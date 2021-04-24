Baseball
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 8, Ontario Christian 7
Arrowhead Christian’s Nick Martinez went 3 for 4 with four RBIs in the Eagles win Monday over Ontario Christian.
Palomares League
Ayala 8, Colony 0
Ayala High pitcher Thomas Cerecedes tossed six scoreless innings, struck out five and allowed three hits in the Bulldogs’ win Wednesday over Colony. Mateo Matthews homered and had three RBIs, Cole Koniarsky finished with two singles, a double and two RBIs and Anthony Dominguez, Ryan Moreno and Bryan Yang each knocked in a run for Ayala, which is currently ranked No. 1 in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section polls.
Ayala 9, Glendora 5
Ayala scored six first inning runs and Mateo Matthews, Ryan Moreno and Marcus Galvan each knocked in two runs April 16 in the Bulldogs’ win over Glendora. Jacob Badawi hit a solo home run and Troy McCain and Damien Delgadillo had an RBI apiece for Ayala, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.
Mt. Baldy League
Chaffey 4, Chino 0
Chino was held to one hit Wednesday in its shutout loss to the Tigers.
Don Lugo 11, Ontario 3
Don Lugo’s Mayson Baez and JoJo Galindo each knocked in a pair of runs April 16 in the Conquistadores’ victory over the Jaguars. Marcos Castaneda, Mario Barrigan, Austin Moon, Isaiah Figueroa and Logan Mikel each knocked in a run for Don Lugo (8-5, 3-1).
Chino 13, Baldwin Park 5
Chino improved to 5-6 overall, 2-1 in league with an April 16 win over Baldwin Park.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 23, Desert Christian Academy 0
Ontario Christian improved to 9-4 overall, 2-1 in league play with Wednesday’s shutout victory over Desert Christian Academy, which fell to 1-6 overall, 0-3 in league.
Softball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 7, Arrowhead Christian 3
Ontario Christian pitcher Xoe Ulloa went seven innings and struck out nine in the Knights’ win Monday over Arrowhead Christian.
Palomares League
Ayala 7, Bonita 0
Bulldogs pitcher Emily Leavitt struck out 13 hitters and allowed two hits, and Tehya Banks and Alyssa Alano had two hits apiece for Ayala in its win Wednesday.
Ayala 6, Colony 0
Ayala’s Madison Zaro had two hits and two RBIs and Allyssa Alano, Karson Zavala and Taylor Black each knocked in a run April 16 in the Bulldogs’ shutout victory against Colony.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 29, Montclair 4
Don Lugo (8-3 overall, 4-0 in league) stayed undefeated in league play with Wednesday’s 25-run victory over the Cavaliers (2-2). The Conquistadores traveled to Chino High Friday after Champion press time.
Chaffey 11, Chino 5
Chino fell to 3-1 in league Wednesday with a loss to the Tigers.
Nonleague
Ayala 8, Walnut 0
Ayala sophomore pitcher Karson Zavala improved her season record to 2-0 with Monday’s shutout win against Walnut. Tehya Banks finished with a single, double, triple with three runs scored and two RBIs, Marissa Hassis went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Emily Leavitt had an RBI triple for Ayala (4-0).
Chino 9, Cajon 4
Chino defeated the Cowboys Monday afternoon to improve to 5-1 overall.
Ayala 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Aleanna Ramirez had two hits and three RBIs, Emily Leavitt finished 2 for 3, including a home run, with two RBIs and Marissa Hassis had three hits in Ayala’s win last Saturday. Leavitt also struck out 19 hitters from the mound, allowing two hits and an unearned run to pick up the win.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 78, Montclair 71
Chino outscored Montclair 38-32 in the second half to pull out a seven-point win Tuesday to open its 2021 season.
Palomares League
Ontario Christian 73, Arrowhead Christian 58
Ontario Christian led 40-25 at halftime and improved to 7-2 overall, 4-1 in league play with Tuesday night’s win over Arrowhead Christian.
Nonleague
Ayala 71, Covina 52
Ayala High’s Jermaine Rogers scored 24 points and Dylan Vicario had 12 points last Saturday in the Bulldogs’ win over Covina.
Ayala 61, Don Lugo 52 (OT)
Aydan Baik had 15 points, Jermaine Rogers scored 14 points and Zach Murphy added 11 points to lead the Bulldogs over Don Lugo in overtime on April 156.
