Football
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals
Valencia 24, Chino Hills 21
Valencia scored twice in a 21-second span early in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard touchdown catch by Duhron Goodman and a 30-yard interception return by Jake Stauffer in its win Friday over Chino Hills in a Division 5 semifinal game.
The Huskies got third-quarter touchdowns Bobby Johnson (11-yard run) and Jermar Jackson (6-yard run) and a fourth quarter 6-yard touchdown catch by William Davis before Valencia kicker Cameron Fontal kicked a 39-yard field goal with two minutes left in the game to break a 21-21 tie.
Chino Hills, the fourth-seeded team in Division 5, finishes its season at 7-6.
Boys basketball
Rumble for Rosecrans Tournament
Ayala High scores from last week’s tournament in Orange County: El Dorado 52, Ayala 47; Ayala 65, Kennedy 50; Ayala 51, Aquinas 34; Ayala 69, Sunny Hills 65; Ayala 68, Sonora 60.
Norco Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament at Norco High School: Vista Murrieta 76, Chino Hills 60; Chino Hills 52, Indian Springs 36; Chino Hills 76, Patriot 51; Chino Hills 66, Arrowhead Christian 41.
Girls basketball
Upland Tournament
Chino High scores from last weekend’s tournament at Upland High School: San Dimas 70, Chino 26; Chino 51, Millikan 44; Chino 60, Grand Terrace 34; Twentynine Palms 58, Chino 36.
Don Lugo High scores: Summit 58, Don Lugo 13; Quartz Hill 47, Don Lugo 36; Don Lugo 68, Nogales 19; Don Lugo 42, Ontario 31.
