hills 2
Chino Hills fell to 0-1-1 in league with its Jan. 7 loss to Rancho Cucamonga (8-4-2, 1-1).
Ambassador League
Western Christian 3, Ontario Christian 0
Western Christian’s record improved to 7-0-1 overall, 6-0 in league with a Jan. 7 shutout victory against Ontario Christian (7-4, 3-3).
Girls water polo
Palomares League
Ayala 15, Claremont 10
The Bulldogs picked up their first league win of the season Monday afternoon with a five-goal victory over Claremont.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 7, Ontario 4
Chino remained undefeated in league with its Jan. 7 home win over Ontario. The Cowgirls improved to 7-4 overall, 2-0 in league with the victory.
Don Lugo 9, Chaffey 5
Don Lugo improved to 2-0 Jan. 7, defeating the Tigers at Chaffey High School in Ontario in league play. Chino and Don Lugo will play each other at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Chino High pool, 5472 Park Place, Chino.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 18, Don Lugo 7
Chino Hills, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section, defeated Don Lugo Wednesday to improve to 19-3 overall.
Don Lugo fell to 3-10 with the loss.
High school coaches can submit scores, stats and standings to the Champion sports desk by emailing sports@championnewspa pers.com or by calling (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
