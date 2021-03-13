Boys tennis
Palomares League
Ayala 6, Alta Loma 0
Ayala opened league play Monday with a shut out victory over the Braves.
Nonleague
Ayala 10, Yorba Linda 8
The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season March 5, squeaking out a two-set win over Yorba Linda.
Girls tennis
Yorba Linda 18, Ayala 0
Yorba Linda won all nine singles and nine doubles matches March 5 in its win over Ayala.
Los Osos 17, Ayala 1
Ayala won only one set Feb. 23 in its loss to the Grizzlies in a nonleague match.
Cross country
Baseline League
Boys
Rancho Cucamonga 27, Damien 83, Etiwanda 83, Chino Hills 98, Upland 111, Los Osos 112
Chino Hills’ results from last Saturday’s meet at Chino Hills High: Noah Chavez, 12th, 16:26.7; Aiden Gomez, 17th, 16:54.9; Jacob Montenegro, 20th, 17:01.0; Rylan Dinneweth, 27th, 17:24.5; Samuel Uribe, 28th, 17:26.8.
Girls
Chino Hills 29, Rancho Cucamonga 49, Etiwanda 76, St. Lucy’s 85, Los Osos 124, Upland no score (four runners)
Chino Hills’ results from last Saturday’s meet at Chino Hills High: Jacqueline Duarte, second, 17:58/7; Karis Brown, third, 18:28.5; Jenna Gallegos, fourth, 18:53.3; Isabella Duarte, eighth, 19:43.4; Miranda McGarry, 12th, 20:06.6.
Palomares League
Girls
Ayala 15, Glendora 48
Ayala High results from last Saturday’s meet: Emily Schott, first, 17:51.08; Cadence Chang, second, 18:02.95; Shaina Berk, third, 18:25.91; Emma Bialy, fourth, 18:45.01; Olivia Gomez, fifth, 19:21.38.
Boys
Ayala 18, Glendora 41
Ayala High results from last Saturday’s meet: Austin Lemus, first, 15:15.58; Mason Ma, second, 15:17.34; Vincent Wood, fourth, 15:54.68; Nathan Tsai, fifth, 16:02.96; Malachi Morris, sixth, 16:05.85.
Coaches can submit scores and stats by email to sports@championnewspapers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.