Whittier Christian Showcase
Ontario Christian 50, San Gabriel Academy 47
Lee Bruinsma finished with 12 points and six rebounds, Ricky Freymond added 11 points and eight rebounds and Ryan Freymond scored 10 points for Ontario Christian in its three-point victory last Saturday over San Gabriel Academy at the Whittier Christian Showcase in La Habra.
Santiago 51, Chino Hills 50
The Huskies were outscored 31-20 in the second half of its April 15 loss to Santiago High of Corona.
Girls basketball
Palomares League
Ayala 87, Alta Loma 29
Ayala led 40-6 after one quarter and 65-12 at halftime in Tuesday’s win over the Braves.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 55, Upland 42
Chino Hills High’s Leah Hudson scored a team-high 17 points in the Huskies’ win Tuesday. Kyra Phaychanpheng added 12 points and Phoebe Jones had 11 points for Chino Hills (2-1, 1-0).
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 44, Montclair 42
Chino opened its 2021 season Tuesday night with a two-point win over the Cavaliers inside the Chino High gym. Montclair fell to 2-2 with the loss.
Don Lugo 69, Baldwin Park 30
Don Lugo’s Reanna Reola scored 34 points on 13 of 25 shooting, including seven 3-pointers, and Fiona Baracael had a quadruple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists Tuesday night to lead the Conquistadores to a league victory over Baldwin Park. Makena Encarnacion added 11 points for Don Lugo (1-3, 1-0).
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 84, Arrowhead Christian 26
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored 39 points, Kailee Briggs had 17 points and Madeline Martinez connected on five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points Tuesday night in the Knights’ win over Arrowhead Christian.
Nonleague
Ayala 64, Don Lugo 40
Ayala began its season April 16 with a 24-point win over Don Lugo. Don Lugo’s Reanne Reola scored 20 points for the Conquistadores.
Roosevelt 59, Chino Hills 47
Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins scored 16 points, but the Huskies fell to Roosevelt High of Corona on April 16.
Chino Hills 72, Don Lugo 18
Kyra Phaychanpheng scored a game-high 17 points, Erica Collins had 14 points, Grace Tran added 12 points and Phoebe Jones chipped in with 11 points to lead the Huskies past Don Lugo on April 14. Reanne Reola scored eight points to lead Don Lugo.
Track and field
Ambassador League, boys
Ontario Christian 205.50, Aquinas 132,
Linfield Christian 71.50, Arrowhead Christian 58, Western Christian 11
Ontario Christian athletes finishing in top three in events during Tuesday’s league meet at Aquinas High in San Benardino: 100m: Tyler Ford, second, 11.84; 200m: Tyler Ford, third, 24.46; 400m: Edward Frailing, second, 58.83; 1,600m: Aidan Vorster, first, 4:34.76; 3,200m: Aidan Vorster, first, 9:57.18; 110m hurdles: Micah Beldon, first, 16.82; 300m hurdles: Aaron Yang, second, 48.11; 4x100m: Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford, Edward Frailing, Kristopher Campbell, second, 46.54; 4x400m: Edward Frailing, Tyler Ford, Aidan Vorster, Mario Balderas, first, 4:02.05; High jump: Micah Beldon, first, 5-04; Long jump: Edward Frailing, first, 19-05.50 and Joshua Wolfhope, third, 17-10; Triple jump: Micah Beldon, third, 36-02.50; Jacob Monarrez, second, 40-05.50 and Luke Lin, third, 38-09.50; Discus: Luke Lin, first, 134-09.50; Jared Gaudy, second, 97-02.50, Michael Rowe, third, 93-04.
Ambassador League, girls
Ontario Christian 142.50, Linfield Christian 139.50, Aquinas 134, Arrowhead Christian 84, Western Christian 10
Ontario Christian athletes finishing in the top three in events during Tuesday’s league meet at Aquinas High in San Bernardino: 400m: Rachel Aguilar, first, 1:00.38 and Samantha Diener, second, 1:06.68; 800m: Rachel Aguilar, 800m, 2:29.01; 300m hurdles: Sydney Peters, second, 56.87; 4x400m: Kendra Fair, Taryn Galindo, Samantha Diener, Rachel Aguilar, first, 4:25.64; High jump: Sydney Peters, second, 4-06 and Amelia Don, third, 4-04; Long jump: Taryn Galindo, second, 14-03.25; Shot put: Madison Bachar, third, 26-09.
