Boys golf
CIF-SS Team Division Finals
Division 4
Team standings: Chino Hills (2nd out of 20 teams).
Individual results: Jonah Camarillo 69, Patrick Lagura 70, Spencer Ramirez 76, Shane Jacobus 79, Colby Del Duca 86, Hayden Ihde 88.
Division 1
Team standings: Ayala (tied-16th out of 18 teams).
Individual results: Tyler Hsieh 73, Zachary Quezada 84, Anthony Reynoso 85, Daniel Choi 90, Joe McCormick 99, Julian Rocha 102.
Division 3
Team standings: Ontario Christian (15th out of 18 teams)
Individual results: Jackson Anema 82, Quintin Fikse 82, Carston Gayton 87, Ethan Cobb 88, Elias Cobb 89.
Baseball
Division 1
Ayala 3, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 2
Ayala’s Jacob Badawi homered and Ty Borgogno had two hits in the Bulldogs’ win Tuesday. The Bulldogs Ayala played at Corona High in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon after Champion press time.
Division 3
Fountain Valley 3, Chino Hills 2
Fountain Valley scored three runs in the fourth inning and held off the Huskies Tuesday afternoon. Chino Hills outhit Fountain Valley, 7-3.
Division 5
Arlington 9, Ontario Christian 1
Ontario Christian had its season end Tuesday with an eight-run loss at Arlington High in Riverside.
Softball
Division 1
Roosevelt 7, Chino Hills 6
Chino Hills had its season end Thursday afternoon with a semifinal playoff game loss to the Mustangs. The Huskies finish their season at 20-6 and as the 14th-ranked team in California, according to maxpreps.com. Roosevelt will play Esperanza for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title on Friday, June 18 or Saturday, June 19. Esperanza defeated Norco, the No. 2-ranked team in California, in the other semifinal Thursday.
Chino Hills 7, Mater Dei 3
Chino Hills scored five unanswered runs in the final two innings to defeat the Monarchs in a second-round game at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana.
Chino Hills 10, South Torrance 0 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Chino Hills’ Maria Luna, Kayla Chavez, Payton Kelly and Mykenzie Hanna homered last Saturday in the Huskies’ second-round win over South Torrance. Luna tossed five innings and did not allow a hit in the victory.
Roosevelt 4, Ayala 0
Roosevelt scored a run in each of the second and third innings and added two runs in the fifth in their shut out victory last Saturday over Ayala. Aleanna Ramirez finished with two hits for the Bulldogs (16-4, 13-2).
Division 3
Redondo Union 7, Don Lugo 5
Redondo Union rallied from a 5-4 deficit with three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off a late push from Don Lugo to earn a quarterfinals win on the Don Lugo field.
Ellie Garcia hit her 16th home run and Ovionna Hayes homered for Don Lugo, which end their season at 20-5. Redondo Union scored two runs in the first and two runs in the second before scoring three in the seventh.
Don Lugo 7, Charter Oak 3
Don Lugo’s Ellie Garcia hit her 15th home run of the season and Sienna Vasquez and Karra Leeger each knocked in two runs in the Conquistadores’ second-round win last Saturday.
Cerritos 12, Chino 1
Cerritos scored five first-inning runs and led 8-1 after five innings in its second-round win last Saturday over Chino.
Division 5
Ocean View 13, Ontario Christian 2
Ocean View pitcher Desyree Arizmendi struck out 14 and allowed two hits and a walk in the Seahawks win over Ontario Christian last Saturday in a second-round game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.