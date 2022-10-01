Football
Sept. 30 games
(played after Champion press time)
Cerritos (1-4) at Chino (2-4); Etiwanda (3-3) at Chino Hills (4-2); San Dimas (4-2) at Don Lugo (2-3).
Sept. 29 score
Ayala 56, Glendora 33
Ayala quarterback Bryan Wilson tossed four touchdown passes, including two to Dominic Alloway (67- and 30-yards), and Marquis Monroe ran for two scores in the Bulldogs’ win Thursday. Drew Amico hauled in a 57-yard touchdown catch, Lytallion Payne caught a 20-yard touchdown pass and Jacob Munoz and Anthony Hernandez each ran in a score for Ayala, which improved to 6-1. The Bulldogs, who have a bye next week, will open Mountain West League play at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Charter Oak (6-0).
Sept. 23 scores
Chino Hills 24, Foothill 7
Chino Hills High’s Hunter Corbin finished with 44 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns, Tyrese Boss had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown and AJ Quijas ran for a game-high 92 yards and 17 carries to lead the Huskies past Foothill. The Huskies were without several coaches, including head coach Keland Johnson, who were all serving a suspension after on-field outbursts towards officials near the end of the game against Ayala after they felt there were 12 Ayala defenders on the field during the Huskies’ two-point conversion try. Ayala won the game, 20-19.
Citrus Valley 28, Ayala 7
Ayala’s five-game winning streak to start the 2022 season was snapped with a 21-point loss to Citrus Valley. The Bulldogs, who were without starting quarterback Bryan Wilson because of injury, trailed 14-0 at halftime. Marquis Monroe gave Ayala its only score of the night on a 73-yard catch and run midway through the third quarter. Citrus Valley’s Gene Gallegos scored on a 26-yard pass, Dominic Douglas had a touchdown on a 27-yard catch and run, Joseph Mason-Pacheco scooped up a fumble on an Ayala punt attempt on scored a touchdown and Jordyn Harris capped the scoring on a 35-yard catch.
Girls volleyball
Freeway Games
Chino Hills High’s (21-1) scores from last weekend’s Freeway Games tournament at Santiago High School in Corona: Chino Hills defeats Westlake 25-16, 22-25, 15-10; Chino Hills defeats Roosevelt 24-26, 25-16, 15-13; Chino Hills defeats La Sierra 25-14, 25-12; Chino Hills defeats Cajon 25-21, 25-21; Chino Hills defeats Santa Margarita 26-24, 25-19; Orange Lutheran defeats Chino Hills 25-21, 26-24.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Linfield Christian 25-16, 25-12, 25-15
Ontario Christian’s Isabel Badiola had six kills and two blocks, Allyson Shim and Sarah Browne each had five kills and Madison Baker and Sabri Johnson finished with four kills each to lead the Knights (14-6, 4-0) past Linfield Christian Tuesday.
Palomares League
Ayala defeats Colony 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
A straight-sets victory Tuesday night lifted the Bulldogs season record to 12-6 overall, 4-2 in league.
Glendora defeats Ayala 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
Glendora improved to 19-4 overall, 4-1 in league with a Sept. 22 straight-sets win over Ayala (11-6 overall, 3-2 in league).
Mt. Baldy League
Chaffey defeats Chino 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
The Cowgirls fell to 2-3 in league play with Tuesday’s loss to Chaffey (10-8, 3-2).
Don Lugo defeats Montclair 25-22, 25-19, 25-16
Don Lugo took over sole possession of first place in the Mt. Baldy League standings Monday afternoon with a three-set sweep at Montclair High School.
Morgan Graves finished with a game-high 15 kills for Don Lugo.
Chino defeats Baldwin Park 16-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9
The Cowgirls evened their league record to 2-2 with a four-set win over Baldwin Park on Sept. 22.
