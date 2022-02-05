Wrestling
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet
Chino High scores from last Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Div. 5 Dual Meet at Mayfair High School in Lakewood: Chino 60, Fullerton 24; Chino 64, Norwalk 12; Westminster 35, Chino 33.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 68, Chaffey 56
The Cowboys improved to 10-2 overall, 7-1 in league with Tuesday’s win against the Tigers. Chino captured the Mt. Baldy League title for the second straight season after second-place Don Lugo High fell to Montclair Tuesday night, 45-34.
Chino 57, Baldwin Park 54
Chino High’s Andrew Palacios-DeLeon scored 23 points and Manuel Alba had 13 points in the Cowboys’ win over Baldwin Park at Toyota Arena in Ontario last Saturday. Chino outscored Baldwin Park, 19-14, in the fourth quarter. Nathan Serrano finished with 23 points to lead Baldwin Park.
Chaffey 71, Don Lugo 69
Don Lugo fell to 6-2 in league with Monday’s two-point loss to the Tigers.
Don Lugo 51, Ontario 47
The Conquistadores kept the Jaguars out of the win column in Mt. Baldy League games last Saturday with a four-point win at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Palomares League
Ayala 61, Glendora 60
Ayala rallied from a late six-point deficit Tuesday night to defeat Glendora at the Ayala High gym. Jermaine Rogers scored a game-high 24 points and Zack Murphy scored 23 points for the Bulldogs, who won their 20th game of the 2021-22 season.
Ayala 70, Claremont 47
The Bulldogs ended the game on a 19-4 run Sunday afternoon to defeat the Wolfpack by 23 points at the Ayala High gym. Dylan Victorio had a team-high 14 points, Emilio Varner and Kyler Wong scored 12 points apiece and Jermaine Rogers scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.
Ayala 75, Claremont 66
The Bulldogs led 41-29 at halftime of their Jan. 28 win over Claremont in league play.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 60, Western Christian 47
Matthew Ericson led Ontario Christian Tuesday night with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Daveon Scott scored 14 points with four rebounds to lead the Knights past Western Christian.
Girls basketball
Chino 32, Chaffey 24
The Cowgirls captured the Mt. Baldy League title Tuesday night with an eight-point win over Chaffey. Genesis Enriquez and Kimberly Day led the Cowgirls with 19 points apiece and Lyndsey Valverde added 13 points for Chino, who improved to 13-9 overall, 9-0 in league.
Montclair 48, Don Lugo 39
Elizabeth Camargo and Makena Encarnacion each scored 11 points, but the Conquistadores fell to the Cavaliers Tuesday night.
Chino 73, Baldwin Park 16
Chino High’s Genesis Enriquez scored a game-high 20 points, Lyndsey Valverde had 16 points, Kimberly Day finished with 13 points and Malani Johnson had 11 points Jan. 29 in the Cowgirls’ 57-point victory against Baldwin Park.
Don Lugo 53, Chaffey 35
Elizabeth Camargo had 23 points and Maliyah Alvarez finished with 19 points to lead Don Lugo past the Tigers on Monday.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 75, Western Christian 22
Ontario Christian captured the Ambassador League title for the third straight season, defeating Western Christian Tuesday by 53 points. Shayla Gillmer scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and Cindy Jiang and Kailee Briggs added 10 points apiece for Ontario Christian.
Ontario Christian 66, Arrowhead Christian 35
Shayla Gillmer finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Brooklyn Moore scored 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting to lead Ontario Christian past Arrowhead Christian on Jan. 28. The Knights led 24-2 after one quarter and 42-10 at halftime.
Palomares League
Glendora 77, Ayala 49
The Bulldogs fell to 0-7 in league with Tuesday’s loss to Glendora.
Claremont 61, Ayala 31
Claremont’s Maryah Anderson scored 17 points and Sidney Sparks added 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds Jan. 28 to lead the Wolfpack past Ayala.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 91, Chino Hills 26
Chino Hills’ Kyra Phaychanpheng finished with 13 points and Erica Collins had eight points in the Huskies’ 65-point loss to league-leader Etiwanda on Jan. 29. Etiwanda led 27-8 after one quarter, 49-13 at halftime and 76-18 at the end of three quarters.
Boys soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Chaffey 1, Chino 0
Chaffey’s Jose Ardon scored the game’s only goal on an assist from David Garcia in the Tigers’ victory over Chino on Monday.
Montclair 2,
Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo High goalie Omar Aguilera had seven saves Monday in the Conquistadores’ shutout loss to the Cavaliers.
Palomares League
Ayala 1, Glendora 0
Ayala’s Nick Dinh scored a goal on an assist from David Martinez Tuesday night in the Bulldogs’ victory over Glendora.
Claremont 2, Ayala 1
Ayala fell to 4-4-8 overall, 2-2-3 in league with a Jan. 27 loss to Claremont.
Girls soccer
Don Lugo 2, Montclair 1
Don Lugo clinched at least a share of the Mt. Baldy League title Monday afternoon with a one-goal victory over Montclair. Gionna Diaz scored both goals for Don Lugo, which improved to 11-3-1 overall, 8-0 in league.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Chaffey 1
Chino improved to 4-6-2 overall, 3-4-2 in league with Monday’s win over Chaffey (4-11-2, 0-7-1).
Palomares League
Ayala 3, Glendora 0
The Bulldogs led 1-0 at halftime before scoring a pair of second-half goals Tuesday in their victory over Glendora.
Claremont 2, Ayala 1
Claremont remained undefeated this season at 17-0-1 overall, 8-0 in league with its Jan. 29 one-goal victory over the Bulldogs (6-11-2, 3-5).
Baseline League
Etiwanda 2, Chino Hills 1
Etiwanda (16-2-1, 8-0) had one goal in each half during the victory Jan. 28 over Chino Hills.
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 5, Chaffey 1
Chino clinched the Mt. Baldy League championship Jan. 28 with a four-goal win over Chaffey to improve their record to 13-4 overall, 8-0 in league.
Palomares League
Glendora 16, Ayala 8
Glendora’s Hailey Andress scored seven goals and had five assists and Jezreel Gomez finished with four goals and an assist Monday to lead the Tartans (20-5, 7-1) past Ayala (11-10, 2-6).
Baseline League
Upland 8, Chino Hills 7
The Huskies fell to 19-8 overall, 2-6 in league with a Jan. 27 loss to the Highlanders.
