Football
Aug. 20 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Chino Hills at Ayala (Battle for the Bone game); El Rancho at Don Lugo.
Aug. 19 score
Ontario Christian 14, Crean Lutheran 7
Ontario Christian scored two third-quarter touchdowns Thursday on a 4-yard run by Tyler Ford and a 2-yard run by Rocco Gomez (set up by an 83-yard run by Ford) in the Knights’ season-opening victory over Crean Lutheran.
Girls volleyball
Nonleague
Santiago defeats Ontario Christian 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
The Knights fell to 0-2 with Thursday’s straight sets loss to Santiago.
Bonita defeats Chino 25-5, 25-15, 25-13
Chino’s Amanda Sanchez finished a team-high four kills in the Cowgirls’ loss Wednedsay to the Bearcats. Sara Wilson finished with nine kills, Stephanie Groswirt had eight kills, Morgan Watkins recorded nine digs and Grace Doyal had eight digs for Bonita (6-1).
Los Osos defeats Ontario Christian 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 26-24
The Knights played their first game since winning their second straight CIF State title on Nov. 23, 2019 on Tuesday night, but fell to the Grizzlies in four sets.
Santiago defeats Chino Hills 14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Santiago freshman Maylynn Mitchell finished with 11 kills and four digs, Jayla Shanks and Fallyn Blotzer had 10 kills apiece and Kalyssa Flores had 14 assists Tuesday in the Sharks’ (1-1) win over the Huskies.
Diamond Ranch defeats Chino
25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Chino’s Tristen Amera had nine kills, Danielle Erlandson finished with six kills and Dyana Ulloa recorded nine assists Monday night in the Cowboys’ three-set loss to the Panthers to open the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.