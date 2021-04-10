Football
April 9 schedule
Glendora (3-0) at Ayala (3-0); Rowland (1-2) at Chino (1-2); Don Lugo (1-1) at Chaffey (2-1); Western Christian (0-3) at Ontario Christian (3-0).
Nonleague
Rancho Cucamonga 38, Chino Hills 0
The Huskies fell to 1-3 Thursday night with a loss at Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino Hills 14, Santa Fe 0
The Huskies scored two defensive touchdowns last Saturday, returning a 24-yard interception and a 9-yard fumble for scores for their first victory of the season.
Mountain West League
Ayala 35, Charter Oak 14
Ayala High’s Jacob Badawi scored four touchdowns and Jacob Munoz recovered a Charter Oak fumble in the endzone in the Bulldogs’ win April 2. Badawi had two 35-yard touchdown runs, a 7-yard run and a 10-yard reception on a screen pass for Ayala, which improved to 3-0. Ayala hosted Glendora Friday and will travel to Chino Hills for the 17th Battle for the Bone game Friday, April 16.
Sierra League
Chino 35, Covina 14
Chino’s Joseph DeJulia rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns and John DeJulia caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ win April 2 over Covina. Trey Harris caught eight passes for 62 yards and a touchdown for Chino, which improved to 1-2.
San Antonio League
Claremont 49, Don Lugo 0
Claremont High running back Caden Campuzano ran the ball 15 times for 230 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s shutout victory April 2 against Don Lugo (1-1). Ryan Campuzano had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown for Claremont (2-1).
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 79, Woodcrest Christian 28
Chloe Briggs came three assists short of a quadruple-double Thursday night, scoring 30 points with 13 rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals to lead Ontario Christian to a 51-point win over Woodcrest Christian.
Ontario Christian 78, Loma Linda Academy 16
Ontario Christian sophomore Chloe Briggs scored 21 of her game-high 30 points in the first half and Madeline Martinez connected on four 3-pointers and finished the game with 21 points Tuesday night in the Knights’ 62-point win over Loma Linda Academy to open its 2021 season. Kailee Briggs added eight points for Ontario Christian.
Boys basketball
Nonleague
Ayala 67, San Dimas 50
Ayala outscored San Dimas 39-28 in the second half and defeated the Saints by 17 points Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 this season. Jermaine Rogers scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 12 rebounds and a steal to lead the Bulldogs. Nathan Cipriano had 15 points and five assists, Aydan Baik added 14 points and Dylan Vicario scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds for Ayala.
Ayala 63, Sunny Hills 43
Jermaine Rogers scored a team-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ayden Baik had 12 points and Samuel Verdugo added 11 points in the Bulldogs’ season opener Tuesday. Rogers added two assists and a steal for Ayala, which will host Diamond Bar at 4:30 p.m. today (April 10).
Ontario Christian 75, Patriot 42
Five Ontario Christian players scored in double figures last Saturday in the Knights’ non-league win over Patriot. Trell Deaver scored 16 points, Cody Laidlaw had 14 points, Ryan Freymond added 13 points, Alex Schloeman scored 12 points and Lee Bruinsma scored 11 points for the Knights (1-1), which led 25-11 after one quarter and 44-23 at halftime.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 62, Woodcrest Christian 46
Ryan Freymond scored 21 points and Trell Deaver added 15 points for Ontario Christian in its win Thursday.
Ontario Christian 52, Loma Linda Academy 38
Ontario Christian’s Lee Bruinsma scored 11 points and Ricky Freymond added nine points Tuesday in the Knights’ win over Loma Linda Academy. Ontario Christian (2-1, 1-0) led 30-18 at halftime.
Baseball
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 8, Kennedy 3
The Knights improved their season record to 6-3 with Tuesday’s win over Kennedy (5-4).
Ayala 10, La Mirada 1
Ayala’s Jacob Badawi finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Cole Koniarsky singled, homered, knocked in three runs and scored two runs last Saturday to lead the Bulldogs past La Mirada. Ty Borgogno had two hits and two RBIs and Marcus Galvan recorded two hits and an RBI for Ayala. Pitcher Andres Pasillas tossed six innings, allowed two hits and struck out four Ayala.
Ontario Christian 15, Ontario 7
Ontario Christian 14, Ontario 3
Ontario Christian scored 29 runs combined in a doubleheader sweep of the Jaguars last Saturday to improve their record to 5-3.
