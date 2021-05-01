Boys basketball
Palomares League
Glendora 58, Ayala 51
Ayala fell to 2-1 in league play with Tuesday’s loss to the Tartans (11-3, 2-0).
Ayala 50, Claremont 46
Ayala High’s Nathan Cipriano poured in a game-high 24 points and Jermaine Rogers added 12 points April 23 to lead the Bulldogs past the Wolfpack. Isaiah Love scored 22 points to lead Claremont.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 74, Baldwin Park 31
Chino’s Andrew Palacios scored 21 points, Jason Hillard had 18 points and Rudy Brown chipped in with 15 points Tuesday night in the Cowboys’ 43-point win over Baldwin Park.
Etiwanda 64, Chino Hills 58
Chino Hills led 17-13 after one quarter, but trailed 29-23 at halftime Tuesday in its six-point loss to the Eagles.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 59, Ontario Christian 46
Lee Bruinsma had 19 points and Ryan Freymond added 16 points, but the Knights couldn’t catch Aquinas Tuesday night in league play. Nick Hopkins scored a game-high 23 points for Aquinas.
Nonleague
Ayala 68, Western Christian 59
Dylan Vicario scored 14 points, Kyler Wong and Lloyd Sarmiento had 11 points apiece and Zach Murphy had 10 points to lead Ayala past Western Christian last Saturday. Kreston Mereille had a game-high 19 points for Western Christian.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 73, Aquinas 20
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored 22 points, Madeline Martinez had 19 points and Kailee Briggs finished with 17 points Tuesday in the Knights win over Aquinas.
Palomares League
Glendora 64, Ayala 51
Four Glendora players scored in double figures Tuesday, led by an 18-point game from senior Kennedy Pucci in the Tartans win over Ayala.
Claremont 59, Ayala 56
Claremont freshman Adrianna Torres scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, on April 23 in the Wolfpack’s win over Ayala.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 70, Baldwin Park 7
Chino scored the game’s first 30 points against Baldwin Park in its win Tuesday in league play.
Don Lugo 36, Ontario 31
Don Lugo’s Fiona Baracael scored 14 points in the Conquistadores’ win Tuesday against Ontario.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 65, Chino Hills 14
Chino Hills trailed 16-3 after one quarter, 36-7 at halftime and 47-10 at the end of three quarters in Tuesday’s loss to Etiwanda.
Chino Hills 54, Rancho Cucamonga 51
Chino Hills High freshman Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 19 points and Phoebe Jones added 16 points to pace the Huskies past the Cougars on April 23.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 66, Burroughs 63
Ontario Christian sophomore Chloe Briggs scored a game-high 46 points Wednesday night to lead the Knights past Burroughs High. Taryn Mouw added nine points and Madeline Martinez scored eight points for the Knights (9-0).
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 14, Alta Loma 8
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead in Wednesday’s victory over Alta Loma. Cole Koniarsky had two hits and three RBIs, Ty Borgogno and Mateo Matthews knocked in two runs apiece and Troy McCain had three hits for Ayala (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league.)
Ayala 6, Bonita 3
Ayala’s Jacob Badawi finished a single short of hitting for the cycle with a double, triple and homerun April 23 in the Bulldogs’ win over Bonita. Mateo Matthews homered and knocked in two runs and Cole Koniarsky had two hits and an RBI for Ayala, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 7, Chino 6 (8 innings)
Don Lugo tied the game in the top of the seventh inning and brought home in the game-winning run in the eighth April 23 for a win over Chino.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 9, Upland 2
Chino Hills High opened league play Monday with a win over Upland.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 2, Ontario Christian 1
Aquinas pitcher Eric Bitonti tossed a complete-game, four hitter and struck out eight to lead the Falcons.
Softball
Baseline League
Chino Hills 2, Upland 1
Upland committed two errors on the final play of the game, allowing Chino Hills to break a 1-1 tie and defeat the Highlanders Tuesday. Peyton Kelly had both RBIs for Chino Hills, including a game-tying hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Palomares League
Ayala 4, Alta Loma 2
Ayala’s Marissa Hassis singled, doubled and drove home three runs in the Bulldogs’ April 23 win over the Braves. Tehya Banks had an RBI and pitcher Karson Zavala tossed a complete-game, striking out six and allowing eight hits and two walks for Ayala.
Track and field
Baseline League
Boys
Rancho Cucamonga 97, Chino Hills 35
Chino Hills event winners from Tuesday’s league meet at Rancho Cucamonga HS: Donnie Parrish, 100m, 11.07; Riese Ili, 110m hurdles, 16.92; Riese Ili, 300m hurdles, 45.31.
Girls
Chino Hills 77, Rancho Cucamonga 56
Chino Hills event winners from Tuesday’s league meet at Rancho Cucamonga HS: Jordyn Thomas, 200m, 26.74; Isabella Duarte, 400m, 1:02.64; Makena Bailey, 100m hurdles, 18.95; Chino Hills, 4x400m, 4.28:05; Ashley Mayes, high jump, 4-10; Jordyn Thomas, triple jump, 14-07; Makena Bailey, triple jump, 32-05.
Ambassador League, Boys
Ontario Christian 234, Aquinas 144.5,
Arrowhead Christian 57, Linfield Christian 48.5, Western Christian 22
Ontario Christian High event winners from last Saturday’s league meet at Aquinas High in San Bernardino: Aidan Vorster, 800m, 2:07.78; Aidan Vorster, 1,600m, 4:41.18; Aidan Vorster, 3,200m, 12:06.87; Micah Beldon, 110m hurdles, 16.62; Micah Beldon, 300m hurdles, 44.97; Edward Frailing, Micah Rhorer, Mario Balderas, Aidan Vorster, 4x400m, 3:51.51; Micah Beldon, high jump, 5-04; Christian Burroughs, shot put, 54-07 (school record, previous record was Steve Brandsma, 1973, 49-11.5); Christian Burroughs, discus, 157-09.75 (school record, previous record was Eugene Verkaik, 2000, 150-04.)
Ambassador League, Girls
Ontario Christian 174, Linfield Christian 165.50; Aquinas 124.50;
Arrowhead Christian 30, Western Christian 13
Ontario Christian event winners from last Saturday’s meet at Aquinas High in San Bernardino: Rachel Aguilar, 400m, 1:00.06 (school record, previous record was Staci Arthur, 1985, 1:00.25); Rachel Aguilar, 800m, 2:30.18; Emma Kirstenpfad, 3,200m, 15:29.51; Sydney Peters, 300m hurdles, 57.03; Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Kendra Fair, Natalie Delgado, 4x400m, 4:33.45; Sydney Peters, high jump, 4-04.
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Glendora 0
Nick Dinh and Thomas Calagna had one goal apiece for the Bulldogs during Wednesday’s win against Glendora.
Ayala 1, Claremont 0
Ayala improved to 6-3-2 overall, 4-2-1 in league with its April 23 win.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Ontario 0
Chino High’s Adrian-Antonio Lopez and Hector Arellanes each had a goal Tuesday and goalie Ian Salmeron-Garcia made six saves in the Cowboys’ shutout victory against the Jaguars.
Chaffey 2, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo fell to 0-7 in league play with Tuesday’s shutout loss to the Tigers.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 1, Chino Hills 0
Chino Hills fell to 3-6 overall, 1-5 in league with an April 23 loss to the Cougars.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 8, Chaffey 0
Don Lugo improved to 7-1 overall with Tuesday’s eight-goal rout of the Tigers.
Chino 1, Ontario 0
Chino scored a first-half goal Tuesday in its shutout victory over Ontario.
