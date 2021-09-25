Football
Sept. 24 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Chino Hills (2-3) at Chino (4-1); Don Lugo (0-4) at California (3-2). Ontario Christian, bye week.
Sept. 23 score
Ayala 31, La Habra 21
The Bulldogs won their 21st straight regular-season game Thursday night, beating the Highlanders (0-5) at the La Habra High stadium.
Ayala last lost a regular-season game on the final day of the Palomares League season in 2018, but went 10-0 in 2019, 5-0 in the early 2021 season and is 6-0 this season.
Quarterback Bryan Wilson tossed three touchdown passes — one each to Marquis Monroe, Dominic Alloway and Chander Carthan — and CJ Sento scored on a 2-yard run for Ayala, which will play Glendora (5-0) at Citrus College on Friday, Oct. 1.
Sept. 17 score
Yorba Linda 23, Chino Hills 3
Yorba Linda quarterback Reyn Beal was 14 of 27 for 245 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs past the Huskies (2-3) at the Chino Hills High stadium.
Beal connected on touchdown passes to Garrett Gonzalez (six catches, 90 yards) and Chase Jones (four catches, 83 yards) and running back Tyler Kovalcin had 10 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown for Yorba Linda, which improved to 5-0.
Chino Hills High quarterback Bobby Johnson passed for 157 yards and an interception, Willie Davis caught six passes for 46 yards and Ian Bateman had three catches for 45 yards for the Huskies, who traveled to Chino High (4-1) Friday after Champion press time.
Cross country
Woodbridge Invitational
(Results from last weekend’s meet at Silverlakes Sports Complex, Norco)
Ayala High School
Boys sweepstakes
Team standings: 30th out of 30 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, 138th, 15:42.8; Matthew Carcamo, 172nd, 16:02.5; Christopher Sydnor, 183rd, 16:09.3; Joshua Aguayo, 184th, 16:09.7; Nathan Tsai, 191st, 16:12.3.
Girls rated division
Team standings: 22nd out of 26 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, 34th, 18:13.4; Roxanne Ehrig, 69th, 18:44.8; Natalie Sumner, 121st, 19:25.8; Madison Bravo, 122nd, 19:27.5; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 123rd, 19:27.8.
Senior boys, blue division
Team standings: 10th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Damien Campos, 13th, 16:55.0; Alejandro Aparicio, 27th, 17:18.0; Evan Seki, 40th, 17:34.1; Aidan Ornelas, 94th, 18:41.6; Ian Facenda, 124th, 19:26.2.
Junior boys, blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Logan Berkley, 14th, 17:08.4; Josh Arias, 41st, 17:52.4; Aiden Elder, 70th, 18:32.9.
Girls junior varsity, blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Jessica Cantu, 1st, 20:11.1; Angelina Sun, 139th, 24:39.0; Mikayla Castillo, 157th, 25:11.9; Jasmine Morales, 162nd, 25:18.9.
Boys sophomore, blue division
Team standings: 5th out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Caleb Ornelas, eighth, 16:51.2; Yazhid Grimaldi, 30th, 17:41.2; Kellan Wong, 41st, 17:52.8; Josh Berk, 62nd, 18:11.8; Khalid Ibrahim, 119th, 18:57.6.
Girls sophomores, blue division
Team standings: 5th out of seven teams.
Individual results: Lauren Villegas, 25th, 22:04.0; Tatyana Vargas, 50th, 23:38.5; Valerie Cabadas, 72nd, 24:33.1; Rebecca Moon, 76th, 25:06.5; Jelani Manzo, 81st, 25:41.2.
Boys freshmen, blue division
Team standings: 11th out of 27 teams.
Individual results: Caesar Torres, 38th, 18:29.4; Derek Campos, 43rd, 18:32.6; Mick Sumner, 44th, 18:35.9; Richard Chen, 124th, 20:06.4; Aiden Gonzalez, 196th, 21:52.8.
Girls freshmen, blue division
Team standings: 5th out of 12 teams.
Individual results: Jazlynn Rojas, 16th, 21:51.7; Hannah Chang, 19th, 22:00.6; Audrey Hernandez, 25th, 22:19.0; Jordan Gibson-Leek, 75th, 24:52.9; Gina Huang, 82nd, 25:25.6.
Boys novice, gold-blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Johnathan Moon, 135th, 28:26.0.
Girls novice, gold-blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Katie Lemus, 209th, 31:40.0; Mackenzie Lemus, 238th, 33:59.2.
Chino High School
Girls sweepstakes
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, 25th, 17:03.0.
Girls varsity “A”, red division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alexis Wachowski, 53rd, 19:44.9.
Boys seniors, red division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Ryan Chang, 68th, 18:30.8.
