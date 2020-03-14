Girls soccer
CIF State South Region Division V title game
Gabrielino 4, Ontario Christian 0
Gabrielino finished off an undefeated season last Saturday, capturing the CIF State South Region Division V title with a shutout win over Ontario Christian.
With the win, Gabrielino ends its season at 23-0-2. Ontario Christian finishes its season at 19-9.
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 11, Claremont 3
Luke Solis drove in three runs and Troy McCain had two RBIs in the Bulldogs win over Claremont on March 5. Ty Borgogno and Cole Koniarsky each had two hits and scored two runs for Ayala.
Frosh score: Claremont 7, Ayala 3.
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 4, Chino 3
Chino’s Pastor Valdez had two doubles, a single and had two RBIs Monday in the Cowboys’ loss to Diamond Bar.
Frosh score: Diamond Bar 10, Chino 7.
Don Lugo 5, Chaffey 3
Connor Burns had two RBIs and David Vizcaino had a two-run single March 5 to lead Don Lugo past Chaffey. Don Lugo pitcher Johnnie Valdez tossed 6 2/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed six hits and three runs in the victory.
Frosh score: Chaffey 8, Don Lugo 7.
Ontario 3, Chino 1
Chino’s Isaac Ruiz had an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, but the Cowboys fell to the Jaguars on March 5.
Junior varsity score: Chino 11, Ontario 3.
Frosh score: Chino 12, Ontario 2.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 3, Ontario 0
Ontario Christian pitcher Dylan Schwartz tossed a complete-game, no-hitter and walked one in the Knights’ win last Saturday over Ontario. Schwartz recorded nine strikeouts, freshman Steven Jones had two RBIs and senior Ryan Mendez homered for Ontario Christian in the win.
Ontario Christian 3, Ontario 0
Eli Stool drove in two runs, Cole Nachreiner had an RBI and pitcher Ryan Poling threw six innings, struck out nine and allowed two hits to lead the Knights past Ontario last Saturday.
Ayala 7, Valencia 4
Ayala’s Sean McLeod and Cole Koniarsky had two hits and two RBIs apiece and Mateo Matthews, Connor Valenzuela and Damien Delgadillo each drove in a run last Saturday in the Bulldogs’ (9-0) win at Valencia High in Valencia. Ayala is currently ranked ninth in the nation on the Maxpreps Xcellent 25 Writers’ poll.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 5, Valencia 1.
Chino HIlls 9, Temescal Canyon 2
The Huskies scored four of its nine runs in the fifth inning and their pitchers held Temescal Canyon to two hits last Saturday for a nonleague victory.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 3, Claremont 0
Ayala pitcher Emily Leavitt tossed a complete-game three hitter and struck out 10 and Tatiana Garcia had a double and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ win March 5 against Claremont. Alyssa Gonzales added an RBI single for Ayala in the win.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 5, Claremont 0.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 8, Chaffey 2
Don Lugo’s Sarah Velasquez had a team-high three hits and knocked in a run and Morgan Flexser, Ellie Garcia and Mackenzie Aguilera had one RBI apiece March 5 in the Conquistadores’ win over the Tigers.
Savanna Showcase
Chino High scores from last week’s tournament: South 9, Chino 3; Esperanza 10, Chino 2.
Tournament of Champions
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament in Bullhead City, Arizona: Chino Hills 9, Hamilton 1; Saugus 8, Chino Hills 7; Canyon 2, Chino Hills 0; Chino Hills 12, Marina 6; Chino Hills 4, O’Connor 3.
Ontario Christian Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ontario Christian 14, Mary Star of the Sea 4; Ontario Christian 15, Calvary Chapel 1; Northview 5, Ontario Christian 3; Walnut 6, Ontario Christian 1.
Boys volleyball
Millikan Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament in Long Beach: Millikan defeats Chino Hills, 2-0; South Gate defeats Chino Hills, 2-0.
Providence Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last weekend’s tournament in Burbank: Campbell Hall defeats Ontario Christian 25-21, 25-23; Polytechnic ties Ontario Christian 25-13, 25-23; Flintridge Prep defeats Ontario Christian 25-12, 25-16.
Track and field
Colt Classic, Covina HS
Boys team scores: Chino Hills High (2nd overall, 78 points), Chino High (23rd, four points)
Chino Hills top three placers: Chino Hills (second, 4x100, 43.03); Reggie Toussaint (third, 400m, 51.56); Damin Sanford (third, 100m, 11.13); Damin Sanford (first, 200m, 22.36); Chino Hills (third, 1,600m relay, 3:31.31); Ethan Barnett (first, shot put, 49-02); Tyler Perez (second, shot put, 45-0.5).
Girls team scores: Chino Hills (4th overall, 52 points); Chino (7th overall, 35.50); Don Lugo (19th overall, eight points).
Top three event placers: Chino Hills (second, 4x100 relay, 50.70); Chino’s Mia Chavez (first, 1,600m, 5:14.49); Chino’s Mia Chavez (first, 800m, 2:15.48); Chino Hills’ Riley Rivera (second, 800m, 2:20.70); Chino Hills’ Lauren Jauregui (third, 3,200m, 11:42.03); Chino (third, 4x400m, 4:17.53). Sahar Zaidi (third, long jump, 16-04); Don Lugo’s Jadah Rodriguez (second, discus, 93-10).