Cross country
Ambassador League
Boys
Woodcrest Christian 24, Ontario Christian 58, Aquinas 69, Linfield Christian 93, Arrowhead Christian 109
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s league meet: Mario Balderas, ninth, 18:51.8; Aiden Thigpen, 10th, 18:57.3; Logan Peters, 15th, 19:31.7; Miguel Gramillo, 16th, 19:40.8; Austin Drown, 19th, 20:17.0; Joshua Mulder, 26th, 20:33.0; William Gaudy, 42nd, 21:47.0.
Girls
Ontario Christian 30, Aquinas 47,
Linfield Christian 48, Woodcrest Christian 107
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s meet: Natalie Delgado, third, 22:13.8; Abbey Frailing, sixth, 22:56.3; Leanna Frailing, eighth, 23:06.4; Faith Gaudy, 13th, 23:26.2; Sierra de los Rios, 18th, 24:15.0; Crystal Wei, 25th, 25:12.9; Jayden Aleman, 26th, 25:14.4.
Dana Hills Invite
Ayala High School results from last weekend’s meet in Dana Hills:
Boys Seniors
Fifth out of 23 teams: Malachi Morris, 18th, 15:06.1; Nathan Tsai, 39th, 15:33.1; Caleb Ornelas, 43rd, 15:38.2; Joshua Aguayo, 53rd, 15:48.2; Matthew Carcamo, 65th, 15:55.1; Christopher Sydnor, 78th, 16:07.0; Logan Berkley, 91st, 16:13.5; Stephen Martinez, 125th, 16:44.1; Josh Berk, 131st, 16:49.6; Brayden Lazewski, 205th, 19:01.0.
Girls Seniors
Eighth out of 18 teams: Emily Schott, 13th, 17:41.0; Natalie Sumner, 65th, 18:58.5; Klarissa Marte, 70th, 18:59.0; Lauren Villegas, 84th, 19:15.3; Avery Bravo, 92nd, 19:32.3; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 102nd, 19:52.5.
Boys juniors
No team score: Yazhid Grimaldi, 12th, 16:37.8; Christopher Chu, 21st, 16:51.0; Alexiey Casas, 25th, 16:54.9.
Girls juniors
Fifth out of eight teams: Valeria Cabadas, eighth, 20:16.6; Clarisse Nikiado, 12th, 20:28.4; Rebecca Moon, 50th, 22:17.7; Michelle Choi, 77th, 24:03.9; Emily Perez, 80th, 24:43.3.
Boys sophomores
Third out of 22 teams: Derek Campos, 10th, 16:31.4; Caesar Torres, 14th, 16:41.9; Jacob Facenda, 36th, 17:25.4; Mick Sumner, 37th, 17:32.4; Owen Rhodes, 53rd, 18:00.5; Aiden Gonzalez, 76th, 18:32.5; Vincent Yao, 96th, 18:56.4; Lawrence Galang, 167th, 21:27.8; Jayden Lee, 168th, 21:37.5; Jacob Sydnor, 172nd, 21:44.8.
Girls sophomores
First out of 16 teams: Livvy Moore, eighth, 20:19.7; Audrey Hernandez, 16th, 20:42.4; Anais Ayala, 17th, 20:43.1; Jordan Gibson, 28th, 21:27.9; YuTong Huang, 70th, 23:20.6; Katie Lemus, 130th, 27:30.0; Briauna Lakin, 133rd, 28:12.1.
Boys freshman
Sixth out of 21 teams: Samuel Velarde, 16th, 17:26.0; Robert Razo, 20th, 17:37.1; David Norris, 34th, 18:06.9; Noah Kim, 50th, 18:33.0; Joshua Kortum, 83rd, 19:36.0; Daniel Aparicio, 95th, 19:50.1; Aidan Wong, 149th, 21:06.0. Gustavo Guzman, 222nd, 24:39.7.
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 12, Chino 9
Don Lugo trailed 3-1 early, tied the game at 4-4 by halftime and outscored the Cowboys 8-5 in the second half to pick up the win in the Mt. Baldy League opener for both teams.
The two teams will meet again at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Don Lugo pool.
Nonleague
Ayala 13, North 5
Ayala led 5-2 at halftime and outscored North 8-3 in the second half in its win Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.