Girls junior varsity, red division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alyssa Trejo, 78th, 23:45.6.
Girls sophomores
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Breanna Barragan, 21st, 21:10.6.
Chino Hills High School
Girls sweepstakes
Team standings: 27th out of 29 teams.
Individual results: Karis Brown, 88th, 17:55.9; Jenna Gallegos, 103rd, 18:04.8; Alayna McGarry, 141st, 18:37.7; Riley Rivera, 156th, 18:53.5; Hannah Smith, 168th, 19:08.3.
Boys varsity “A” blue division
Team standings: 13th out of 21 teams.
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, 9th, 15:46.1; Jack Pusztai, 30th, 16:11.3; Rylan Dinneweth, 57th, 16:44.4; Seth Romero, 107th, 17:37.5; Luke Zimmerman, 112th, 17:40.8.
Girls varsity “A” blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Emma Gutierrez, 20th, 19:26.1; Maya Centeno, 31st, 19:59.5.
Girls junior varsity, blue division
Team standings: 7th out of 18 teams.
Individual results: Lillian Oceguera, 7th, 20:38.0; Jasmine Brandyberry, 8th, 20:40.4; Ariana Fernandez, 62nd, 22:07.1; Morgan Purdy, 65th, 22:13.1; Ella Mobarak-Alcaraz, 90th, 23:08.4.
Boys seniors, blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alan Truong, 115th, 19:05.5; Evan Schluter, 134th, 19:58.8.
Boys juniors, blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Efrain Delgadillo, 123rd, 19:58.9;
Boys sophomores, blue division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Max Stone, 126th, 19:05.5; Ethan McGarry, 127th, 19:06.7; Jack Hassel, 176th, 20:20.9; Nathan Castillo, 181st, 20:32.9;
Boys freshmen, blue division
Team standings: 22nd out of 27 teams.
Individual results: Matthew Alvarez, 129th, 20:11.6; Jacob Patino, 133rd, 20:16.9; Evan Cota, 145th, 20:28.9; Levi Musser, 147th, 20:30.8; Grant Murata, 178th, 20:59.3.
Don Lugo High School
Boys varsity “A” gold division
Team standings: 14th out of 32 teams.
Individual results: Robbie Valdez, 22nd, 16:06.2; Jordan Berkley, 28th, 16:12.9; Haden Garcia, 96th, 17:18.4; Gustavo Gonzalez, 106th, 17:30.5; Cade Silva, 181st, 18:55.5.
Girls varsity “A” gold division
Team standings: 10th out of 26 teams.
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, 20th, 19:21.6; Nicole Boskovich, 48th, 19:58.1; Baylin Polite, 56th, 20:09.0; Naya Garcia, 63rd, 20:22.4; Alivia Martinez, 156th, 23:27.9.
Ontario Christian High School
Boys varsity “A” white division
Team standings: 17th out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Mario Balderas, 86th, 17:50.0; Logan Peters, 94th, 17:57.3; Adien Thigpen, 103rd, 18:18.5; Ethan Esproles, 108th, 18:29.5; Jaydyn Gallegos, 110th, 18:35.5.
Girls varsity “A” white division
Team standings: 10th out of 18 teams.
Individual results: Natalie Delgado, 41st, 20:49.9; Sierra de los Rios, 59th, 21:30.9; Leann Frailing, 64th, 21:37.0; Faith Gaudy, 73rd, 21:48.8; Isabella Sanchez, 115th, 23:36.0.
Boys novice, white division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Cade Monfore, 6th, 20:12.3; William Gaudy, 42nd, 22:38.1; Dutch Waldheim, 48th, 23:00.7; Jeremiah Jee, 132nd, 26:00.7.
Girls novice, white division
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Valerie Rosales, 105th, 27:34.1.
Girls volleyball
Palomares League
Claremont defeats Ayala, 3-0
Ayala fell to 7-10 overall, 0-3 in league with a Sept. 17 loss to the Wolfpack.
Baseline League
Chino Hills defeats Rancho Cucamonga
24-26, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 16-14
The Huskies rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Cougars in five sets on Sept. 16. Tehya Chadwick had 22 kills and six digs, Malena The’ finished with 10 kills and 13 digs, Paige Gutowski served five aces and had 14 digs, Taryn Saunders had six blocks for Chino Hills.
Nonleague
Chino defeats Wilson 28-26, 25-13, 25-22
Chino’s Lyndsey Valverde and Tristen Amers had six kills apiece, Amanda Sanchez finished with four kills and Malani Johnson recorded three kills and eight blocks Sept. 15 to lift the Cowgirls (1-9) to their first win of the 2021 season. Dyana Ulloa had four aces and 11 assists and Madison Remis finished with a team-high nine digs for Chino.