Baseline League, boys
Upland 66, Chino Hills 52
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: 1,600m: Aiden Gomez, 4:52.62; 800m: Samuel Uribe, 2:10.58; 3,200m: Aiden Gomez, 10:39.24; 4x400m: Chino Hills ‘B’, 3:57.24; High jump: Riese Ili, Chino Hills, 5-06; Shot put: Tyler Poon, 35-07; Discus: Johnathan Dvorak, 103-07.50.
Baseline League, girls
Upland 75, Chino Hills 63
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet: 1,600m: Karis Brown, 5:28.59; 400m: Isabella Duarte, 1:02.97; 800m: Alayna McGary, 2:28.73; 3,200m: Karis Brown, 11:42.25; 4x400m: Chino Hills, 4:19.28; High jump: Makena Bailey, 5-00.
Palomares League
Ayala High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet at Alta Loma High: girls 4x100m; Ayala, 50.00; boys 4x100m: Ayala, 44.50; boys’ 1,600m: Mateo Cole, 4:45.10; boys 110m hurdles: Xavier English, 16.84; girls 400m: Samyra Smith, 57.43; boys 400m: Ted Woodbury, 51.60; girls 100m: Lauren McBride, 12.76; boys 100m: Chase Mars, 11.01; girls 800m: Shaina Berk, 2:27.60; girls 300m hurdles: Ariana Gonzalez, 47.01; boys 300m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, 44.63; girls 200m: Kayla McBride, 25.50; boys 200m: Chase Mars, 22.35; girls 3,200m: Shaina Berk, 11:39.39; boys 3,200m: Yael Grimaldi, 9:40.97; girls 4x400m: Ayala, 4:08.40; boys 4x400m: Ayala, 3:44.00; girls long jump: Carol Nasr, 12-06; boys long jump: Marcus Monroe, 21-03; girls triple jump: Rochelle Henare, 32-11; boys triple jump: Xavier English, 40-06.25; girls high jump: Ariana Gonzalez, 5-02; boys high jump: Marcus Monroe, 6-03; girls pole vault: Madeline Seifert, 11-03; girls shot put: Summer McNeal, 33-10.50; boys shot put: Vincent Arreguin, 41-09; girls discus: Summer McNeal, 105-02.50; boys discus: Xavier English, 139-02.
Boys golf
Palomares League
Ayala 211, Alta Loma 256
Ayala’s Daniel Choi and Tyler Hsieh tied for medalist honors Monday in the Bulldogs’ win over Alta Loma.
Nonleague
Ayala 211, Ontario Christian 218
Tyler Hsieh won medalist honors with a one-over 37 April 14 to lead Ayala past Ontario Christian.
Girls golf
Nonleague
Chino Hills 216, Glendora 244
Chino Hills High senior Catherine Li won medalist honors with a 39 on April 14 to lead the Huskies past the Tartans.
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 3, Alta Loma 2
Christopher Udo scored the game-winning goal Wednesday afternoon to lift the Bulldogs past the Braves. Brandon Soto and Tristian Hillebrand each had a goal and David Martinez and Johnny Guerrero had one assist apiece for Ayala.
Claremont 5, Ayala 2
Claremont (4-1-3, 3-0-1) scored four of its five goals Monday in the second half of its win over Ayala (4-3-2, 2-2-1).
Ayala 0, Bonita 0
The Bulldogs and Bearcats battled to a scoreless tie April 16 in a league game played at the Ayala High stadium.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Don Lugo 0
Alejandro Covarrubias and Martin Arellano each had a goal and Diego Camarena recorded two assists for Chino in its win Tuesday over Don Lugo.
Chino 2, Chaffey 0
Chino’s Adrian-Antonio Lopez scored two goals and Aaron Loza and Alejandro Covarrubias each recorded an assist in the Cowboys’ shutout win April 15.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Alta Loma 2, Ayala 0
Ayala fell to 5-1-1 in league with Wednesday’s loss to the Braves. Alta Loma improved to 4-1-2 overall, 4-1-1 in league with the victory.
Ayala 2, Bonita 0
Ayala improved to 8-2-1 overall, 5-0-1 in league with its April 16 shutout of the Bearcats.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 4, St. Lucy’s 1
Chino Hills snapped a six-game league losing streak April 14 with a three-goal victory over the Regents.
High school coaches can submit scores and stats to the Champion by email to sports@championnewspapers.com.
