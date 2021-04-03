Football
April 2 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Charter Oak (0-0) at Ayala (2-0); Covina (0-2) at Chino (0-2); Claremont (1-1) at Don Lugo (1-0).
Ontario Christian 41, Linfield Christian 14
Alexander Terriquez and Maxwell Watkins scored two touchdowns apiece and Hayden Slegers and Tyler Ford each had a touchdown Thursday night for Ontario Christian (3-0) in its win over Linfield Christian.
Ontario Christian 21, Arrowhead ChristIan 6
Ontario Christian broke a 6-6 halftime tie with 15 second-half points during an afternoon game March 26 at Arrowhead Christian High in Redlands. Tyler Ford had two touchdowns and Maxwell Watkins added a score for the Knights, who improved to 2-0.
Baseball
National Baseball Classic
Ayala 8, Cypress 2
Ayala’s Troy McCain finished 2 for 2, including a home run, and had two RBIs and Mateo Matthews had two hits and three RBIs Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs past the Centurions. Marcus Galvin knocked in two runs and Jacob Badawi had a hit, run and RBI for Ayala (4-0).
Ayala 11, Corona 6
The Bulldogs rallied from a 5-2 deficit Monday with a run in the fourth inning, six runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth in their victory over Corona. Ryan Moreno hit a solo home run, Ty Borgogno had a double and three RBIs, Damien Delgadillo finished with two hits and three RBIs and Jacob Badawi had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs in the victory.
Preseason Tournament
Don Lugo 10, Nogales 4
Isaiah Figueroa finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Austin Moon had two hits and three RBIs, Marcos Castaneda had an RBI double and Chris Soto and Fredy Turcios each knocked in a run Monday for Don Lugo in their win over the Nobles.
Don Lugo 9, Beaumont 2
Don Lugo’s Andrew Hamilton had a home run and two RBIs, JT Cortinas recorded a hit and knocked in two runs and Fredy Turcios singled, tripled and finished with two RBIs in the Conquistadores’ win Monday.
Don Lugo 8, Chino 2
Don Lugo led 7-0 after two innings in its win March 26. Andrew Hamilton had a single, double and two RBIs, Austin Moon added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Fredy Turcios finished with a triple in the Conquistadores’ victory.
Chino 5, Moreno Valley 1
Chino improved its record to 3-3 with a win Tuesday over Moreno Valley.
Moreno Valley 10, Ontario Christian 4
Moreno Valley’s Storm Silva and Erik Rodriguez had two RBIs apiece in the Vikings win over Ontario Christian last Saturday.
Ontario Christian 12, Tahquitz 11
Ontario Christian held off Tahquitz in a slugfest last Saturday to improve to 3-2 this season.
South Hills Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament: Chino Hills 5, Walnut 4; South Hills 4, Chino Hills 3; Arcadia 5, Chino Hills 4; Chino Hills 17, Santa Fe 0; Chino Hills 10, Charter Oak 7.
Boys soccer
Ontario Christian 2, Western Christian 0
Ontario Christian shutout Western Christian on Tuesday to improve its record to 2-1-1.
Ayala 2, Sonora 1
Ayala improved its record to 2-1-1 with Tuesday’s win over Sonora (5-1-2). David Martinez scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Johnathan Guerrero. Brandon Soto scored Ayala’s first goal off a corner kick by Ikenna Emechete.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 2, Sonora 0.
Ayala 1, Los Osos 1
Ayala High’s David Martinez scored a goal in the 60th minute to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead, but Los Osos tied the game late in the second half to force a 1-1 tie on March 25.
Girls soccer
Ontario Christian 4, Western Christian 1
Ontario Christian improved to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in Ambassador League games with its win Tuesday over the Fighting Lancers.
Montclair 2, Ayala 1
Ayala fell to 2-2 with Tuesday’s loss to Montclair (2-0).
Ayala 1, Los Osos 0
The Bulldogs handed the Grizzlies their first loss of the season March 26 with a second-half score to break a scoreless tie.
Soffball
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 13, Don Lugo 7
Don Lugo fell to 3-1 with its March 26 loss to Diamond Bar (1-2).
Nonleague
Esperanza 3, Chino Hills 2
Esperanza broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the 10th inning to give No. 1-ranked Chino Hills a loss to open the season.
Savanna Tournament
Chino Hills 3, Ramona 1
Chino Hills won its first game of the season last Saturday with a two-run victory over Ramona.
Norco 5, Chino Hills 4
Norco’s Mya Perez hit a two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh inning March 26 to lift the Cougars past the Huskies in the opening game of the Savanna Tournament.
Basketball
Glendora 60, Ontario Christian 46
Glendora jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and never trailed in their win Tuesday over Ontario Christian. Ryan Freymond scored 14 points, Lee Bruinsma added 13 points and Trell Deaver connected on three 3-pointers to finish with nine points for Ontario Christian.