Esperanza 11, Chino Hills 10
Esperanza’s Ryan Kirk had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs in the Aztecs’ one-run win in a slugfest on April 1.
Crescenta Valley Tournament
Chino Hills 3, Northview 2
The Huskies improved to a 4-3 record with Saturday’s victory over the Vikings (6-3).
Preseason Tournament
Upland 10, Chino 3
Chino fell to 3-5 with an April 1 loss to Upland.
National Baseball Classic
Gahr 11, Ayala 2
Ayala suffered its first defeat of the 2021 season on April 1 in a nine-run loss to Gahr. Cole Koniarsky had two hits and an RBI and Ryan Moreno knocked in a run for Ayala. Gahr scored seven runs in the third inning and added two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings in the win.
Softball
So Cal Showcase
Chino Hills 7, Great Oak 3
Chino Hills improved to 3-0 at the So Cal Showcase at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Chino Hills with Thursday’s win and will face La Habra in its final game at 9 a.m. today (April 10).
Chino Hills 9, St. Paul 5
The Huskies extended their win streak to four games with a four-run win over St. Paul at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Chino Hills.
Chino Hills 6, Murrieta Mesa 2
Chino Hills High’s Payton Kelly homered Tuesday in the Huskies’ victory over Murrieta Mesa.
Chino Hills 9, Murrieta Valley 5
The Huskies improved to 2-2 on the season with Monday’s win over Murrieta Valley.
Upland Tournament
Roosevelt 8, Don Lugo 0
Roosevelt improved to 2-0 and Don Lugo fell to 4-2 after Monday’s nonleague game played at the Don Lugo High field.
Palomares League
Ayala 6, Alta Loma 0
Ayala High pitcher Emily Leavitt struck out 16 hitters and allowed only one hit in the Bulldogs’ shutout win over the Braves to open the Palomares League season.
Tehya Banks finished 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Ryanna Alamo added a double, triple and an RBI, Marissa Hassis went 3 for 4 and Aleanna Ramirez finished 2 for 4 for Ayala.
Nonleague
Diamond Ranch 1, Ayala 0
Ayala’s Tehya Banks had two of Ayala three hits March 24 in the Bulldogs’ shutout loss to the Panthers. Ayala pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked none and Tehya Banks recorded a double and triple for the Bulldogs.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 8, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo opened its Mt. Baldy League season Tuesday with an eight-goal shutout victory over Baldwin Park, which fell to 0-2-1 overall.
Montclair 4, Chino 1
Chino fell to 1-1 overall, 0-1 in league play with Tuesday’s loss to Montclair.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 7, Loma Linda Academy 0
Ontario Christian (6-2 overall, 4-1 in league) scored five of its seven goals in the second half on Tuesday in its shutout victory over Loma Linda Academy (0-2-1).
Palomares League
Ayala 4, Glendora 0
Freshman Isabella Contreras recorded a hat trick Monday in the Bulldogs’ shutout victory over Glendora. Preslee Malavenda, who is also a freshman, recorded a goal for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2 this season.
Baseline League
Upland 1, Chino Hills 0
Upland (2-0-1) scored a first-half goal in its shutout victory April 1 against the Huskies (3-4).
Boys soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 1, Chino 0
Montclair’s Michael Sanchez scored a second-half goal Tuesday to break a scoreless tie and lifted the Cavaliers to a shutout victory over Chino. Chino goalie Fabian Estrada made two saves for the Cowboys, who fell to 0-2-1 overall, 0-1 in Mt. Baldy League play.
Baldwin Park 7, Don Lugo 0
Baldwin Park remained unbeaten this season after Tuesday’s shutout victory over Don Lugo in the Mt. Baldy League season opener for both teams. Baldwin Park improved to 4-0-1 overall with the win.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 4, Loma Linda Academy 0
Ontario Christian led 1-0 at halftime before scoring three second-half goals Tuesday in its win over Loma Linda Academy. With the win, Ontario Christian improved to 3-2-1 overall, 3-1-1 in league. Loma Linda Academy fell to 0-4.
Aquinas 1, Ontario Christian 0
Aquinas’ Anthony Grajeda scored the game’s only goal Monday afternoon, giving the Falcons a shutout victory over Ontario Christian.
Boys golf
Chino Hills 201, Glendora 227
Chino Hills defeated the Tartans by 26 strokes Tuesday afternoon at the Glendora Country Club.
Scores and stats can be sent to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
