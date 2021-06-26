Final high school league standings for 2021 season in baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls tennis.
Ayala competes in the Palomares League, Chino Hills competes in the Baseline League, Chino and Don Lugo are members of the Mt. Baldy League and Ontario Christian plays in the Ambassador League.
Baseball
Ambassador League: Aquinas 11-1; Ontario Christian 9-3; Woodcrest Christian 8-4; Linfield Christian 6-6; Western Christian 4-8; Arrowhead Christian 3-9; Desert Christian Academy 1-11.
Baseline League: Damien 13-2; Chino Hills 10-5; Los Osos 8-7; Rancho Cucamonga 7-8; Etiwanda 6-9; Upland 1-14.
Mt. Baldy League: Don Lugo 13-2; Ontario 12-3; Chaffey 8-7; Chino 7-8; Baldwin Park 3-12; Montclair 2-13.
Palomares League: Ayala 14-1; Bonita 12-3; Claremont 9-6; Alta Loma 6-9; Glendora 5-10; Colony 0-15.
Softball
Ambassador League: Aquinas 11-1; Western Christian 11-1; Ontario Christian 8-4; Arrowhead Christian 5-7; Woodcrest Christian 5-7; Loma Linda Academy 1-11; Linfield Christian 1-11.
Baseline League: Chino Hills 9-1; Upland 9-1; Etiwanda 6-4; Rancho Cucamonga 3-7; St. Lucy’s 2-8; Los Osos 1-9.
Mt. Baldy League: Don Lugo 13-2; Chino 12-3; Chaffey 10-5; Montclair 7-8; Ontario 3-12; Baldwin Park 0-15.
Palomares League: Ayala 13-2; Glendora 12-3; Bonita 9-6; Claremont 7-8; Colony 4-11; Alta Loma 1-14.
Boys basketball
Ambassador League: Aquinas 13-0; Linfield Christian 11-2; Ontario Christian 10-3; Arrowhead Christian 6-7; Western Christian 6-7; Loma Linda Academy 3-10; Woodcrest Christian 3-10; Desert Christian Academy 0-13.
Baseline League: Etiwanda 9-1; Damien 7-2; Los Osos 3-5; Rancho Cucamonga 2-6; Upland 1-7; Chino Hills 0-2.
Mt. Baldy League: Chino 9-1; Don Lugo 8-2; Montclair 7-3; Chaffey 4-6; Ontario 1-9; Baldwin Park 1-9.
Palomares League: Colony 10-0; Glendora 8-2; Bonita 5-5; Ayala 4-6; Claremont 3-7; Alta Loma 0-10.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League: Ontario Christian 13-0; Woodcrest Christian 9-4; Linfield Christian 8-5; Aquinas 6-7; Loma Linda Academy 6-7; Desert Christian Academy 5-8; Arrowhead Christian 4-9; Western Christian 1-12.
Baseline League: Etiwanda 10-0; Chino Hills 8-2; Upland 6-4; Los Osos 3-7; Rancho Cucamonga 3-7; St. Lucy’s 0-10.
Mt. Baldy League: Montclair 10-0; Chino 8-2; Don Lugo 6-4; Chaffey 3-7; Ontario 3-7; Baldwin Park 0-10.
Palomares League: Bonita 10-0; Glendora 7-3; Ayala 6-4; Claremont 5-5; Colony 2-8; Alta Loma 0-10.
Boys soccer
Ambassador League: Linfield Christian 11-1-2; Aquinas 11-1-2; Ontario Christian 7-4-3; Woodcrest Christian 7-4-3; Desert Christian Academy 5-5-4; Loma Linda Academy 3-9-2; Arrowhead Christian 2-8-4; Western Christian 1-13.
Baseline League: Upland 8-2; Los Osos 7-2-1; Damien 5-4-1; Etiwanda 4-5-1; Chino Hills 1-8; Rancho Cucamonga 3-6-1.
Mt. Baldy League: Baldwin Park 8-1-; Montclair 7-1-2; Chino 4-4-2; Ontario 4-4-2; Chaffey 2-5-3; Don Lugo 0-10.
Palomares League: Ayala 7-2-1; Alta Loma 6-3-1; Claremont 5-3-2; Bonita 5-3-2; Glendora 4-6; Colony 0-10.
Girls soccer
Ambassador League: Arrowhead Christian 11-1; Linfield Christian 8-2-2; Ontario Christian 8-3-1; Western Christian 6-4-2; Aquinas 4-7-1; Loma Linda Academy 0-10-2.
Baseline League: Etiwanda 10-0; Los Osos 6-3-1; Upland 6-4; Rancho Cucamonga 4-5-1; Chino Hills 3-7; St. Lucy’s 0-10.
Mt. Baldy League: Montclair 10-0; Don Lugo 8-2; Chino 5-5; Baldwin Park 4-6; Ontario 2-8; Chaffey 1-9.
Palomares League: Claremont 8-2; Alta Loma 6-2-2; Ayala 6-3-1; Bonita 5-3-2; Glendora 2-7-1; Colony 0-10.
Boys tennis
Baseline League: Los Osos 10-0; Etiwanda 8-2; Rancho Cucamonga 5-5; Chino Hills 4-6; Upland 3-7; Damien 0-10.
Mt. Baldy League: Montclair 12-0; Garey 10-2; Chaffey 7-5; Chino 7-5; Don Lugo 3-8; Pomona 3-9; Ontario 2-12.
Palomares League: Claremont 10-0; Ayala 8-2; Bonita 6-4; Alta Loma 4-6; Glendora 2-8.
Girls tennis
Ambassador League: Ontario Christian 6-0; Aquinas 3-3; Western Christian 2-4; Big Bear 1-5.
Baseline League: Los Osos 10-0; Rancho Cucamonga 7-3; St. Lucy’s 6-4; Chino Hills 4-6; Upland 2-7-1; Etiwanda 1-9.
Mt. Baldy League: Montclair 8-0; Chino 6-2; Ontario 4-4; Chaffey 3-6; Don Lugo 0-8.
Palomares League: Claremont 10-0; Alta Loma 8-2; Glendora 5-5; Ayala 4-6; Bonita 3-7; Colony 0-10.
