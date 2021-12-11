Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 72, Loma Linda Academy 39
Cole Jones finished with 24 points to lead the Knights past Loma Linda Academy Tuesday in the Ambassador League season opener for both teams.
San Dimas Tournament
Ayala High scores from last week’s tournament: Ayala 51, Troy 49; La Salle 70, Ayala 69; Rancho Verde 59, Ayala 58; Ayala 81, Brea Olinda 53.
Don Lugo High scores: Don Lugo 59, Brea Olinda 48; San Dimas 56, Don lugo 41; Don Lugo 62, Patriot 56; Mark Keppel 49, Don Lugo 45.
Portola Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament in Irvine: Woodbridge 53, Chino Hills 50; Trabuco Hills 61, Chino Hills 51; Chino Hills 85, Fairmont 48; Portola 59, Chino Hills 55.
Webb Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament in Claremont: Pasadena Poly 44, Ontario Christian 35; Ontario Christian 74, West Covina 36; Ontario Christian 76, San Marino 73.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 73, Loma Linda Academy 34
Dejia Saldivar connected on seven 3-pointers, including four in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the first quarter, and finished with 21 points to lead the Knights to a victory Tuesday.
Nonleague
Northview 57, Chino 54
Chino led 30-25 at halftime before Northview outscored the Cowgirls 22-12 in the third quarter in the nonleague game Dec. 2. The Cowgirls fell to 4-5 with the loss while Northview improved to 6-2 with the victory.
Upland 56, Don Lugo 27
Upland’s Zawadi Ogot had a game-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Morgan Taylor added 11, four rebounds and two assists in the Highlanders’ win last Saturday over Don Lugo. Cecelia Ramirez had nine points and Mercedes Castellanos added seven points for Don Lugo.
Don Lugo 40, Diamond Ranch 32
Elizabeth Camargo scored 19 points and Alinah Lujan-Harrison had 15 points Dec. 3 to lead Don Lugo past Diamond Ranch in a nonleague game at the Diamond Ranch gym in Pomona.
Bonita Tournament
Chino Hills 44, Claremont 32
Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, five assists and three steals and Pheobe Jones added 17 points, five steals and three assists in the Huskies’ win Tuesday.
Chino Hills 62, Temecula Valley 28
UNLV-signee Erica Collins led the Huskies with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Kyra Phayachanphengadded 17 points in the Huskies’ win Tuesday at the Bonita Tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 11).
Boys soccer
Norte Vista Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament in Riverside: Chino Hills 2, Alta Loma 0; Chino Hills 2, Patriot 1; Corona 5, Chino Hills 0.
Linfield Christian Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament in Temecula: Ontario Christian 1, Woodcrest Christian 1; Kaiser 4, Ontario Christian 0; Ontario Christian 9, Twentynine Palms 0.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 1, Walnut 1
Don Lugo High’s Michael Portesi recorded a goal and Alex Nieves had an assist in the Conquistadores (1-0-3) tie with the Mustangs on Monday. Ruben Rivera scored a goal for Walnut (0-2-2) on an assist from Jordan Hernandez.
Chino Hills 3, Schurr 0
Chino Hills High’s Matthew Page scored two goals, Matthew Gelyana added a goal, Jake Laurent recorded two assists and Nathan Heredia and Sebastian Bejarano had one assist apiece in the Huskies’ shut out victory.
Girls soccer
Linfield Christian Tournament
Ontario Christian High captured the Linfield Christian Tournament title with a 2-1 victory over Crean Lutheran in the championship game last Saturday to improve to 4-0 this season. Other scores: Ontario Christian 3, Crean Lutheran 1; Ontario Christian 3, Citrus Hill 0; Ontario Christian 8, Twentynine Palms 0.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 5, Diamond Bar 0
Don Lugo improved to 2-0 with its Dec. 2 victory over Diamond Bar (0-4-1).
Roosevelt 2, Ayala 0
Roosevelt’s Jordym Lamastra had two goals to lead the Mustangs past the Bulldogs on Dec. 1. Sienna Mora recorded an assist for the Mustangs, which improved to 2-0.
Girls water polo
Saddleback Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament in Orange County: Buena 6, Chino Hills 5; Chino Hills 20, Santa Ana Valley 4; Chino Hills 14, Westminster 5; Chino Hills 15, West Covina 2.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 15, Chino 4
Chino Hills, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 6 by the CIF-Southern Section, improved to 7-1 Tuesday with an 11-goal victory over Chino.
Blair Landherr led the Huskies with six goals and Arwen Castillo had three goals for the Huskies. Maddi Powell, Danica Bingham and Tara Cota had two goals apiece, Katie Ramirez recorded nine steals, goalie Parker Heider finished with four saves, one assist and two steals, and Gillian Glasscock made four saves for Chino Hills, which will host its Holiday in the Hills Tournament Dec. 17 and 18.
Ayala 17, Walnut 10
Ayala outscored Walnut 8-0 in the first quarter and led 12-3 at halftime Nov. 30 to defeat the Mustangs.
