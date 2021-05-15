High school sports schedule for May 15-22. Home games are listed in capital letters. Game times, locations and dates are subject to change because of COVID-19 protocols or teams deciding to change their schedules.
Baseball
May 15— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Valley View (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
May 17—CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.
May 18—Chino Hills at Damien, 3:15 p.m.
May 19— AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:30 p.m.
May 20— Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
May 21—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
May 22—Ayala at Yucaipa, 11 a.m.
Softball
May 15—CHINO HILLS vs. Orange Lutheran, 10 a.m.
May 18—CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
May 19—Ayala at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:30 p.m.
May 20— Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
May 21—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
May 15—AYALA vs. Patriot, 2:30 p.m.
May 17—CHINO vs. Chaffey, 4:45 p.m.
May 18—Ayala at Colony, 6:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian, 7:30 p.m.
May 20—AYALA vs. Bonita, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
May 18—Ayala at Colony, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian, 6 p.m.
May 19—DON LUGO vs. Bishop Amat, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Sonora, 7 p.m.
May 20—AYALA vs. Bonita, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
May 21—Chino Hills at Los Osos, 4:45 p.m.
Boys soccer
May 15—Ayala at Montclair, 5 p.m.
May 19— CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal games, teams and times to be announced.
May 22—CIF-Southern Section semifinals, teams and times to be announced.
Girls soccer
May 18— CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal games, teams and times to be announced.
May 22—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and time to be announced.
Track and field
May 15—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 9 a.m.
May 18—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
May 22—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Claremont High School, 10 a.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Aquinas High School, 8 a.m.
Boys golf
May 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 3:15 p.m.
May 18—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:45 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:30 p.m.
May 20—Ayala at Bonita, 3:45 p.m.
Girls golf
May 17—Ayala in Ayala Girls Tournament at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills, 8 a.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Ranch, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills in Baseline League finals, TBA.
May 18—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:45 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, TBA.
May 20—AYALA vs. Bonita, TBA.; Chino at West Covina, TBA,
Swimming
May 18—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, 3:30 p.m.
May 20—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, 3:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
May 15— CIF-Southern Section brackets will be announced at 11 a.m. at cifss.org.
May 17—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams and times to be announced.
May 18—CIF Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
May 20—CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Boys tennis
May 17—CIF-Southern Section brackets will be announced at 11 a.m. at cifss.org.
May 18—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams and times to be announced.
May 20—CIF Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
May 22—CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls tennis
May 17— CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal matches, teams and times to be announced.
May 19—CIF-Southern Section semifinal matches, teams and times to be announced.
May 21—CIF-Southern Section finals, teams and times to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.