Boys basketball
Baseline League
Chino Hills 70, Upland 56
Chino Hills opened league play Tuesday night with a 14-point win over Upland to improve to 9-7 overall, 1-0 in league.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 72, Baldwin Park 55
The Conquistadores defeated the Braves by 17 points Tuesday night to improve their record to 4-6 overall, 1-0 in the Mt. Baldy League standings.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 65, Ontario Christian 55
Ontario Christian fell to a 12-5 record, 3-2 in league with Tuesday’s 10-point loss to Arrowhead Christian (8-6, 3-2).
Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic
Ontario Christian High scores: Ontario Christian 67, Duarte 33; Ontario Christian 60, Baldwin Park 41; Ontario Christian 69, Chaffey 38; Ontario Christian 50, Workman 29 (championship game).
Chino High scores: Workman 57, Chino 54; Chino 62, Patriot 60; Chino 49, Riverside Prep 39; Chino 80, Chaffey 53 (third-place game).
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic
Ayala High scores: Ayala 75, El Cajon Christian 46; Victory Christian Academy 57, Ayala 53; Ayala 65, Vista 51; Ayala 55, Bishop’s 47.
The Classic at Damien
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills 54, George Washington Prep 39; San Gabriel Academy 71, Chino Hills 44; Chino Hills 66, Democracy Prep 57; Chino Hills 61, Hesperia 52.
Battle for the Ball
Don Lugo High scores: Glendora 57, Don Lugo 34; Don Lugo 43, Diamond Ranch 42.
Girls basketball
Baseline League
Chino Hills 50, Upland 31
Erica Collins finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals Tuesday night in the Huskies’ win over Upland. Leah added 15 points, four steals and two assists for Chino Hills, which improved to 10-4 overall, 1-0 in league.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 70, Baldwin Park 22
Don Lugo’s Maliyah Alvarez scored 27 points and eight steals and Elizabeth Camargo finished with 19 points and six assists Tuesday to lead the Conquistadores past the Braves to open the league season. Makena Encarnacion added 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Don Lugo.
Chino 52, Montclair 40
Chino snapped its five-game losing streak Tuesday in its league-opening victory over Montclair.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 96, Arrowhead Christian 21
The Knights improved to 13-0 overall, 5-0 in league play with Tuesday’s victory over Arrowhead Christian. Dejah Saldivar led the way with 24 points, Brooklyn Goedhart had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Shayla Gillmer finished with 17 points and nine rebounds and Chloe Briggs recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, 16 assists and six steals for Ontario Christian.
Ayala Best of the West
Ayala High scores: Hillcrest 66, Ayala 32; Riverside Poly 41, Ayala 30.
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills 53, San Bernardino 46; Chino Hills 57, Newport Harbor 35; Chino Hills 56, Hillcrest 35; Roosevelt 45, Chino Hills 44 (championship game).
Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic
Ontario Christian High scores: Ontario Christian 82, Duarte 40; Ontario Christian 88, Charter Oak 32; Ontario Christian 77, Cajon 43; Ontario Christian 71, Rowland 34 (championship game).
Glendora Tournament
Chino High scores: Glendora 74, Chino 35; Eisenhower 46, Chino 10; Yucaipa 57, Chino 47.
Don Lugo High scores: Yucaipa 33, Don Lugo 25; Glendora 57, Don Lugo 34.
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 1, Bonita 0
Ayala scored a first-half goal and went onto shutout the Bearcats Tuesday in a Palomares League game.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3, Upland 2
Nathan Heredia had a pair of goals, Matthew Silverio added a goal and Cory Hill and Juan Zaragoza each recorded an assist Tuesday to lead the Huskies past Upland.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 5, Chino 0
The Cowboys opened their Mt. Baldy League season Tuesday with a five-goal shut out loss to Montclair (6-4-1, 1-0).
Baldwin Park 3, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo High goalie Omar Aguilera made six saves but the Conquistadores were shut out by the Braves Tuesday.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 5, Ontario Christian 2
Ontario Christian fell to 0-3-2 in league with Tuesday’s loss to Arrowhead Christian (1-3-1).
Girls soccer
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 6, Ontario Christian 1
Arrowhead Christian (8-0, 5-0) scored four goals in the first half and added a pair of goals in the second half of Tuesday’s win over Ontario Christian (7-3, 3-2).
Baseline League
Chino Hills 1, Upland 1 (OT)
Chino Hills tied Upland Tuesday night to have their record go to 6-5-2 overall, 0-0-1 in league.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 6, Chino 0
Montclair improved to 4-2-1 overall, 1-0 in league after Tuesday’s shutout victory over Chino, which fell to 1-3 overall, 0-1 in league.
